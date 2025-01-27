A new 'hybrid hierarchy' could mean star workers don't have to come into the office

As more companies end remote work and require their employees to be in the office five days a week, they’re also creating more carveouts.

A new report from the consulting firm Korn Ferry (KFY+0.52% ) forecasts a “new hybrid hierarchy” in which star talent gets more flexible schedules while the rest of the employees have to go to the office.

Korn Ferry said in its report that “in a bid to get highly skilled workers, talent-acquisition pros expect to let some staffers work remotely more often than others.”

The divide is also happening between low- and high-wage workers, with executives often getting more flexible schedules than those at the bottom of the food chain.

“For the most part, the arrangements of people at senior levels aren’t very clear to most people,” said Ron Porter, a senior parter at Korn Ferry and HR expert.



At some companies, high-performers already are being offered flexible schedules as a bonus for their good work, while those performing in the mid-range have don’t get the privilege of remote work, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“The risk is the inequality of it all,” Porter said.

And a negative impact on morale. Mark Royal, a senior client partner at Korn Ferry, said the divide is “invariably going to create some sensitivities.”

The report comes as major companies like Amazon (AMZN-0.73% ) and J.P Morgan Chase (JPM0.00% ) are ending remote work, with a great deal of pushback from employees who want more flexibility.

Royal said “candidates are placing priority on flexible work arrangements when it comes to choosing, staying, or potentially leaving.”