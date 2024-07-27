Weekend Leadership Roundup July 27, 2024

2 / 10
President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he will no longer seek the Democratic nomination, throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris. - Rocio Fabbro Read More
A quarter of bosses admitted that they hoped return-to-office (RTO) mandates would lead to employees quitting, according to a new survey.
Bamboo HR said that 25% of VP and C-suite executives and 18% of HR employees surveyed expected “voluntary turnover” of their employees after implementing RTO policies. - Ben Kesslen Read More
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his estranged transgender daughter was “killed” after she received gender-affirming care, which caused him to vow to “destroy the woke mind virus.” - William Gavin Read More
Elon Musk — a man who has himself been described as a “cult leader” — said he won’t donate tens of millions of dollars to former President Donald Trump because he doesn’t subscribe to a “cult of personality.” - William Gavin Read More
6 / 10
Vice President Kamala Harris exists in the context of all in which she lives and what came before her — at least when it comes to shoring up support from the business world. - Rocio Fabbro Read More
Heiress Abigail Disney said she will resume donations to the Democratic Party now that President Joe Biden has dropped his reelection bid.
Disney, whose grandfather co-founded The Walt Disney Co., said earlier this month that she would “stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket.” - Ben Kesslen Read More
8 / 10
Just a day after President Joe Biden declared he would no longer seek re-election, Democrats raised $100 million from donors through its main fundraising platform. - William Gavin Read More
Rupert Murdoch and three of his heirs are in engaged a secret legal battle over the future of his expansive conservative media empire.
The battle was set off late last year when Murdoch filed to change the terms of an irrevocable family trust, according to sealed court documents obtained by the New York Times. - Bruce Gil Read More