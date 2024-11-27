Black Friday and Cyber Monday are nearly here, and Walmart is already offering bargains spanning various categories.

This year, Walmart (WMT) shoppers can look forward to major discounts on items in everything from tech and toys to home goods and travel without having to stretch their budgets. Items like Microsoft’s (MSFT) wireless Xbox controller, charging stations for Apple (AAPL) devices, body massagers, and espresso machines are for sale under $50.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts a 3.5% increase in holiday sales this year, possibly reaching a record $1 trillion. With inflation continuing to outpace wage growth, experts told Quartz there’s no better time to take advantage of “bargain-shopping” deals. Now is the perfect opportunity to grab certain items before the Christmas shopping rush kicks into high gear.

We’ve rounded up Walmart’s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50. Shoppers should keep in mind some offers only apply to items when they’re purchased online. For more Black Friday coverage, check out our other roundups of Amazon, Walmart, and Target’s top 10 Black Friday deals.