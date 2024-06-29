A Tesla Cybertruck mystery solved, Apple and Microsoft on the hot seat, Amazon $2 trillion: Tech news roundup

Thanks to the Tesla Cybertruck’s never-ending string of issues, we finally get a look at exactly how many electric pickups Tesla has sold.

Elon Musk’s automaker has issued a recall for 11,688 units of the Cybertruck, which first went out for delivery in November 2023, according to notices posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) website. That puts sales of the Cybertruck behind Ford Motor’s F-150 Lightning, but not by much. As of May, the Detroit carmaker has sold 13,093 units of its electric pickup in 2024, up 78.5% compared to last year.

