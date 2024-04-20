Trump Media's trouble, Elon Musk's pay-to-tweet, Amazon's Prime Video problem: Business news roundup

New users of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, will have to pay to tweet, according to Elon Musk.



“Unfortunately, a small fee for new user write access is the only way to curb the relentless onslaught of bots,” Musk said in between posting memes and tweeting about Tesla’s sweeping layoffs. “Current AI (and troll farms) can pass ‘are you a bot’ with ease.”

