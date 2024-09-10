Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol has a new plan to save the coffee chain

Brian Niccol, the new CEO of Starbucks, is ready to steer the company back to its roots. A self-proclaimed long-time fan of the brand, Niccol has spent his first week diving deep into the Starbucks (SBUX+1.77% ) experience by visiting stores and chatting with employees and customers.



The feedback is clear: While Starbucks is cherished, there’s a sense that the company has “drifted” away from its core values that made it special in the first place.

Niccol, who is well-known for turning Chipotle into a powerhouse, plans to get Starbucks back on track by focusing on four main areas.

First, Niccol said the company plans to “empower baristas” by making sure they have the tools and time to create quality drinks while delivering good service to each customer. To please shareholders and partners, Starbucks wants to improve its workplace so that employees can make career growth plans.

Next, Starbucks said it’s committed to improving its morning rush, partly because “people start their day with us.” The chain plans to deliver drinks and food reliably and on time.

The third key focus is revitalizing Starbucks’ in-store experience. The goal is to make its stores an inviting place where people want to “linger.” To do so, the company is boasting it will use comfortable seating and make clear the difference between a “to-go” and “for-here” service.

Lastly, Niccol is emphasizing that Starbucks needs to tell its story, and remind customers and communities of the role the chain has played throughout the years.

To make this all happen, Starbucks plans to invest in new technology to improve partner and customer experiences and streamline operations. While the initial focus is on the U.S., Niccol said he’s planning to explore growth opportunities in international markets like China and the Middle East. The chain has long struggled to capture the attention of international customers, in part because of competition from local brands.

During his first 100 days, Niccol said he plans to spend time visiting stores and meeting with partners to implement these changes.

“Together, we will get back to what makes Starbucks, Starbucks,” Niccol said.