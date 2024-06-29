A Tesla Cybertruck mystery solved, Apple and Microsoft on the hot seat, Amazon $2 trillion: Tech news roundup

Thanks to the Tesla Cybertruck’s never-ending string of issues, we finally get a look at exactly how many electric pickups Tesla has sold.
Elon Musk’s automaker has issued a recall for 11,688 units of the Cybertruck, which first went out for delivery in November 2023, according to notices posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) website. That puts sales of the Cybertruck behind Ford Motor’s F-150 Lightning, but not by much. As of May, the Detroit carmaker has sold 13,093 units of its electric pickup in 2024, up 78.5% compared to last year.
Rivian Automotive and Volkswagen Group are joining forces as they look to develop software technology that will help drive their production of electric vehicles.
Electric automaker Fisker is preparing to wrap things up after filing for bankruptcy last week. This also comes after seemingly everything went wrong for the cursed automaker. Now, after holding out hope for a fresh injection of funding, the company is preparing to sell everything off as liquidation approaches.
Just a few months ago, the market was worried about Rivian. The company has disclosed it lost $33,000 on every electric truck it sold, laid off hundreds of workers, and said it expects to take a $2.7 billion hit this year.
Apple’s motto is privacy and security. The company is known for setting high standards for the tech industry at large, which has put it at odds in the past with other tech giants such as Meta. But lately it’s had to address software security problems across a range of its products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch. This week, the company admitted it’s fixing privacy issues on yet another product: AirPods.
General Motors has added two more members to the executive team overseeing self-driving startup Cruise’s comeback, including a new chief executive officer. - William Gavin Read More
Just one day after the European Union’s regulatory arm took aim at Apple, it’s going after Microsoft over its tie-up of the Teams and Office products.
Amazon has crossed the $2 trillion market cap threshold for the first time amid its push into artificial intelligence.
The company’s shares were up around 4% to about $194 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, pushing its market value to $2.02 trillion. It joins Google-parent Alphabet in the $2 trillion market cap club. Alphabet crossed the $2 trillion threshold in April. Meanwhile, Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia remain the top three most valuable public companies in the world.