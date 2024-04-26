Tesla's Elon Musk bets on driverless, Volkswagen bets on China, EV demand roars back: Autos news roundup

Don’t worry, Tesla investors. Even if Elon Musk disappears — whether kidnapped by aliens or the Terminator — his company will still figure out driverless cars, according to the firebrand CEO.
That was one of several takeaways from Tesla’s first-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, which provided the stock with a much-needed boost after a week marked by layoffs and a postponed potential announcement in India. The electric vehicle company also slashed the cost of its cars and Full Self-Driving technology ahead of Tuesday.
Honda Motor and Toyota Motor are investing more cash in North American EV production as a multinational agency forecasts that more than 1 in 5 cars sold around the world in 2024 are expected to be electric. And Volkswagen, fresh off a union victory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is focusing its efforts on getting a bigger slice of the Chinese market.