Trade tiffs in Trump-world, Amazon cuts back, and McDonald's lemonade: Business news roundup

Starting April 8, there is a new permanent menu item on the Golden Arches menu.
The chain had been testing a premium lemonade drink in some outlets since last year and has now decided to roll it out nationally.
McDonald’s made the announcement on their website describing the lemonade as “featuring real lemon juice, bits of lemon pulp and real cane sugar and handcrafted by our beverage experts.”
One of the president’s biggest supporters is publicly feuding with one of his top advisers.
Over the weekend, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took to his social media site, X (formerly Twitter), to criticize President Donald Trump’s tariff policies — and Peter Navarro, the administration’s top trade adviser, who is widely believed to be their architect.
There might be trouble in paradise for President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, one of the president’s most visible and influential advisers.
Musk, in recent days, has heavily criticized the Trump administration’s universal and reciprocal tariff plan and has appealed to the president to walk back the levied duties. Two sources told the Washington Post that Musk personally made an attempted tariff-related appeal to Trump — but has been unsuccessful in changing the president’s mind thus far.
Grocery store shelves in Vienna are lined with eggs. There are so many that there’s a section of dyed eggs for the upcoming Easter holiday, a tradition that many Americans may skip this year. Prices hover in a range that tops out at five euros (about $5.50) for 10 eggs.
President Donald Trump’s new tariff policies aren’t just sending the markets crashing and people panicking; they’re creating infighting within his administration.
Tesla (TSLA) stock took another dive on Thursday as analysts chopped price targets for the electric-vehicle maker, citing the Trump administration’s impending 25% tariffs on auto parts and weakening demand in Europe and China.
Amazon (AMZN) is canceling some wholesale orders from Asia that it directly imports and ships to its warehouses as it begins to respond to President Donald Trump’s trade war, according to a new report.
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said that President Donald Trump’s unexpected 90-day pause on tariffs Wednesday afternoon was the “strategy all along.”
The Trump administration’s planned cuts have hit close to home for Vice President JD Vance.
A $500 million grant for steel giant Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to help the company upgrade its aging blast furnaces in Middletown, Ohio will not go forward, CNN reports. Middletown is the hometown of the vice-president and featured prominently in his best-selling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.”
President Donald Trump has paused some tariffs but has left others – notably, hefty tariffs on China – in place. While the stock market cheered the 90-day reprieve, if the full regime of tariffs eventually goes into effect after that time is up, here are some things you’ll pay more for.