How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The next Nvidia, more Trump tax promises, and McDonald's sues: The week's most popular stories

About
Business News

The next Nvidia, more Trump tax promises, and McDonald's sues: The week's most popular stories

Plus, AOC tells Mark Cuban and other Kamala Harris backers to stay away from FTC chair Lina Khan

ByQuartz Staff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The next Nvidia, more Trump tax promises, and McDonald&#39;s sues: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: Michael M. Santiago, Jeff Swensen, NurPhoto, Joe Raedle
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

The next Nvidia? Data center stocks could be a goldmine, strategist says

The next Nvidia? Data center stocks could be a goldmine, strategist says

The next Nvidia? Data center stocks could be a goldmine, strategist says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Donald Trump’s latest tax cut promise is aimed at Americans living abroad

Donald Trump’s latest tax cut promise is aimed at Americans living abroad

Former President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

If former President Donald Trump returns to the White House, he says he will end the “double taxation” of American citizens living abroad, his latest bid to win over voters.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

AOC to Mark Cuban and other Kamala Harris backers: Stay away from FTC chair Lina Khan

AOC to Mark Cuban and other Kamala Harris backers: Stay away from FTC chair Lina Khan

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban listens as Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Entrepreneur Mark Cuban listens as Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Jeff Swensen (Getty Images)

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is hitting back at the slew of Democratic billionaires calling for a potential Kamala Harris Administration to fire the sitting chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

McDonald’s is suing Tyson Foods for allegedly choking the beef supply chain to raise prices

McDonald’s is suing Tyson Foods for allegedly choking the beef supply chain to raise prices

Image for article titled The next Nvidia, more Trump tax promises, and McDonald&#39;s sues: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

McDonald’s has filed a lawsuit against Tyson Foods (TSN), JBS, and other major meat processing companies, accusing them of colluding for years to limit beef supplies.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Donald Trump bought Mar-a-Lago because his cab driver said it was cool

Donald Trump bought Mar-a-Lago because his cab driver said it was cool

Donald Trump speaking at a podium with his arms out in front of four American flags
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

In a recently published 1989 interview with journalists, Donald Trump said he bought his lavish Florida estate after talking to a cab driver.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Domino’s brings back ‘emergency pizza’ promotion that drove sales

Domino’s brings back ‘emergency pizza’ promotion that drove sales

Image for article titled The next Nvidia, more Trump tax promises, and McDonald&#39;s sues: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: Matt Cardy (Getty Images)

Pizza is an emergency. At least, Domino’s thinks so.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

WeightWatchers is getting in on the off-brand weight loss drug game — and selling them cheap

WeightWatchers is getting in on the off-brand weight loss drug game — and selling them cheap

The WeightWatchers logo on a mobile phone, held up in front of the company’s website
Image: Richard Drew (AP)

WeightWatchers (WW) is now offering off-brand weight loss drugs for one of the cheapest prices in the industry.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

The 10 most valuable private companies in the world

The 10 most valuable private companies in the world

OpenAI
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Photo: Didem Mente/Anadolu (Getty Images)

In the startup world, a ‘unicorn’ is a private company valued at $1 billion or more — and it’s a status all aspiring firms dream of achieving.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

An HBO documentary says Peter Todd is the Bitcoin creator known as Satoshi Nakamoto. He denies it

An HBO documentary says Peter Todd is the Bitcoin creator known as Satoshi Nakamoto. He denies it

Image for article titled The next Nvidia, more Trump tax promises, and McDonald&#39;s sues: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Screenshot: Peter Todd’s X account (Other)

Who created Bitcoin? Is it finally known? Perhaps not.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Why are the world’s wealthiest families flocking to family offices?

Why are the world’s wealthiest families flocking to family offices?

Image for article titled The next Nvidia, more Trump tax promises, and McDonald&#39;s sues: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Prapass Pulsub (iStock by Getty Images)

The wealthiest families in the world are increasingly investing their portfolios into risk assets rather than cash, a recent survey of more than 338 family offices revealed.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

The Boeing machinist strike is nearing the 1-month mark. Where do things stand?

The Boeing machinist strike is nearing the 1-month mark. Where do things stand?

Boeing workers on a picket line
Boeing workers on a picket line
Photo: Stephen Brashear (Getty Images)

As the Boeing (BA) machinist strike drags into its fourth week with no end in sight, it remains unclear where things go from here. The company is losing hundreds of millions of dollars in badly needed cash, but that hasn’t prompted it to strike a deal.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Look inside Clint Eastwood’s California home that just sold for more than $18 million

Look inside Clint Eastwood’s California home that just sold for more than $18 million

Image for article titled The next Nvidia, more Trump tax promises, and McDonald&#39;s sues: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Sherman Chu/courtesy of Tim Allen Properties Team

Academy Award-winning actor Clint Eastwood’s former home in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California sold for $18.55 million after going on the market for $21 million earlier this year.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Bankrupt EV startup Fisker left its abandoned headquarters in ‘complete disarray’

Bankrupt EV startup Fisker left its abandoned headquarters in ‘complete disarray’

Image for article titled The next Nvidia, more Trump tax promises, and McDonald&#39;s sues: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: The United States Bankruptcy Court For The District Of Delaware

Fisker can’t seem to do anything right – and that includes closing up shop. Apparently, the La Palma, California headquarters of the now-dead automaker was abandoned and left in “complete disarray” with full-size clay models, automotive equipment, EV batteries and hazardous waste left behind.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

10 cheap cars actually worth buying, according to Consumer Reports

10 cheap cars actually worth buying, according to Consumer Reports

Mazda 3
Photo: Mazda

The average transaction price of a new car has slowly been coming down since it peaked during the pandemic, but it’s still scarily close to $50,000. That might work for rich people, but most people can’t afford to spend that kind of money on a car. The good news is, even though you can’t get a new car for less than $20,000 anymore, you can still get a lot of value for your money for less than $25,000.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

The 15 most expensive states in America to own a car

The 15 most expensive states in America to own a car

Image for article titled The next Nvidia, more Trump tax promises, and McDonald&#39;s sues: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu (Getty Images)

Cars are expensive to owntoo expensive, in fact, and getting pricier all the time. Don’t feel too bad for yourself, though. Depending on the state you’re in, some poor sucker might have it even worse.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

17 / 17