Nvidia tops Apple, Elon Musk's SpaceX lifts off, and Big AI in the hot seat: Tech news roundup

The tech world was full of drama this week. SpaceX’s Starship launched (and landed) successfully for the first time. Nvidia overtook Apple as the world’s second-most valuable company behind Microsoft — just before Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference next week, where it’s set to finally unveil long-awaited AI features for its products. Still, short sellers are betting that Nvidia’s stock price will fall back to earth. And Apple, in some ways, can count itself lucky for being late on AI, because that helped it avoid a new antitrust investigation from the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission.

Here’s more on Apple, Nvidia, Big AI’s new antitrust probe, and other tech news.