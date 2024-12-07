Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Michelin-starred restaurants, Jay Z’s luxury cannabis, and private islands: Lifestyle news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

Michelin-starred restaurants, Jay Z’s luxury cannabis, and private islands: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, smaller portion sizes are all the rage. Is Ozempic to blame?

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Michelin-starred restaurants, Jay Z’s luxury cannabis, and private islands: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Adrian Hancu (iStock by Getty Images), MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images), Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images), Zillow, Private Islands Inc, GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images, Flashpop (iStock by Getty Images), Spencer Platt (Getty Images), Gina Pricope (iStock by Getty Images), Jordan Lye (iStock by Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

The 10 most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants on Earth

The 10 most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants on Earth

Image for article titled Michelin-starred restaurants, Jay Z’s luxury cannabis, and private islands: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Adrian Hancu (iStock by Getty Images)

One of the most exciting aspects of going on vacation – whether to a new city or a new country – is the opportunity to try new food that isn’t available at home.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Bad news for rich stoners: Jay Z’s luxury cannabis line on its last legs

Bad news for rich stoners: Jay Z’s luxury cannabis line on its last legs

Image for article titled Michelin-starred restaurants, Jay Z’s luxury cannabis, and private islands: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Anyone hoping to spend a chill night in, spinning “Watch the Throne” on their turntable, while inhaling $50 of Jay Z-branded weed is, regrettably, out of luck: After four years of operations, it appears that the hip hop mogul’s cannabis brand has gone bust.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

The 5 most spectacular Christmas markets in Europe

The 5 most spectacular Christmas markets in Europe

Image for article titled Michelin-starred restaurants, Jay Z’s luxury cannabis, and private islands: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

With Christmas right around the corner, it can be easy to fall into daydreams about a winter vacation straight out of the movies: one with perfect snowy weather, hot chocolate and cider stands, rows of conifer trees, and strings of fairy lights as far as the eye can see.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Climate change is coming for the most expensive property in America

Climate change is coming for the most expensive property in America

Image for article titled Michelin-starred restaurants, Jay Z’s luxury cannabis, and private islands: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Zillow

Gordon Pointe – a sprawling beachfront estate in Naples, Florida – should be a billionaire’s dream-come-true. The $295,000,000 property has six bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, parking for 11 cars, a gazebo, and a private boat dock.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

How to buy a private island, according to someone who owns a few — and 7 available right now

How to buy a private island, according to someone who owns a few — and 7 available right now

Image for article titled Michelin-starred restaurants, Jay Z’s luxury cannabis, and private islands: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Private Islands Inc

There are few investments more synonymous with success than owning your own private island. The image of reclining on a faraway beach, with palm trees swaying and tropical birds swooping through the air is as tantalizing as it is implausible, for the average person.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

The 5 most exclusive restaurant reservations in Europe, according to hospitality experts

The 5 most exclusive restaurant reservations in Europe, according to hospitality experts

Image for article titled Michelin-starred restaurants, Jay Z’s luxury cannabis, and private islands: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

As the holiday season comes to a close and the winter blues begin setting in, it’s easy to begin dreaming of an escape from day-to-day life. You may find yourself looking up international flights or fantasizing about foreign cities. Whether you’re craving the warmth of the Mediterranean Sea or the frigid beauty of a true Scandinavian winter, one thing is for sure: one of the best parts of traveling internationally is the opportunity to try new food.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

The 10 most fun cities in America

The 10 most fun cities in America

Image for article titled Michelin-starred restaurants, Jay Z’s luxury cannabis, and private islands: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Flashpop (iStock by Getty Images)

As the year winds to a close, your mind is likely anywhere but work. There might be forthcoming holiday trips, unused PTO that doesn’t roll over, or the ever-present possibility that some of your friends may return from the holidays with a fiancé.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

The 5 most spontaneous travel destinations in America — and the 5 least spontaneous

The 5 most spontaneous travel destinations in America — and the 5 least spontaneous

Image for article titled Michelin-starred restaurants, Jay Z’s luxury cannabis, and private islands: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Depending on where you’re going, booking your trip last minute might not be a bad thing.

Advertisement

Vio.com, a travel booking website, looked at its data to better understand booking habits in the U.S. It found that on average, travelers using its platform book U.S. hotels just five days in advance.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

The 10 best cities in America to start your new company

The 10 best cities in America to start your new company

Image for article titled Michelin-starred restaurants, Jay Z’s luxury cannabis, and private islands: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Gina Pricope (iStock by Getty Images)

For many Americans, starting a new business is one of the most significant achievements of their lives. Years of planning, research, and hard work often go into creating a brand new company. But even the most prepared and passionate entrepreneur is not fully insulated from outside forces – like municipal laws, the presence of a qualified workforce, and the quality of the local economy.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Smaller portion sizes are all the rage. Is Ozempic to blame?

Smaller portion sizes are all the rage. Is Ozempic to blame?

Image for article titled Michelin-starred restaurants, Jay Z’s luxury cannabis, and private islands: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Jordan Lye (iStock by Getty Images)

The next time you sit down with your friends, at a stylish restaurant, make sure you double check with your server before ordering appetizers for the table: petite portions are the newest trend in high-end dining.  

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12