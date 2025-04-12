How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Trade tiffs in Trump-world, Amazon cuts back, and McDonald's lemonade: Business news roundup

About
Business News

Trade tiffs in Trump-world, Amazon cuts back, and McDonald's lemonade: Business news roundup

Plus, from coffee to cars, 10 products that will cost more thanks to tariffs

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Trade tiffs in Trump-world, Amazon cuts back, and McDonald&#39;s lemonade: Business news roundup
Photo: McDonald’s, Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Jackie Snow, Win McNamee (Getty Images), Sean Gallup (Getty Images), Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / Stringer (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Joe Readle (Getty Images), Image: Kayla Bartkowski (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

McDonald’s is doubling down on lemonade

McDonald’s is doubling down on lemonade

Image for article titled Trade tiffs in Trump-world, Amazon cuts back, and McDonald&#39;s lemonade: Business news roundup
Photo: McDonald’s

Starting April 8, there is a new permanent menu item on the Golden Arches menu.

The chain had been testing a premium lemonade drink in some outlets since last year and has now decided to roll it out nationally.

Advertisement

McDonald’s made the announcement on their website describing the lemonade as “featuring real lemon juice, bits of lemon pulp and real cane sugar and handcrafted by our beverage experts.”

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Elon Musk and Peter Navarro are now fighting over Trump’s tariffs

Elon Musk and Peter Navarro are now fighting over Trump’s tariffs

Elon Musk and Donald Trump shaking hands
Image: Kayla Bartkowski (Getty Images)

One of the president’s biggest supporters is publicly feuding with one of his top advisers.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took to his social media site, X (formerly Twitter), to criticize President Donald Trump’s tariff policies — and Peter Navarro, the administration’s top trade adviser, who is widely believed to be their architect.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Elon Musk is starting to break with Donald Trump over the trade war

Elon Musk is starting to break with Donald Trump over the trade war

Elon Musk trails behind Donald Trump as the two depart the Oval Office
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

There might be trouble in paradise for President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, one of the president’s most visible and influential advisers.

Advertisement

Musk, in recent days, has heavily criticized the Trump administration’s universal and reciprocal tariff plan and has appealed to the president to walk back the levied duties. Two sources told the Washington Post that Musk personally made an attempted tariff-related appeal to Trump — but has been unsuccessful in changing the president’s mind thus far.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

The trade war is about to get petty

The trade war is about to get petty

Grocery store shelves in Vienna.
Grocery store shelves in Vienna.
Photo: Jackie Snow

Grocery store shelves in Vienna are lined with eggs. There are so many that there’s a section of dyed eggs for the upcoming Easter holiday, a tradition that many Americans may skip this year. Prices hover in a range that tops out at five euros (about $5.50) for 10 eggs.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Elon Musk calls Peter Navarro ‘dumber than a sack of bricks’ as Trump trade feud gets bitter

Elon Musk calls Peter Navarro ‘dumber than a sack of bricks’ as Trump trade feud gets bitter

Close-up photo of Elon Musk wearing a red hat that says "Trump was right about everything"
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s new tariff policies aren’t just sending the markets crashing and people panicking; they’re creating infighting within his administration.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Here’s what’s up with Tesla’s slippery stock price today

Here’s what’s up with Tesla’s slippery stock price today

Image for article titled Trade tiffs in Trump-world, Amazon cuts back, and McDonald&#39;s lemonade: Business news roundup
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) stock took another dive on Thursday as analysts chopped price targets for the electric-vehicle maker, citing the Trump administration’s impending 25% tariffs on auto parts and weakening demand in Europe and China.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Amazon already appears to be cutting back as tariffs kick in

Amazon already appears to be cutting back as tariffs kick in

Image for article titled Trade tiffs in Trump-world, Amazon cuts back, and McDonald&#39;s lemonade: Business news roundup
Photo: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / Stringer (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN) is canceling some wholesale orders from Asia that it directly imports and ships to its warehouses as it begins to respond to President Donald Trump’s trade war, according to a new report.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Bessent claims the tariff reversal was Trump’s ‘strategy all along’

Bessent claims the tariff reversal was Trump’s ‘strategy all along’

Image for article titled Trade tiffs in Trump-world, Amazon cuts back, and McDonald&#39;s lemonade: Business news roundup
Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said that President Donald Trump’s unexpected 90-day pause on tariffs Wednesday afternoon was the “strategy all along.”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Elon Musk’s DOGE is coming for JD Vance’s hometown

Elon Musk’s DOGE is coming for JD Vance’s hometown

Image for article titled Trade tiffs in Trump-world, Amazon cuts back, and McDonald&#39;s lemonade: Business news roundup
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

The Trump administration’s planned cuts have hit close to home for Vice President JD Vance.

Advertisement

A $500 million grant for steel giant Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to help the company upgrade its aging blast furnaces in Middletown, Ohio will not go forward, CNN reports. Middletown is the hometown of the vice-president and featured prominently in his best-selling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

From coffee to cars, 10 products that will cost more thanks to tariffs

From coffee to cars, 10 products that will cost more thanks to tariffs

Image for article titled Trade tiffs in Trump-world, Amazon cuts back, and McDonald&#39;s lemonade: Business news roundup
Photo: Joe Readle (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has paused some tariffs but has left others – notably, hefty tariffs on China – in place. While the stock market cheered the 90-day reprieve, if the full regime of tariffs eventually goes into effect after that time is up, here are some things you’ll pay more for.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12