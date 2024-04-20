How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Trump Media's trouble, Elon Musk's pay-to-tweet, Amazon's Prime Video problem: Business news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Trump Media's trouble, Elon Musk's pay-to-tweet, Amazon's Prime Video problem: Business news roundup

Plus, regulators expand a probe into Honda Accord and CR-V braking issues,

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Trump Media&#39;s trouble, Elon Musk&#39;s pay-to-tweet, Amazon&#39;s Prime Video problem: Business news roundup
Photo: lev radin (Shutterstock), Carlos Barria (Reuters), Joe Raedle (Getty Images), David Swanson (Reuters), Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images), Alexander Spatari (Getty Images), Image: Francis Mascarenhas (Reuters), Daniel Zuchnik (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 11

Trump Media’s audit firm sees its business practices come under scrutiny

Trump Media’s audit firm sees its business practices come under scrutiny

Donald Trump
Photo: lev radin (Shutterstock)

The firm responsible for auditing Trump Media & Technology Group was labeled as “so seriously deficient in its performance” that it was removed from a national peer review program.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

Elon Musk says new X users have to pay to tweet

Elon Musk says new X users have to pay to tweet

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and rebranded the social media platform as X.
Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and rebranded the social media platform as X.
Photo: Carlos Barria (Reuters)

New users of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, will have to pay to tweet, according to Elon Musk.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, a small fee for new user write access is the only way to curb the relentless onslaught of bots,” Musk said in between posting memes and tweeting about Tesla’s sweeping layoffs. “Current AI (and troll farms) can pass ‘are you a bot’ with ease.”

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

U.S. auto safety regulators expand probe into Honda Accord and CR-V vehicles over braking issues

U.S. auto safety regulators expand probe into Honda Accord and CR-V vehicles over braking issues

U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating issues in 2018-2022 Honda Accord sedans.
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating issues in 2018-2022 Honda Accord sedans.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

U.S. auto safety regulators have advanced their probe into almost 3 million Honda Motor Co. sedans and SUVs after receiving thousands of consumer complaints over unexpectedly activating automatic emergency brakes.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

People are giving up on Amazon Prime Video shows because of catalog errors, report says

People are giving up on Amazon Prime Video shows because of catalog errors, report says

Media are seen in front of an Amazon Prime Video logo
Amazon spent $19 billion on its video and and music expenses in 2023.
Image: Francis Mascarenhas (Reuters)

Catalog errors on Amazon’s video streaming service are so bad that they’ve kept some viewers from finishing shows on the platform.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway keeps buying up Liberty Sirius XM stock

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway keeps buying up Liberty Sirius XM stock

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett has a net worth of $133 billion, according to Forbes.
Image: Daniel Zuchnik (Getty Images)

Berkshire Hathaway, the holdings company founded and led by renowned investor Warren Buffett, bought 1.9 million shares Liberty Sirius XM last week for nearly $50 million.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

The 10 busiest airports in the world — including 1 airport new to the list

The 10 busiest airports in the world — including 1 airport new to the list

A built Lego airport set
It’s not a Lego airport
Photo: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)

Every year the the Airports Council International, an industry group that represents airports around the world, releases a Top 10 list of the busiest airports . The group’s 2023 list is out now. Tracking the activity of an estimated 8.5 billion trips — 93.5% of pre-pandemic levels — this year’s rankings include a familiar name at the top: Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport. In fact, all the names are familiar ones, with the exception of no. 5.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

‘Net interest income’ has Wall Street worried right now. Here’s what it is and why it matters

‘Net interest income’ has Wall Street worried right now. Here’s what it is and why it matters

Wall Street
Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

Net interest income, or NII, has become one of the most watched metrics on the balance sheet this bank earnings season. Banks have adjusted their guidance on it, analysts are grilling CFOs in earnings calls over their expectations for the remainder of 2024, and regional and big bank stocks alike are rising and falling on any revelations related to it.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

TSMC beat on Q2 sales expectations driven by AI boom, Nvidia, and Apple

TSMC beat on Q2 sales expectations driven by AI boom, Nvidia, and Apple

TSMC beat on Q2 sales expectations driven by AI boom, Nvidia, and Apple
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company said it’s keeping its plans to spend up to $32 billion this year as the boom in AI sales continues

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

ChatGPT requires 15 times more energy than a traditional web search, says Arm exec

ChatGPT requires 15 times more energy than a traditional web search, says Arm exec

ChatGPT requires 15 times more energy than a traditional web search, says Arm exec
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Arm executive Ami Badani says generative AI’s overwhelming demand for electricity could hinder its rapid growth

Advertisement

11 / 11