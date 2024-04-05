How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

OpenAI poaches from Tesla, Nvidia's origins, and Big Tech buys more: AI news roundup

About
A.I.

OpenAI poaches from Tesla, Nvidia's origins, and Big Tech buys more: AI news roundup

Plus, Google might start charging for AI-powered search, and an executive's warning

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled OpenAI poaches from Tesla, Nvidia&#39;s origins, and Big Tech buys more: AI news roundup
Graphic: Images: Michael M. Santiago, Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool, Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket, Justin Sullivan

The billions going into AI is reminiscent of crypto and means a “bunch of hype and maybe some grifting,” Google’s AI chief said — but Google reportedly might start charging for AI-powered search. And Google just hired a former OpenAI executive to boost the company’s AI efforts.

Advertisement

Check out those and more highlights from the week in AI news.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 13

Google might charge for AI-powered search

Google might charge for AI-powered search

Google sign in white letters sitting on a gray building
New headquarters of Google on January 9, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Google parent Alphabet might start charging for an AI-powered upgrade to its search engine, which would be the first time a core product from the company gets put behind a paywall.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 13

Elon Musk says OpenAI is ‘aggressively recruiting Tesla engineers’ in ‘the craziest talent war I’ve ever seen’

Elon Musk says OpenAI is ‘aggressively recruiting Tesla engineers’ in ‘the craziest talent war I’ve ever seen’

left side of Elon Musk resting his chin on his hand
Elon Musk during an in-conversation event with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Lancaster House on November 2, 2023 in London, England.
Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool (Getty Images)

Not even the (sometimes) richest man in the world is immune from the AI talent war.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 13

Google just hired a former OpenAI executive to boost its AI efforts

Google just hired a former OpenAI executive to boost its AI efforts

A Google Gemini logo is displayed on a smartphone with an “artificial intelligence” symbol in the background.
A Google Gemini logo is displayed on a smartphone with an “artificial intelligence” symbol in the background.
Photo: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

OpenAI’s former head of developer relations, who left the Sam Altman-helmed startup in March, announced this week that he has joined Google.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 13

The biggest AI acquisitions by Apple and other Big Tech firms

The biggest AI acquisitions by Apple and other Big Tech firms

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks before the start of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at its headquarters in 2023.
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks before the start of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at its headquarters in 2023.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Big Tech is swallowing up AI companies, with Apple quietly leading the pack. Meta, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, and Apple have closed acquisitions of 88 AI and machine learning companies over the past two decades, according to PitchBook data reviewed by Quartz.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 13

An animated AI chatbot for Xbox? Microsoft is reportedly testing one

An animated AI chatbot for Xbox? Microsoft is reportedly testing one

Microsoft tests an animated AI chatbot for Xbox
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Microsoft tests an animated AI chatbot for Xbox

Microsoft’s dive into AI is spreading to its gaming division in the form of an animated character chatbot.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 13

Yahoo just announced a big AI acquisition

Yahoo just announced a big AI acquisition

Image for article titled OpenAI poaches from Tesla, Nvidia&#39;s origins, and Big Tech buys more: AI news roundup
Illustration: Yahoo

Yahoo, the former king of the internet, said Tuesday that it’s acquiring an AI news aggregation company.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 13

AI could radically change the future of bank lending — and who gets approved for loans

AI could radically change the future of bank lending — and who gets approved for loans

Image for article titled OpenAI poaches from Tesla, Nvidia&#39;s origins, and Big Tech buys more: AI news roundup
Image: Everything possible (Shutterstock)

AI could fundamentally change the future of bank lending — and make it a lot less risky.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 13

Nvidia is an AI superpower. It started at a Denny’s

Nvidia is an AI superpower. It started at a Denny’s

Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, speaks during the annual Nvidia GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference in California.
Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, speaks during the annual Nvidia GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference in California.
Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP (Getty Images)

Nvidia and its high-flying stock have exploded on the market over the past year, as the AI craze — and the expensive chips Nvidia sells to power AI models — brought a special sparkle to investors’ eyes.

Advertisement

The $2 trillion dollar company had humble beginnings. Its now-billionaire founder and CEO Jensen Huang worked as a dishwasher to make money as a teenager, and the company almost went bankrupt in its first two years.

Now Nvidia stock is up a whopping 87% so far in 2024, 223% over the last 12 months, 1,793% over the last five years. Let’s take a look at how we got here.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 13

Google’s AI chief says the billions going into AI means a ‘bunch of hype and maybe some grifting’

Google’s AI chief says the billions going into AI means a ‘bunch of hype and maybe some grifting’

Demis Hassabis wearing blue frame glasses in front of a plain dark purple backdrop
Demis Hassabis, CEO of DeepMind Technologies, attends the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park on November 2, 2023 in Bletchley, England.
Photo: Toby Melville - WPA Pool (Getty Images)

The billions of dollars going into AI is reminiscent of crypto hype, and it’s getting in the way of science and research, Google’s AI chief is warning.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 13

An AI startup that’s not even 6 months old says it’s worth $2 billion

An AI startup that’s not even 6 months old says it’s worth $2 billion

A post “Introducing Devin, the first AI software engineer” seen on Cognition Labs website on iPhone screen.
A post on Cognition’s website about Devin, “the first AI software engineer.”
Illustration: Koshiro K (Shutterstock)

As analysts debate whether high investments and valuations in the AI space are creating a bubble akin to the dot-com bubble of the 90s, a less than six-month-old startup is seeking a valuation in the billions.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 13

A major Amazon and Nvidia supplier has found the new AI hot spot

A major Amazon and Nvidia supplier has found the new AI hot spot

Image for article titled OpenAI poaches from Tesla, Nvidia&#39;s origins, and Big Tech buys more: AI news roundup
Photo: Jose Luis Gonzalez (Reuters)

For many, hearing the name Foxconn immediately brings to mind iPhone production. It’s true, the Taiwanese company is a major producer of Apple’s smartphones and other products. But it also makes something companies like Nvidia, Amazon, and more are in high demand of: AI-related hardware. And Big Tech companies in the U.S. would like that hardware to come from Mexico and not China, thank you very much.

Foxconn has listened to those demands, and has made major AI investments in Mexico. The world’s largest contract electronics maker has funneled $690 million into the country in the past four years, according to the Wall Street Journal. Just this February, Foxconn picked up a slice of land in the western state of Jalisco for $27 million to facilitate a major expansion of its AI server production, people familiar with the plan told the Journal.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

13 / 13