Mike Lindell's deflated MyPillow can no longer afford its rent

A Minnesota judge has ordered Mike Lindell’s MyPillow to vacate a Shakopee warehouse after the company failed to pay more than $200,000 in rent payments. It’s just the latest loss for the pillow company that is perhaps best known for its unavoidable informercials.

“MyPillow has more or less vacated, but we’d like to do this by the book,” the landlord’s attorney, Sara Filo, said during an eviction hearing Tuesday, as first reported by the Star Tribune. “At this point there’s a representation that no further payment is going to be made under this lease, so we’d like to go ahead with finding a new tenant.



MyPillow fell behind for payments in February and March, accumulating $217,000 in unpaid fees for rent and other charges. A state judge said she’d approve the landlord’s request to vacate the property after at least four default notices were sent. The Minnesota pillow manufacturer also rents a second warehouse in Shakopee.

Lindell told the Minnesota Reformer his company hasn’t needed the warehouse since MyPillow sold off its retail equipment last year. It’s about a third of the size of MyPillow’s main warehouse, he added.

The eviction is just the latest headache for MyPillow, which was dropped by major retailers — including Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, and Kohl’s — in 2021 over a mix of poor sales and Lindell’s personal controversies. Lindell, a devout supporter of former president Donald Trump, has repeatedly pushed the baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from Trump through fraudulent voting.

The MyPillow CEO has claimed that his company lost $100 million after retailers dropped his products. Meanwhile, Lindell is also facing major lawsuits that could bankrupt his company.

Thanks to his allegations of election fraud, Lindell is the subject of a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems and a separate defamation lawsuit filed by another voting machine company, Smartmatic. He also owes Fox News nearly $8 million in unpaid advertising bills.

MyPillow has also been the subject of several controversies unrelated to politics. In 2016, California state officials sued MyPillow over its deceptive marketing practices, such as claiming that its products could treat insomnia, sleep apnea, fibromyalgia, and multiple sclerosis.