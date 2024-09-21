A new Johnnie Walker Blue Label, expensive weddings, and TikTok teachers: Lifestyle news roundup

It’s easy to get carried away while planning a wedding — with so many factors to consider and so many people to please, the soon-to-be-wed can find themselves racking up tens of thousands of dollars in expenses.
The start of the new academic year invariably means that teachers are stocking up on new classroom supplies – but for some educators, the cost of preparing their classrooms is decidedly more expensive than normal.
5 / 8
A hidden Aspen ranch, a Malibu cottage, and a historic San Francisco mansion: This week’s most fabulous real estate listings
Each week Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations, and lavish amenities —and they’re on the market right now. Check out the best homes on the market with upcoming open houses.
6 / 8
A rare Picasso print, Jennifer Aniston’s “Friends” costume, and an eight karat diamond ring: Check out this week’s auction block roundup
Each week Quartz highlights the upcoming and ongoing sales at auction houses across the world. Among the items available are works of art, historical artifacts and pop culture memorabilia that collectors won’t want to miss out on. While some of these objects go for millions, others are simultaneously affordable and unforgettable.
It was a big weekend for television fans, with the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards celebrating some of the most popular and acclaimed shows of the last year. And while the Emmys tend to usher in the longer fall-to-spring television season, it also marks the end of many beloved summer series.