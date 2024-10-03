Tesla Cybertruck sales doubled in just a few months

Tesla’s (TSLA-9.02% ) Cybertrucks helped the company just barely beat Wall Street expectations last quarter. Thanks to yet another recall of the electric truck, we now know just how many of them are on the road.



Elon Musk’s automaker issued a recall for 27,185 Cybertrucks, according to a notice posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) website Thursday.

That means it has more than doubled its sales of the Blade Runner-inspired vehicle since June, when a separate recall revealed it had sold almost 11,700 units of the Cybertruck.

According to Automotive News, citing data from S&P Global Mobility (SPGI-4.94% ), 5,175 Cybertrucks were delivered in July alone; that’s about a fifth of overall sales in Tesla’s “other models” category for the entire quarter.

Tesla is recalling all Cybertrucks, which first went out for delivery in November 2023, due to the delayed boot-up of the vehicle’s rear-view camera, which could affect the driver’s rearview and increase the risk of a crash, the NHTSA notice said. The company said the issue affects an estimated 1% of all Cybertrucks on the road.

As of Sept. 25, Tesla said it was not aware of any collisions, death or injuries related to the defect. The company has already issued a software update that addresses the problem.

Recalls are one of the only ways to know how many Cybetrucks have been sold because Tesla doesn’t separate all of its cars by model when it announces quarterly sales data. Instead, it groups the Cybertruck, Model X, and Model S into one category.

This is Tesla’s fifth Cybertruck recall within less than a year of its release.

The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker reported its third-quarter deliveries and production results Wednesday. It said it sold 439,975 Model 3 compact cars and Model Y SUVs between April and June, beating the 436,000 expected by analysts, according to estimates compiled by FactSet (FDS-1.73% ). That’s also an improvement compared to a year earlier when Tesla delivered 435,059 cars.

Shares of Tesla fell 1.3% in pre-market trading Thursday.

Despite some of the controversies around the Cybertruck — from criticisms about its design, to accusations over the actual size of its bed, to owners suffering wounds because of its sharp edges and “frunk” — it recently became the best-selling vehicle priced over $100,000 (and is a favorite among celebrities).

— Will Gavin contributed to this article.