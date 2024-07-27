DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says
Weekend Business News Roundup July 27, 2024

Business News

A collection of our best posts of the week in business news

Image for article titled Weekend Business News Roundup July 27, 2024
Image: Artur Carvalho (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Hims & Hers (Getty Images), Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Francois Mori (AP), Jordan Siemens (Getty Images), Joe Raedle (Getty Images), Subaru
Walmart, Aldi, and Kroger produce is under FDA recall

Image for article titled Weekend Business News Roundup July 27, 2024
Image: Artur Carvalho (Getty Images)

It’s the summer of recalls. Ice cream, coffee, and hot dogs have been pulled from grocery store shelves, and now the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of several fresh produce products. - Bruce Gil Read More

Banks are bracing for consumers to stop paying off their credit cards

Citibank
: People walk past a Citibank in New York City on Oct.14, 2022.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

With interest rates sitting at more than two-decade highs and inflation continuing to bear down on consumers, big banks are preparing to face more risks from their lending practices. - Rocio Fabbro Read More

Boeing tells Airbus to back off with big Korean Air and Japan Airlines orders

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Photo: Francois Mori (AP)

Boeing just announced some big orders for some of its biggest planes. The planemaker said Monday that it had secured orders for up to 80 of its 787 Dreamliner and 777 double-aisle planes from Japan Airlines and Korean Air. After French rival Airbus had moved in on the carriers during the initial fallout from Boeing’s 737 Max door plug blowout in January, the bookings suggest the U.S. manufacturer isn’t taking the incursions lying down. - Melvin Backman Read More

The 5 best U.S. states to retire in — and the 5 worst

Couple on a balcony
Photo: Jordan Siemens (Getty Images)

Where someone chooses to retire is a major life decision. Affordability, weather, and community are all important factors that incoming retirees have to weigh when deciding where to settle down — especially if they are relocating. - Rocio Fabbro Read More

The Boeing Starliner is a little bit closer to coming home

Starliner crew Butch Wilmore (L) and Suni Williams (R)
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

The crew of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner just got a hint of good news about coming home. Earthbound testing of the spacecraft’s thrusters, which have kept it stuck in space since early June, was recently completed. Boeing and NASA had been waiting until those tests were done to begin planning for the vessel’s return trip. - Melvin Backman Read More

Red Lobster finally has a new owner

A Red Lobster in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Image: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Red Lobster is finally getting a new owner.

The world’s largest seafood chain is likely going to be acquired by Fortress Investment Group. Despite Red Lobster being bankrupt and looking for better offers, it did not receive any other competitive bids before the court’s deadline, according to a court filing made on Monday. - Francisco Velasquez Read More

Hims & Hers has a 'long future' in selling off-brand Ozempic, former Novo Nordisk executive says

Hims &amp; Hers offers compounded semaglutide for $199 a month
Image: Hims & Hers (Getty Images)

The millennial-skewed telehealth platform Hims & Hers announced Monday that it has added Kåre Schultz, a longtime Novo Nordisk executive, to its board of directors. - Bruce Gil Read More

The 10 most popular cars on Consumer Reports

Subaru Outback
Photo: Subaru

There’s something to be said for wanting to stand out from the crowd, but we can’t pretend everyone wants to be different. Especially when it comes to something as expensive as a car, most people just want something that works, doesn’t break, keeps them safe and is generally comfortable on their way from point A to point B. And that’s OK! - Collin Woodard / Jalopnik Read More

A chipmaker that works with Nvidia just saw its highest profit in 6 years

A chipmaker that works with Nvidia just saw its highest profit in 6 years

South Korea-based SK Hynix is getting a boost from the generative artificial intelligence boom

CrowdStrike stock tumbles as fallout continues

The cybersecurity company behind Friday’s massive global tech outage was downgraded by an analyst at Guggenheim on Monday

