The next Nvidia, more Trump tax promises, and McDonald's sues: The week's most popular stories

The average transaction price of a new car has slowly been coming down since it peaked during the pandemic, but it’s still scarily close to $50,000. That might work for rich people, but most people can’t afford to spend that kind of money on a car. The good news is, even though you can’t get a new car for less than $20,000 anymore, you can still get a lot of value for your money for less than $25,000.

Advertisement

Read More