Weekend Business News Roundup July 27, 2024

With interest rates sitting at more than two-decade highs and inflation continuing to bear down on consumers, big banks are preparing to face more risks from their lending practices. - Rocio Fabbro Read More
Boeing just announced some big orders for some of its biggest planes. The planemaker said Monday that it had secured orders for up to 80 of its 787 Dreamliner and 777 double-aisle planes from Japan Airlines and Korean Air. After French rival Airbus had moved in on the carriers during the initial fallout from Boeing’s 737 Max door plug blowout in January, the bookings suggest the U.S. manufacturer isn’t taking the incursions lying down. - Melvin Backman Read More
Where someone chooses to retire is a major life decision. Affordability, weather, and community are all important factors that incoming retirees have to weigh when deciding where to settle down — especially if they are relocating. - Rocio Fabbro Read More
The crew of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner just got a hint of good news about coming home. Earthbound testing of the spacecraft’s thrusters, which have kept it stuck in space since early June, was recently completed. Boeing and NASA had been waiting until those tests were done to begin planning for the vessel’s return trip. - Melvin Backman Read More
Red Lobster is finally getting a new owner.
The world’s largest seafood chain is likely going to be acquired by Fortress Investment Group. Despite Red Lobster being bankrupt and looking for better offers, it did not receive any other competitive bids before the court’s deadline, according to a court filing made on Monday. - Francisco Velasquez Read More
The millennial-skewed telehealth platform Hims & Hers announced Monday that it has added Kåre Schultz, a longtime Novo Nordisk executive, to its board of directors. - Bruce Gil Read More
There’s something to be said for wanting to stand out from the crowd, but we can’t pretend everyone wants to be different. Especially when it comes to something as expensive as a car, most people just want something that works, doesn’t break, keeps them safe and is generally comfortable on their way from point A to point B. And that’s OK! - Collin Woodard / Jalopnik Read More
South Korea-based SK Hynix is getting a boost from the generative artificial intelligence boom
The cybersecurity company behind Friday’s massive global tech outage was downgraded by an analyst at Guggenheim on Monday