Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Money & Markets

Trump Media stock sinks, Bitcoin stalls, Dollar Tree loses out to Walmart and Target: Markets news roundup

Plus, the Fed’s interest rate cut will be good for stocks — but this strategist is still worried

Image for article titled Trump Media stock sinks, Bitcoin stalls, Dollar Tree loses out to Walmart and Target: Markets news roundup
Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images), Thomas Northcut (Getty Images), Illustration: Anastasia Seliverstova (Getty Images), BlackJack3D (Getty Images), Judyjump (Getty Images), Image: Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
Trump Media stock keeps sinking as Donald Trump’s share dump nears

Donald Trump
Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images)

Trump Media & Technology Group stock has been on a downward trend for weeks, hitting new low after new low for much of August. As the markets opened after Labor Day weekend, Trump Media sunk even further.

Forget Bitcoin $100,000: Why experts say it won’t happen this year

Image for article titled Trump Media stock sinks, Bitcoin stalls, Dollar Tree loses out to Walmart and Target: Markets news roundup
Illustration: Anastasia Seliverstova (Getty Images)

Bitcoin is currently facing resistance around the $60,000 mark, and despite earlier predictions by some crypto experts, it appears increasingly unlikely that the top cryptocurrency will reach $100,000 by the end of 2024. 

Dollar Tree stock drops 10% because shoppers are going to Walmart and Target instead

A Dollar Tree store near Bloomsburg.
Image: Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Dollar Tree (DLTR) says it’s struggling to connect with “middle and upper-income” consumers; it’s one reason why the discount retailer anticipates sales will continue to decline.

The Fed’s interest rate cut will be good for stocks — but this strategist is still worried

Why you should consider investing in international stocks ahead of the Fed's rate cut decision, according to a strategist
Kristina Hooper, Chief Global Market Strategist at Invesco (IVZ), spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.

Watch the interview above and check out the transcript below. The transcript of this conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

A key AI stock rebounds after labeling a short seller’s report misleading

Image for article titled Trump Media stock sinks, Bitcoin stalls, Dollar Tree loses out to Walmart and Target: Markets news roundup
Illustration: BlackJack3D (Getty Images)

Shares of Super Micro Computer SMCI+2.93% recovered nearly 3% on Tuesday morning after the company reassured customers and partners in the wake of a critical report by Hindenburg Research. The company stated that the report was misleading and contained false or inaccurate information, and it will address the report in due course.

The average house payment is now half of a first-time buyer’s income

Row of houses with garbage and recycling bins on roadside
Photo: Thomas Northcut (Getty Images)

The housing market is finally showing early signs of easing for people looking to buy a home. But for first-time buyers, prospects have been bleak so far this year.

Bitcoin has slipped to $56,000. An analyst blames a ‘sell the news’ effect

Image for article titled Trump Media stock sinks, Bitcoin stalls, Dollar Tree loses out to Walmart and Target: Markets news roundup
Illustration: Judyjump (Getty Images)

Bitcoin plunged deep into the red Wednesday morning, dropping nearly 4% to $56,000, as a massive sell-off in the stock market followed disappointing U.S. macroeconomic data. The ripple effect was felt across the crypto market, with Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, losing nearly 3% and hovering around $2,300.

Big Tech will go full speed ahead on AI spending after Nvidia’s earnings, strategist says

Kristina Hooper, Chief Global Market Strategist at Invesco (IVZ), spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.

Watch the interview above and check out the transcript below. The transcript of this conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Nvidia earnings tell Big Tech to keep spending on AI, strategist says

Kristina Hooper, a strategist at Invesco, breaks down Nvidia’s earnings and predicts how Friday’s jobs numbers could affect the Fed rate cut decision this month

Why you should consider investing in international stocks ahead of the Fed’s rate cut decision, according to a strategist

Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates in September. Kristina Hooper, a strategist at Invesco, breaks down what the market’s reaction will be

