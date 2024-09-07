Trump Media stock sinks, Bitcoin stalls, Dollar Tree loses out to Walmart and Target: Markets news roundup

Trump Media & Technology Group stock has been on a downward trend for weeks, hitting new low after new low for much of August. As the markets opened after Labor Day weekend, Trump Media sunk even further.
Bitcoin is currently facing resistance around the $60,000 mark, and despite earlier predictions by some crypto experts, it appears increasingly unlikely that the top cryptocurrency will reach $100,000 by the end of 2024.
Kristina Hooper, Chief Global Market Strategist at Invesco (IVZ), spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.
Watch the interview above and check out the transcript below. The transcript of this conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
Shares of Super Micro Computer SMCI+2.93% recovered nearly 3% on Tuesday morning after the company reassured customers and partners in the wake of a critical report by Hindenburg Research. The company stated that the report was misleading and contained false or inaccurate information, and it will address the report in due course.
The housing market is finally showing early signs of easing for people looking to buy a home. But for first-time buyers, prospects have been bleak so far this year.
Bitcoin plunged deep into the red Wednesday morning, dropping nearly 4% to $56,000, as a massive sell-off in the stock market followed disappointing U.S. macroeconomic data. The ripple effect was felt across the crypto market, with Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, losing nearly 3% and hovering around $2,300.
Kristina Hooper, a strategist at Invesco, breaks down Nvidia’s earnings and predicts how Friday’s jobs numbers could affect the Fed rate cut decision this month
Why you should consider investing in international stocks ahead of the Fed’s rate cut decision, according to a strategist
The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates in September. Kristina Hooper, a strategist at Invesco, breaks down what the market’s reaction will be