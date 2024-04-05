OpenAI poaches from Tesla, Nvidia's origins, and Big Tech buys more: AI news roundup

Big Tech is swallowing up AI companies, with Apple quietly leading the pack. Meta, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, and Apple have closed acquisitions of 88 AI and machine learning companies over the past two decades, according to PitchBook data reviewed by Quartz.
For many, hearing the name Foxconn immediately brings to mind iPhone production. It’s true, the Taiwanese company is a major producer of Apple’s smartphones and other products. But it also makes something companies like Nvidia, Amazon, and more are in high demand of: AI-related hardware. And Big Tech companies in the U.S. would like that hardware to come from Mexico and not China, thank you very much.
Foxconn has listened to those demands, and has made major AI investments in Mexico. The world’s largest contract electronics maker has funneled $690 million into the country in the past four years, according to the Wall Street Journal. Just this February, Foxconn picked up a slice of land in the western state of Jalisco for $27 million to facilitate a major expansion of its AI server production, people familiar with the plan told the Journal.