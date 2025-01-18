JPMorgan's RTO backlash, Goldman's CEO pay, and fake job postings: Leadership news roundup

Finding a new job can be challenging — and it’s made worse by the fact that the position you’re applying for might not even be real.

According to a new analysis from the hiring platform Greenhouse, about one in five jobs posted last quarter was a “ghost job.” Greenhouse found that on average, between 18 and 22% of jobs posted online would classify as “ghost jobs,” meaning one that was published online, but no hiring activity was ever conducted for it.

