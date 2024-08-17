Million-dollar pet wills, expensive colleges, and Monterey Car Week: Lifestyle news roundup

Saying that a $110,000 travel trailer is bigger and nicer than my 500-square-foot studio apartment isn’t that much of a feat if I’m honest, but all you need to know is that this trailer looks miles nicer than any RV or camper I’ve ever seen. Hell, the deck alone seems nicer than my apartment. This, ladies, gentlemen, and everyone in between, is the Wildwood & Salem 42Veranda travel trailer by Forest River. This behemoth is not meant to be regularly towed around, though. It’s actually meant to be towed to a destination and parked there for long-term mobile home living.

