Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Walmart's top 12 Black Friday deals under $50

Retail

Apple charging stations, body massagers, and mini drones are some of the items up for grabs

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: Alexander Farnsworth (Getty Images)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are nearly here, and Walmart is already offering bargains spanning various categories.

This year, Walmart (WMT) shoppers can look forward to major discounts on items in everything from tech and toys to home goods and travel without having to stretch their budgets. Items like Microsoft’s (MSFT) wireless Xbox controller, charging stations for Apple (AAPL) devices, body massagers, and espresso machines are for sale under $50.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts a 3.5% increase in holiday sales this year, possibly reaching a record $1 trillion. With inflation continuing to outpace wage growth, experts told Quartz there’s no better time to take advantage of “bargain-shopping” deals. Now is the perfect opportunity to grab certain items before the Christmas shopping rush kicks into high gear.

We’ve rounded up Walmart’s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50. Shoppers should keep in mind some offers only apply to items when they’re purchased online. For more Black Friday coverage, check out our other roundups of Amazon, Walmart, and Target’s top 10 Black Friday deals.

Apple charging station

Apple charging station

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: AFP Contributor (Getty Images)

Now: $27 (a discount of $53)

Roku Voice Remote

Roku Voice Remote

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: What Hi-Fi Magzine (Getty Images)

Now: $24 (two-pack: $48).

Auoshi nini foldable drone

Auoshi nini foldable drone

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: Kypros (Getty Images)

Now: $50 (a discount of $110)

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: T3 Magazine (Getty Images)

Now: $45 (a discount of $20)

Renpho Body massager

Renpho Body massager

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: nito100 (Getty Images)

Now: $50

VeaT00L Doorbell camera

VeaT00L Doorbell camera

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: Darya Komarova (Getty Images)

Now: $40 (a discount of $60)

Chefman Espresso Machine

Chefman Espresso Machine

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: Jakub Zerdzicki (Getty Images)

Now: $50 (only offer)

MaxKare Heated Blanket

MaxKare Heated Blanket

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: MoMo Productions (Getty Images)

Now: $25 (a discount of $55)

Contixo Kids Tablet

Contixo Kids Tablet

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: damircudic (Getty Images)

Now: $45 (a $36 discount)

Camkey Carry-On

Camkey Carry-On

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: onurdongel (Getty Images)

Now: $39 (a discount of $161)

Ninja Classic Blender

Ninja Classic Blender

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: NineLives (Getty Images)

Now: $50 (a $30 discount)

Maybelline Lipstick

Maybelline Lipstick

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)

Now: $5.64

