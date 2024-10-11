Business News

McDonald's and Krispy Kreme are giving away free donuts

Customers who make a McDonald's purchase and keep their receipt can score a free donut

Francisco Velasquez
Krispy Kreme (DNUT+1.54%) is currently offering its iconic Original Glazed doughnut for free to anyone who shows a McDonald’s receipt through Oct. 14 at participating Krispy Kreme shops nationwide.

The bakery company plans to bring its doughnuts to McDonald’s in Chicago on Oct. 15, as part of a larger strategy to roll out its sweet treats to the fast food chain’s locations nationwide by the end of 2026. In late March, the duo said they’d be joining forces, exciting investors.

The North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme said it will aim to serve fresh doughnuts daily at over 1,000 McDonald’s locations by the end of this year, with plans to reach a total of 12,000 locations by the end of 2026.

The doughnut maker did not state why it’s focusing on Chicago, but as part of that rollout, McDonald’s in the city will be offering three Krispy Kreme choices: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled.

While Krispy Kreme is rolling out the doughnuts, McDonald’s is also trying to get people excited about their own new menu item: Chicken Big Mac. However, customer reactions have been pretty mixed. Some customers are claiming the special sandwich doesn’t quite match up to its online pictures, while others are saying it falls short in the taste department. Others would like a spicy option.

If McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac leaves U.S. customers feeling let down, its partnership with Krispy Kreme could be one way it bounces back. Some customers are also considering a late-night Domino’s pizza to make the most of their fast food experience.

Earlier this week, Domino’s announced the return of its popular “Emergency Pizza” promotion, first launched in 2023.

As part of the offer, customer can get a free, medium, two-topping pizza when they order online or for digital carryout and spend $7.99 or more. The offer is available until Jan. 19, 2025, and must be redeemed within 30 days through a customer’s Domino’s rewards account.