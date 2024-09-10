Business News

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol has a new plan to save the coffee chain

"Together, we will get back to what makes Starbucks, Starbucks," Niccol said

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol.
Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol.
Image: Courtesy of Chipotle
In This Story
SBUX+1.77%CMG+2.49%

Brian Niccol, the new CEO of Starbucks, is ready to steer the company back to its roots. A self-proclaimed long-time fan of the brand, Niccol has spent his first week diving deep into the Starbucks (SBUX+1.77%) experience by visiting stores and chatting with employees and customers.

Suggested Reading

Amazon pays Trump, Intel's new CEO, and China's AI agent: Tech news roundup
Tesla stock bleeds, recession fears — and Bitcoin $200,000: Markets news roundup
Tesla's problems, Eli Lilly's weight loss pill, and egg prices surge: Business news roundup
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Amazon pays Trump, Intel's new CEO, and China's AI agent: Tech news roundup
Tesla stock bleeds, recession fears — and Bitcoin $200,000: Markets news roundup
Tesla's problems, Eli Lilly's weight loss pill, and egg prices surge: Business news roundup
DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The feedback is clear: While Starbucks is cherished, there’s a sense that the company has “drifted” away from its core values that made it special in the first place.

Advertisement

Related Content

Starbucks would rather close down stores than keep its open-door policy
Starbucks says you can't just hang out and use the bathroom anymore without buying something

Related Content

Starbucks would rather close down stores than keep its open-door policy
Starbucks says you can't just hang out and use the bathroom anymore without buying something

Niccol, who is well-known for turning Chipotle into a powerhouse, plans to get Starbucks back on track by focusing on four main areas.

Advertisement

First, Niccol said the company plans to “empower baristas” by making sure they have the tools and time to create quality drinks while delivering good service to each customer. To please shareholders and partners, Starbucks wants to improve its workplace so that employees can make career growth plans.

Advertisement

Next, Starbucks said it’s committed to improving its morning rush, partly because “people start their day with us.” The chain plans to deliver drinks and food reliably and on time.

The third key focus is revitalizing Starbucks’ in-store experience. The goal is to make its stores an inviting place where people want to “linger.” To do so, the company is boasting it will use comfortable seating and make clear the difference between a “to-go” and “for-here” service.

Advertisement

Lastly, Niccol is emphasizing that Starbucks needs to tell its story, and remind customers and communities of the role the chain has played throughout the years.

To make this all happen, Starbucks plans to invest in new technology to improve partner and customer experiences and streamline operations. While the initial focus is on the U.S., Niccol said he’s planning to explore growth opportunities in international markets like China and the Middle East. The chain has long struggled to capture the attention of international customers, in part because of competition from local brands.

Advertisement

During his first 100 days, Niccol said he plans to spend time visiting stores and meeting with partners to implement these changes.

“Together, we will get back to what makes Starbucks, Starbucks,” Niccol said.