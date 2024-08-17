Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Million-dollar pet wills, expensive colleges, and Monterey Car Week: Lifestyle news roundup

Lifestyle

Million-dollar pet wills, expensive colleges, and Monterey Car Week: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, a $110,000 "destination" trailer with 2 bedrooms and a deck

Image for article titled Million-dollar pet wills, expensive colleges, and Monterey Car Week: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Peter Spiro (iStock by Getty Images), Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images (Getty Images), St. George's School, Forest River (Fair Use), Jordan Siemens (iStock by Getty Images), lisegagne (iStock by Getty Images), Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images (Getty Images), PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images), Facebook Marketplace, Photo: Nitat Termmee (iStock by Getty Images)
The 10 most expensive colleges in America

Image for article titled Million-dollar pet wills, expensive colleges, and Monterey Car Week: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Peter Spiro (iStock by Getty Images)

The cost of attaining a higher education – and the burdensome debt that many take on to afford it – has long been a subject of concern in the United States.

These pets inherited millions: A look at the rising trend of pet wills

Image for article titled Million-dollar pet wills, expensive colleges, and Monterey Car Week: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images (Getty Images)

When hotelier Leona Helmsley left her dog Trouble $12 million, in 2007 – while leaving two of her grandchildren with nothing – the newly wealthy Maltese terrier became the subject of international headlines as well as some anger.

The 10 most expensive cars at Monterey Car Week

Image for article titled Million-dollar pet wills, expensive colleges, and Monterey Car Week: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Thousands of buyers poured into Monterey, California this week to participate in the city’s famed car week — sometimes called the Super Bowl of Car Collecting — where auctions are expected to pull in more than $400 million.

The 10 most expensive boarding schools in America

Image for article titled Million-dollar pet wills, expensive colleges, and Monterey Car Week: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: St. George’s School

For some parents, the decision to send a child to boarding school is a long-term investment in the child’s academic future — even if it comes with short-term financial hardship.

Check out this $110,000 ‘destination’ trailer with 2 bedrooms and a deck

A photo of the exterior of the trailer with all the awnings and deck deployed
Image: Forest River (Fair Use)

Saying that a $110,000 travel trailer is bigger and nicer than my 500-square-foot studio apartment isn’t that much of a feat if I’m honest, but all you need to know is that this trailer looks miles nicer than any RV or camper I’ve ever seen. Hell, the deck alone seems nicer than my apartment. This, ladies, gentlemen, and everyone in between, is the Wildwood & Salem 42Veranda travel trailer by Forest River. This behemoth is not meant to be regularly towed around, though. It’s actually meant to be towed to a destination and parked there for long-term mobile home living.

The anti-aging tech guy is now shooting $25,000 worth of stem cells into his knees. Here’s why

Image for article titled Million-dollar pet wills, expensive colleges, and Monterey Car Week: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Bryan Johnson, the tech entrepreneur who once had his son’s plasma infused with his blood in an attempt to extend his own life, recently spent $25,000 on stem cell injections intended to rejuvenate his middle-aged joints.

Now you can buy your own U.S. Army landing craft

Image for article titled Million-dollar pet wills, expensive colleges, and Monterey Car Week: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Facebook Marketplace

Has this ever happened to you? You’re scrolling Facebook Marketplace, eyes idly flitting across listings, when you see it: The perfect next car. Maybe it’s a pristine museum example, maybe it’s a project, but either way it’s got a horrible issue in that there’s a body of water between you and your dream car. How are you going to cross it?

The 10 most expensive housing markets in America

Image for article titled Million-dollar pet wills, expensive colleges, and Monterey Car Week: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Jordan Siemens (iStock by Getty Images)

The median cost of buying a single-family home in San Jose, California topped $2 million – as 90% of metropolitan areas saw increased housing prices, a new report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) revealed.

Financial freedom or a trendy trap: What is ‘underconsumption core’?

Image for article titled Million-dollar pet wills, expensive colleges, and Monterey Car Week: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: lisegagne (iStock by Getty Images)

In many ways it’s a typical TikTok video: Shelby Orme shows off her bedroom decor, cosmetics collection, and shelves of leafy green plants to more than 275,000 followers. A Norah Jones song plays softly in the background. But there is a twist.

The 10 quirkiest benefits offered by major companies

Image for article titled Million-dollar pet wills, expensive colleges, and Monterey Car Week: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Nitat Termmee (iStock by Getty Images)

The market for hiring new employees has grown more competitive than ever – especially with the rise of remote work, giving workers the power to choose from a broader array of employers.

