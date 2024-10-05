How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Big weddings, the most expensive watches, and the coolest cities: Lifestyle news roundup

Lifestyle

Big weddings, the most expensive watches, and the coolest cities: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, the world’s champagne king will try selling $100 alcohol-free bubbly

Image for article titled Big weddings, the most expensive watches, and the coolest cities: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Flashpop (iStock by Getty Images), fabrycs (iStock by Getty Images), COMPASS, JON LEVY/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images), Cooper Neill/Getty Images (Getty Images), Sotheby’s, Image: French Bloom (Getty Images)
The 10 coolest cities in North America

The 10 coolest cities in North America

Image for article titled Big weddings, the most expensive watches, and the coolest cities: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Flashpop (iStock by Getty Images)

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans have more control over where they live than ever before.

Policies that allow employees to work from home mean that the average American in 2023 lived 27 miles away from their employer — compared to 2019 when people lived an average of 10 miles away from work, according to a report from economists at Stanford and Gusto, a payroll provider.

It's more expensive to get married than buy a house in these major cities

It’s more expensive to get married than buy a house in these major cities

Image for article titled Big weddings, the most expensive watches, and the coolest cities: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: fabrycs (iStock by Getty Images)

It’s no secret that holding your dream wedding can come with a nightmarish bill. But a recent study revealed that the cost of nuptials has climbed so high in some places that it’s actually more affordable to buy a house.

This week's most fabulous real estate listings: A Palm Beach county estate, a cliffside Maine mansion, and a luxurious Rhode Island farm

This week’s most fabulous real estate listings: A Palm Beach county estate, a cliffside Maine mansion, and a luxurious Rhode Island farm

Image for article titled Big weddings, the most expensive watches, and the coolest cities: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: COMPASS

Each week Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations, and lavish amenities — and they’re on the market right now. Check out the best homes on the market with upcoming open houses.

The world's champagne king will try selling $100 alcohol-free bubbly

The world’s champagne king will try selling $100 alcohol-free bubbly

French Bloom alcohol-free French Bubbly Collection
French Bloom alcohol-free French Bubbly Collection
Image: French Bloom (Getty Images)

French luxury giant LVMH plans to purchase a stake in a popular French drink maker for its nonalcoholic sparkling wine for $100 per bottle.

The 30% investment in the sparkling wine brand, French Bloom, comes as an increasing number of consumers are looking for low and no-alcohol drinks.

French Bloom, which was launched in 2021, has “doubled” its business sales every year since its launch and is expected to sell about 500,000 bottles of champagne this year.

Welcome to a town where cars share the roads with planes

Welcome to a town where cars share the roads with planes

Gif: BikesTrikesRazors/ YouTube (Fair Use)

Have you ever been looking for a home and encountered an infuriating shortage of properties with attached airplane hangars, or frustrating HOAs that prohibit you from taxiing your plane on public roads? Then gird your loins, because the picturesque town of Cameron Park, California, is the ideal Sacramento suburb for you. Bring your Corvette, your private plane, your thin blue line flag, and your entire collection of New Balance sneakers to this idyllic community that has access to the Cameron Park Airport and allows for safe co-existence of ground vehicles and aircraft on community roads.

Banksy's 'Girl with a Balloon,' Christine McVie's keyboard, and Roberto Clemente's Pittsburgh Pirates jersey: This week's auction block roundup

Banksy’s ‘Girl with a Balloon,’ Christine McVie’s keyboard, and Roberto Clemente’s Pittsburgh Pirates jersey: This week’s auction block roundup

Members of the British-American rock group Fleetwood Mac (from left) John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood and Lindsay Buckingham appear together after receiving their awards and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 12 January, 1998 in New York.
Members of the British-American rock group Fleetwood Mac (from left) John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood and Lindsay Buckingham appear together after receiving their awards and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 12 January, 1998 in New York.
Photo: JON LEVY/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Each week Quartz highlights the upcoming and ongoing sales at auction houses across the world. Among the items available are works of art, historical artifacts, and pop culture memorabilia that collectors won’t want to miss out on. While some of these objects go for millions, others are simultaneously affordable and unforgettable.

For $400,000 you can buy Tom Brady's sweaty Super Bowl armband or his custom-made Piguet watch

For $400,000 you can buy Tom Brady’s sweaty Super Bowl armband or his custom-made Piguet watch

Close-up photo of Tom Brady
Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will sell his collection of high-end watches, along with other memorabilia from his decades-long football career in a coming Sotheby’s auction, it was announced Tuesday.

10 of the most expensive watches you can buy right now

10 of the most expensive watches you can buy right now

Image for article titled Big weddings, the most expensive watches, and the coolest cities: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Sotheby’s

Watch enthusiasts of the world – now might be a good time to crack open your wallets and peruse Sotheby’s auctions. In the early weeks of October, the auction house will have three major sales of rare, luxurious, and high quality watches.

