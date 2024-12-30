Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
The top U.S. retail store closures in 2024

Business News

Discount stores, drugstores, and home and office supply chains led the wave of closures this year

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled The top U.S. retail store closures in 2024
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Retailers in the U.S. faced a challenging year in 2024. By year-end, the sector will have recorded 7,327 store closures, a 57.8% increase compared to the previous year, according to Coresight Research. Meanwhile, 5,919 openings were announced, reflecting a modest 8.2% bump.

The surge in closures reflected a tough operating environment. While the economy improved, the retail sector struggled with the lingering effects of the pandemic, inflation, and shifting consumer behavior. E-commerce growth also made shoppers more selective about in-store visits, leaving many retailers unable to keep pace.

The largest share of closures in 2024 were led by discount stores, drugstores, and home and office supply chains. Bankruptcies further amplified the trend. For instance, Macy’s (M) closed around 60 stores during the year as part of its efforts to streamline operations.

Amid the difficulties, some retailers managed to expand. Aldi stood out, opening 123 stores while only closing 12. The discount grocery chain met its goal of adding 126 locations, the firm noted, demonstrating its resilience in a competitive market.

While closures outnumbered openings overall, the data showed pockets of growth. As the retail sector continues to evolve – shaped by economic pressures and changing consumer expectations – businesses that adapt to these shifts may be better positioned to succeed, even if it means operating with a smaller footprint.

As the year draws to a close, we’ve compiled a list of the top U.S. stores that had the most closures in 2024, including their current store count. Let’s take a closer look.

9. Walgreens

Image for article titled The top U.S. retail store closures in 2024
Image: RiverNorthPhotography (Getty Images)
  • Store closures: 92
  • Current footprint: 8,492
8. American Freight Furniture and Mattress 

Image for article titled The top U.S. retail store closures in 2024
Image: Monty Rakusen (Getty Images)
  • Store closures: 24
  • Current footprint: 377
7. 99 Cents Only Stores

Image for article titled The top U.S. retail store closures in 2024
Image: Mario Tama (Getty Images)
  • Store closures: 371
  • Current footprint: 371
6. Rite Aid

Image for article titled The top U.S. retail store closures in 2024
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)
  • Store closures: 220
  • Current footprint: 1,818
5. Seven & i Holdings’ 7-Eleven

Image for article titled The top U.S. retail store closures in 2024
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)
  • Store closures: 196
  • Current footprint: 13,145
4. rue21

A shopper walks by a rue21 store at Solano Town Center on May 03, 2024 in Fairfield, California.
A shopper walks by a rue21 store at Solano Town Center on May 03, 2024 in Fairfield, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
  • Store closures: 543
  • Current footprint: 581
3. Big Lots

Image for article titled The top U.S. retail store closures in 2024
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)
  • Store closures: 349
  • Current footprint: 1,420
2. CVS Health

CVS pharmacy in New York City, New York, USA.
CVS pharmacy in New York City, New York, USA.
Image: GHI-Plexi Images/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)
  • Store closures: 266
  • Current footprint: 7,248
1. Family Dollar

Family Dollar in Miami, United States on May 2, 2024.
Family Dollar in Miami, United States on May 2, 2024.
Image: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
  • Store closures: 718
  • Current footprint: 8,350
