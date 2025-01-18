JPMorgan's RTO backlash, Goldman's CEO pay, and fake job postings: Leadership news roundup

Finding a new job can be challenging — and it’s made worse by the fact that the position you’re applying for might not even be real.
According to a new analysis from the hiring platform Greenhouse, about one in five jobs posted last quarter was a “ghost job.” Greenhouse found that on average, between 18 and 22% of jobs posted online would classify as “ghost jobs,” meaning one that was published online, but no hiring activity was ever conducted for it.
JPMorgan Chase’s announcement that all employees will be required to work from the office five days a week starting in March has predictably sent many workers into a tailspin — and they’re reportedly devising ways to fight back.
Women in the U.S. still make a lot less than men.
On average, women working full-time make just 84 cents to every dollar a man earns, according to the Department of Labor (DOL). And those numbers are worse for Black and Hispanic women. In 2023, Black and Hispanic women were denied a whopping $96 billion in wages compared to white men because of these disparities. And, according to the DOL, women need to earn at least one additional degree just to make the equivalent of a man without the same.
Most nonprofit workers make modest salaries, but at some of the nation’s biggest 501(C)(3)s, the CEOs are taking home millions.
The Economic Research Institute compiled a list of the top 10 highest-paid CEOs at nonprofits in 2022 based on their salaries, the most recent year with complete data.
Goldman Sachs (GS) is locking in CEO David Solomon for at least another five years with a sweet stock deal — along with a big, annual pay increase.
The investment bank is offering Solomon 130,508 restricted stock units, valued at $80 million, with a five-year vesting period, Goldman disclosed in a regulatory filing dated Thursday. President and chief operating officer John Waldron — considered Solomon’s leading successor — received the same retention package.