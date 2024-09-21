Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

A new Johnnie Walker Blue Label, expensive weddings, and TikTok teachers: Lifestyle news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

A new Johnnie Walker Blue Label, expensive weddings, and TikTok teachers: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, the best in real estate listings and auction blocks

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled A new Johnnie Walker Blue Label, expensive weddings, and TikTok teachers: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Diageo/Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Hinterhaus Productions (iStock by Getty Images), Schoolgirl Style, 630 East Hyman Ave, Julien’s Auctions, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 8

Johnnie Walker Blue Label now comes in the world’s lightest glass whisky bottle

Johnnie Walker Blue Label now comes in the world’s lightest glass whisky bottle

Image for article titled A new Johnnie Walker Blue Label, expensive weddings, and TikTok teachers: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Diageo/Johnnie Walker Blue Label

After five years of experimentation, Johnnie Walker (DEO) recently revealed a 180 gram (6.35 ounce) bottle for its acclaimed Blue Label — making it the lightest glass bottle ever used in commercial whisky distribution.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 8

Weddings are so expensive that half of Americans don’t want to be in bridal parties

Weddings are so expensive that half of Americans don’t want to be in bridal parties

Image for article titled A new Johnnie Walker Blue Label, expensive weddings, and TikTok teachers: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Hinterhaus Productions (iStock by Getty Images)

It’s easy to get carried away while planning a wedding — with so many factors to consider and so many people to please, the soon-to-be-wed can find themselves racking up tens of thousands of dollars in expenses.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 8

Some TikTok teachers are shelling out more than $1,000 designing colorful, cozy classrooms

Some TikTok teachers are shelling out more than $1,000 designing colorful, cozy classrooms

Image for article titled A new Johnnie Walker Blue Label, expensive weddings, and TikTok teachers: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Schoolgirl Style

The start of the new academic year invariably means that teachers are stocking up on new classroom supplies – but for some educators, the cost of preparing their classrooms is decidedly more expensive than normal.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 8

A hidden Aspen ranch, a Malibu cottage, and a historic San Francisco mansion: This week’s most fabulous real estate listings

A hidden Aspen ranch, a Malibu cottage, and a historic San Francisco mansion: This week’s most fabulous real estate listings

Image for article titled A new Johnnie Walker Blue Label, expensive weddings, and TikTok teachers: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: 630 East Hyman Ave

Each week Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations, and lavish amenities —and they’re on the market right now. Check out the best homes on the market with upcoming open houses.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 8

A rare Picasso print, Jennifer Aniston’s “Friends” costume, and an eight karat diamond ring: Check out this week’s auction block roundup

A rare Picasso print, Jennifer Aniston’s “Friends” costume, and an eight karat diamond ring: Check out this week’s auction block roundup

Image for article titled A new Johnnie Walker Blue Label, expensive weddings, and TikTok teachers: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Julien’s Auctions

Each week Quartz highlights the upcoming and ongoing sales at auction houses across the world. Among the items available are works of art, historical artifacts and pop culture memorabilia that collectors won’t want to miss out on. While some of these objects go for millions, others are simultaneously affordable and unforgettable.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 8

Fans of these television shows spent millions of dollars on merch

Fans of these television shows spent millions of dollars on merch

Image for article titled A new Johnnie Walker Blue Label, expensive weddings, and TikTok teachers: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images (Getty Images)

It was a big weekend for television fans, with the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards celebrating some of the most popular and acclaimed shows of the last year. And while the Emmys tend to usher in the longer fall-to-spring television season, it also marks the end of many beloved summer series.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

8 / 8