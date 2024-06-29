How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

A Tesla Cybertruck mystery solved, Apple and Microsoft on the hot seat, Amazon $2 trillion: Tech news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
News

A Tesla Cybertruck mystery solved, Apple and Microsoft on the hot seat, Amazon $2 trillion: Tech news roundup

Plus, Rivian’s big Volkswagen deal gets Wall Street’s applause

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled A Tesla Cybertruck mystery solved, Apple and Microsoft on the hot seat, Amazon $2 trillion: Tech news roundup
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Fisker, Johannes Simon (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Cruise (Getty Images), Belinda Jiao (Getty Images), Michel Euler, File (AP), Image: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

We finally know how many Tesla Cybertrucks have actually been sold

We finally know how many Tesla Cybertrucks have actually been sold

After years of delays, Tesla began delivering the Cybertruck electric pickup last November
After years of delays, Tesla began delivering the Cybertruck electric pickup last November
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Thanks to the Tesla Cybertruck’s never-ending string of issues, we finally get a look at exactly how many electric pickups Tesla has sold.

Advertisement

Elon Musk’s automaker has issued a recall for 11,688 units of the Cybertruck, which first went out for delivery in November 2023, according to notices posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) website. That puts sales of the Cybertruck behind Ford Motor’s F-150 Lightning, but not by much. As of May, the Detroit carmaker has sold 13,093 units of its electric pickup in 2024, up 78.5% compared to last year.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Rivian stock jumped more than 50% on Volkswagen’s $5 billion investment

Rivian stock jumped more than 50% on Volkswagen’s $5 billion investment

Attendees look at the new Rivian R2 electric vehicle at the Rivian South Coast Theater in Laguna Beach, California, on March 7, 2024.
Attendees look at the new Rivian R2 electric vehicle at the Rivian South Coast Theater in Laguna Beach, California, on March 7, 2024.
Image: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP (Getty Images)

Rivian Automotive and Volkswagen Group are joining forces as they look to develop software technology that will help drive their production of electric vehicles.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

EV startup Fisker is dead so now creditors are fighting for the scraps

EV startup Fisker is dead so now creditors are fighting for the scraps

A photo of three Fisker Ocean electric SUVs.
Photo: Fisker

Electric automaker Fisker is preparing to wrap things up after filing for bankruptcy last week. This also comes after seemingly everything went wrong for the cursed automaker. Now, after holding out hope for a fresh injection of funding, the company is preparing to sell everything off as liquidation approaches.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Apple is the first target of Europe’s new tech crackdown

Apple is the first target of Europe’s new tech crackdown

Apple
Apple
Photo: Johannes Simon (Getty Images)

The European Union has accused Apple with failing to comply with its new sweeping digital competition law, as the iPhone maker continues to run afoul of the bloc’s regulations.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Rivian’s big Volkswagen deal gets Wall Street’s applause

Rivian’s big Volkswagen deal gets Wall Street’s applause

Rivian plans to sell a series of new electric trucks at cheaper margins thanks to its new planned joint venture with Volkswagen.
Rivian plans to sell a series of new electric trucks at cheaper margins thanks to its new planned joint venture with Volkswagen.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Just a few months ago, the market was worried about Rivian. The company has disclosed it lost $33,000 on every electric truck it sold, laid off hundreds of workers, and said it expects to take a $2.7 billion hit this year.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Apple admits its Airpods had a security problem

Apple admits its Airpods had a security problem

Apple has fixed multiple security issues with its devices this year
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Apple has fixed multiple security issues with its devices this year

Apple’s motto is privacy and security. The company is known for setting high standards for the tech industry at large, which has put it at odds in the past with other tech giants such as Meta. But lately it’s had to address software security problems across a range of its products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch. This week, the company admitted it’s fixing privacy issues on yet another product: AirPods.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

GM taps ex-Amazon and Microsoft exec to lead self-driving startup Cruise amid comeback

GM taps ex-Amazon and Microsoft exec to lead self-driving startup Cruise amid comeback

General Motors has had a majority stake in Cruise since 2016.
General Motors has had a majority stake in Cruise since 2016.
Photo: Cruise (Getty Images)

General Motors has added two more members to the executive team overseeing self-driving startup Cruise’s comeback, including a new chief executive officer. - William Gavin Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Microsoft’s ‘abusive’ bundling of Office and Teams breaks antitrust rules, Europe says

Microsoft’s ‘abusive’ bundling of Office and Teams breaks antitrust rules, Europe says

Microsoft’s changes to address the European Commission’s concerns were “insufficient,” according to the regulator.
Microsoft’s changes to address the European Commission’s concerns were “insufficient,” according to the regulator.
Photo: Belinda Jiao (Getty Images)

Just one day after the European Union’s regulatory arm took aim at Apple, it’s going after Microsoft over its tie-up of the Teams and Office products.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Apple has fixed multiple security issues with its devices this year

Apple has fixed multiple security issues with its devices this year

Apple has fixed multiple security issues with its devices this year
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

This week, the company admitted it’s fixing privacy issues on yet another product: AirPods

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Amazon just hit a $2 trillion market cap for the first time

Amazon just hit a $2 trillion market cap for the first time

Amazon logo hanging at the Vivatech show
Photo: Michel Euler, File (AP)

Amazon has crossed the $2 trillion market cap threshold for the first time amid its push into artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

The company’s shares were up around 4% to about $194 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, pushing its market value to $2.02 trillion. It joins Google-parent Alphabet in the $2 trillion market cap club. Alphabet crossed the $2 trillion threshold in April. Meanwhile, Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia remain the top three most valuable public companies in the world.

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12