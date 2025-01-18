Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Nvidia hearts Trump, Bitcoin bounces back, and quantum stocks take a ride: The week's most popular

Business News

Plus, Big Alcohol's next big fight is here, and Jamie Dimon on risks to the economy

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled Nvidia hearts Trump, Bitcoin bounces back, and quantum stocks take a ride: The week&#39;s most popular
Graphic: Images: Patrick T. Fallon, Tevarak, Lukas Schulze, Justin Sullivan
Nvidia can’t wait for Trump as it bashes Biden’s ‘misguided’ AI rules — and the stock falls

Nvidia can’t wait for Trump as it bashes Biden’s ‘misguided’ AI rules — and the stock falls

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) on Monday quickly slammed newly released Biden administration rules to regulate chip sales to foreign countries. 

Bitcoin rises above $100,000 ahead of Trump’s inauguration

Bitcoin rises above $100,000 ahead of Trump’s inauguration

Image for article titled Nvidia hearts Trump, Bitcoin bounces back, and quantum stocks take a ride: The week&#39;s most popular
Image: Tevarak (Getty Images)

Bitcoin popped back up above $100,000 for the first time in weeks late Thursday with President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration just days away. 

Quantum computing stocks soar after Nvidia and Meta CEOs tanked them

Quantum computing stocks soar after Nvidia and Meta CEOs tanked them

a man standing next to a black box that says Odvantage, the room is lit in an orange hue from the light from the letters on the black box
A man stands next to the D-Wave Systems Advantage quantum computer at the Forschungszentrum Jülich research center on January 17, 2022 in Julich, Germany.
Photo: Lukas Schulze (Getty Images)

Quantum computing stocks climbed during Tuesday morning trading after plunging earlier in the week. 

Big Alcohol’s next big fight is here

Big Alcohol’s next big fight is here

Image for article titled Nvidia hearts Trump, Bitcoin bounces back, and quantum stocks take a ride: The week&#39;s most popular
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Almost a century after Prohibition ended, alcohol faces a new reckoning. 

Read More

Jamie Dimon says these are the 2 biggest risks to the economy

Jamie Dimon says these are the 2 biggest risks to the economy

Image for article titled Nvidia hearts Trump, Bitcoin bounces back, and quantum stocks take a ride: The week&#39;s most popular
Photo: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Although the U.S. economy has been resilient, with slowing inflation and a consistently strong labor market, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon still sees two “significant risks” to the economy. 

Costco is holding the line on DEI

Costco is holding the line on DEI

A Costco in Richmond, California.
A Costco in Richmond, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

At a time when many large U.S. companies are scaling back their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, Costco is standing firm in its commitment to these initiatives. 

Mark Zuckerberg joined Nvidia’s CEO in doubting quantum computing — and the stocks plunge again

Mark Zuckerberg joined Nvidia’s CEO in doubting quantum computing — and the stocks plunge again

Mark Zuckerberg wearing a black t shirt with words printed on it, smiling and pointing with his right hand
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg during Meta Connect in Menlo Park, California on September 25, 2024.
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Quantum computing stocks are plunging again after another major tech leader cast doubts on the technology’s usefulness in the near future. 

Nvidia and other AI stocks are bleeding after Biden issued new AI rules

Nvidia and other AI stocks are bleeding after Biden issued new AI rules

Image for article titled Nvidia hearts Trump, Bitcoin bounces back, and quantum stocks take a ride: The week&#39;s most popular
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The stock market is in the red, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunging more than 1% on Monday morning as new regulatory measures introduced by President Biden have severely impacted artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. These changes have raised concerns among investors, leading to a sharp sell-off in AI-related companies. 

The 10 best cities in America for thrift shopping

The 10 best cities in America for thrift shopping

Image for article titled Nvidia hearts Trump, Bitcoin bounces back, and quantum stocks take a ride: The week&#39;s most popular
Photo: SolStock (iStock by Getty Images)

As the winter chill sets in, many people are turning to indoor activities to stay warm and keep their spirits up. One of the most fun ways to spend a wintery afternoon with friends is digging through thrift shops. 

What Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, Mark Zuckerberg, and other business leaders say about Bitcoin

What Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, Mark Zuckerberg, and other business leaders say about Bitcoin

Image for article titled Nvidia hearts Trump, Bitcoin bounces back, and quantum stocks take a ride: The week&#39;s most popular
Image: MANDEL NGAN (Getty Images)

Cryptocurrency is gaining mainstream acceptance with each passing day. The endorsement it received from President-elect Donald Trump during the 2024 election campaign has further cemented its legitimacy within the financial industry and among the public. 

Capital One sued for ‘cheating’ customers out of billions in interest on savings accounts

Capital One sued for ‘cheating’ customers out of billions in interest on savings accounts

Image for article titled Nvidia hearts Trump, Bitcoin bounces back, and quantum stocks take a ride: The week&#39;s most popular
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued Capital One (COF) on Tuesday for allegedly “cheating” people out of billions of dollars in interest payments on savings accounts. 

XRP and Solana ETFs could draw $14 billion in capital, JPMorgan says

XRP and Solana ETFs could draw $14 billion in capital, JPMorgan says

Image for article titled Nvidia hearts Trump, Bitcoin bounces back, and quantum stocks take a ride: The week&#39;s most popular
Illustration: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) has forecasted the next wave of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs)—focusing on Solana and XRP—could experience substantial growth if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gives the green light. 

The 5 best states in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst

The 5 best states in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst

Image for article titled Nvidia hearts Trump, Bitcoin bounces back, and quantum stocks take a ride: The week&#39;s most popular
Photo: Sean Pavone (iStock by Getty Images)

The decision on where to start your family can be fraught with challenges. A location with great schools, for example, may be lacking when it comes to easily accessible healthcare. And a community that offers engaging cultural activities might be unaffordable. 

The 8 least reliable cars you can buy right now, according to Consumer Reports

The 8 least reliable cars you can buy right now, according to Consumer Reports

Image for article titled Nvidia hearts Trump, Bitcoin bounces back, and quantum stocks take a ride: The week&#39;s most popular
Photo: Witthaya Prasongsin (Getty Images)

New cars are supposed to be more reliable than used ones — but that’s only true if you buy the correct vehicle. 

