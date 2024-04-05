OpenAI poaches from Tesla, Nvidia's origins, and Big Tech buys more: AI news roundup

Nvidia and its high-flying stock have exploded on the market over the past year, as the AI craze — and the expensive chips Nvidia sells to power AI models — brought a special sparkle to investors’ eyes.

Advertisement

The $2 trillion dollar company had humble beginnings. Its now-billionaire founder and CEO Jensen Huang worked as a dishwasher to make money as a teenager, and the company almost went bankrupt in its first two years.

Now Nvidia stock is up a whopping 87% so far in 2024, 223% over the last 12 months, 1,793% over the last five years. Let’s take a look at how we got here.

Read More