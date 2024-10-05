Big weddings, the most expensive watches, and the coolest cities: Lifestyle news roundup

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans have more control over where they live than ever before.
Policies that allow employees to work from home mean that the average American in 2023 lived 27 miles away from their employer — compared to 2019 when people lived an average of 10 miles away from work, according to a report from economists at Stanford and Gusto, a payroll provider.
It’s no secret that holding your dream wedding can come with a nightmarish bill. But a recent study revealed that the cost of nuptials has climbed so high in some places that it’s actually more affordable to buy a house.
This week’s most fabulous real estate listings: A Palm Beach county estate, a cliffside Maine mansion, and a luxurious Rhode Island farm
French luxury giant LVMH plans to purchase a stake in a popular French drink maker for its nonalcoholic sparkling wine for $100 per bottle.
The 30% investment in the sparkling wine brand, French Bloom, comes as an increasing number of consumers are looking for low and no-alcohol drinks.
French Bloom, which was launched in 2021, has “doubled” its business sales every year since its launch and is expected to sell about 500,000 bottles of champagne this year.
Have you ever been looking for a home and encountered an infuriating shortage of properties with attached airplane hangars, or frustrating HOAs that prohibit you from taxiing your plane on public roads? Then gird your loins, because the picturesque town of Cameron Park, California, is the ideal Sacramento suburb for you. Bring your Corvette, your private plane, your thin blue line flag, and your entire collection of New Balance sneakers to this idyllic community that has access to the Cameron Park Airport and allows for safe co-existence of ground vehicles and aircraft on community roads.
Banksy’s ‘Girl with a Balloon,’ Christine McVie’s keyboard, and Roberto Clemente’s Pittsburgh Pirates jersey: This week’s auction block roundup
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will sell his collection of high-end watches, along with other memorabilia from his decades-long football career in a coming Sotheby’s auction, it was announced Tuesday.
Watch enthusiasts of the world – now might be a good time to crack open your wallets and peruse Sotheby’s auctions. In the early weeks of October, the auction house will have three major sales of rare, luxurious, and high quality watches.