How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
SBF's fall, Elon Musk's satellites, Larry Fink's retirement age, and McDonald's donuts: The week's most popular

Business News

Plus, China wants Microsoft and Intel off its computers — but it doesn't want America's CEOs to stop investing

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled SBF&#39;s fall, Elon Musk&#39;s satellites, Larry Fink&#39;s retirement age, and McDonald&#39;s donuts: The week&#39;s most popular
Graphic: Images: ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images), Justin Sullivan, Shannon Stapleton, Brandon Bell


Sam Bankman-Fried completed from crypto poster child to prison. Elon Musk’s Starlink internet terminals keep showing up in places they’re not supposed to. BlackRock’s Larry Fink has thoughts about America’s retirement age. And McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme are teaming up for something sweet.

Check out those and more of the week’s most popular stories.

The rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried, from cryptocurrency fame to prison sentence

The rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried, from cryptocurrency fame to prison sentence

Image for article titled SBF&#39;s fall, Elon Musk&#39;s satellites, Larry Fink&#39;s retirement age, and McDonald&#39;s donuts: The week&#39;s most popular
Photo: ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency executive who was convicted of fraud in the spectacular collapse of the crypto exchange FTX, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Elon Musk’s Starlink terminals are showing up in Yemen, Sudan, and other hotspots: ‘No accountability’

Elon Musk's Starlink terminals are showing up in Yemen, Sudan, and other hotspots: 'No accountability'

Starlink dish in a grassy field
Starlink dish
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

In countries with slow, unreliable, and in some cases censored internet service, SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet terminals are reportedly being used and traded on the black market — even in places where Elon Musk’s space company has no agreement to operate.

BlackRock’s Larry Fink thinks America’s retirement age is ‘a bit crazy’

BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks America's retirement age is 'a bit crazy'

Larry Fink
Photo: Shannon Stapleton (Reuters)

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink wants to rethink retirement. After all, the U.S. is not the Ottoman Empire. In his highly anticipated annual letter to investors, the 71-year-old billionaire said that “it’s a bit crazy that our anchor idea for the right retirement age — 65 years old — originates from the time of the Ottoman Empire.”

Krispy Kreme stock had its best day ever because now McDonald’s will sell its doughnuts

Krispy Kreme stock had its best day ever because now McDonald's will sell its doughnuts

McDonald’s locations across the U.S. will soon sell freshly made donuts from Krispy Kreme.
McDonald’s locations across the U.S. will soon sell freshly made donuts from Krispy Kreme.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Breakfast at McDonald’s is about to get much — much — sweeter. The Chicago-based fast food chain is expanding its partnership with Krispy Kreme, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based doughnut chain. McDonald’s locations across the U.S. will offer three types of doughnuts — original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and chocolate iced cream-filled doughnuts — on their menus later this year.

China wants Microsoft and Intel off its computers

China wants Microsoft and Intel off its computers

U.S. president Joe Biden gives a speech at Intel Ocotillo Campus on March 20, 2024 in Chandler, Arizona. Biden announced $8.5 billion in federal funding from the CHIPS Act for Intel Corp. to manufacture semiconductors in Arizona.
U.S. president Joe Biden gives a speech at Intel Ocotillo Campus on March 20, 2024 in Chandler, Arizona. Biden announced $8.5 billion in federal funding from the CHIPS Act for Intel Corp. to manufacture semiconductors in Arizona.
Image: Rebecca Noble (Getty Images)

China has introduced guidelines that stand to gradually eliminate foreign technology from its government computers. As part of the policies, the Beijing government will do away with U.S. microprocessors from Intel and AMD.

Amazon stock is surging and that means some top managers won’t get cash pay raises

Amazon stock is surging and that means some top managers won't get cash pay raises

Amazon has struggled with high turnover rates, partially due to its compensation packages.
Amazon has struggled with high turnover rates, partially due to its compensation packages.
Photo: David Ryder (Getty Images)

Amazon is reportedly withholding cash pay raises from senior managers and other leaders this year after the e-commerce giant’s stock soared well-above what was expected.

It looks like Mark Zuckerberg is personally trying to poach Google AI researchers for Meta

It looks like Mark Zuckerberg is personally trying to poach Google AI researchers for Meta

Mark Zuckerberg speaking into a small microphone behind his namecard that says Mr. Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 31, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Meta has already spent billions on chips to build on its AI efforts against competitors. Now its chief executive is reportedly spending time wooing AI talent from its rivals.

Chipotle will use an avocado peeling robot to give customers consistent portions, CEO says

Chipotle will use an avocado peeling robot to give customers consistent portions, CEO says

In March 2022, Chipotle deployed “Chippy,” a tortilla chip-making robot.
In March 2022, Chipotle deployed “Chippy,” a tortilla chip-making robot.
Image: LightRocket (Getty Images)

Burrito bowls at Chipotle may start to look drastically identical thanks to artificial intelligence.

China’s president tells America’s CEOs: Don’t stop investing here

China's president tells America's CEOs: Don't stop investing here

Xi Jinping clapping, slight smile on his face
Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at the closing session of the National Peoples Congress at the Great Hall of the People on March 11, 2024 in Beijing, China.
Photo: Kevin Frayer (Getty Images)

U.S. executives who extended business trips to China in anticipation of meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping met with the leader amid China’s efforts to attract more foreign investment.

Elon Musk’s Neuralink showed off its first human patient. Here are 6 brain chip rivals

Elon Musk's Neuralink showed off its first human patient. Here are 6 brain chip rivals

Image for article titled SBF&#39;s fall, Elon Musk&#39;s satellites, Larry Fink&#39;s retirement age, and McDonald&#39;s donuts: The week&#39;s most popular
Photo: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

Elon Musk’s Neuralink dazzled supporters this week when it revealed the first human patient to be implanted with its first product, in a video livestream of the perso moving a mouse and playing computer chess through a brain implant. While the most well-known, Neuralink is not the only company working on brain chips.

The most expensive drugs in the world — starting at the low price of $1 million

The most expensive drugs in the world — starting at the low price of $1 million

Two female scientists making medicine at a laboratory. Doctors working together at pharmacy lab wearing protective work wear.
Image: Luis Alvarez (Getty Images)

The pursuit of treatments for rare diseases has come with a steep cost: The average price of new drugs increased 35% in the U.S. in 2023.

