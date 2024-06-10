Nvidia’s ‘very unique culture’ makes it ‘very, very fast,’ Arm CEO says

In This Story NVDA AAPL MSFT GOOGL

Nvidia already has the successors for its newest artificial intelligence platform lined up — and that speed can be attributed to its "very unique culture," according to another chip design leader.

Rene Haas, chief executive of U.K.-based semiconductor firm Arm, told the Financial Times that Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s co-founder and chief executive, has built the company to prioritize projects over hierarchy among management, therefore allowing himself to work with all levels of the company to get what he needs.

“It’s a very unique culture,” Haas told the Financial Times. “The benefit of that is transparency and speed. And I think that is one of the things that Nvidia is really, really good at. They move very, very fast, they’re very, very purposeful.”

Haas, who worked at Nvidia for seven years as vice president and general manager of the company’s computing products, left it to join Arm in 2013. He was appointed chief executive in 2022.

Huang has led Nvidia since its inception in 1993 and has overseen its successful pivot to AI chips and software in the past year and a half. That pivot has propelled the chipmaker to become the first in the semiconductor industry to reach a $2 trillion valuation. Earlier this month, Nvidia’s market cap crossed the $3 trillion threshold, and briefly surpassed Apple. The company also reported record first-quarter revenue of $26 billion for fiscal year 2025 — up 262% from a year ago, and beating Wall Street’s expectations.

In March, Huang unveiled Nvidia’s highly anticipated Blackwell AI platform. He said tech giants including Microsoft and Google were already lining up for the “very big GPU,” or graphics processing unit, which powers the training and inferencing of leading AI models. The platform is expected to start shipping in the second quarter of this year and will be with customers in the fourth quarter.

Earlier this month, Huang announced the Blackwell Ultra chip coming in 2025, as well as the next-generation AI chip platform, Rubin, slated for 2026. He added that Nvidia plans to announce new chips on a “one-year rhythm.”