Weekend Leadership Roundup July 27, 2024

Weekend Leadership Roundup July 27, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in leadership

Image for article titled Weekend Leadership Roundup July 27, 2024
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images), Thomas Barwick (Getty Images), Slaven Vlasic/The New York Times (Getty Images), Britta Pedersen-Pool (Getty Images), Brendan Smialowski/AFP (Getty Images), JP Yim (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Image: Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)
From Elon Musk to Mark Cuban, here's what top business leaders said about Joe Biden dropping out

Joe Biden
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he will no longer seek the Democratic nomination, throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris. - Rocio Fabbro Read More

It turns out a lot of return-to-office mandates were meant to make workers quit

Image for article titled Weekend Leadership Roundup July 27, 2024
Photo: Thomas Barwick (Getty Images)

A quarter of bosses admitted that they hoped return-to-office (RTO) mandates would lead to employees quitting, according to a new survey.

Bamboo HR said that 25% of VP and C-suite executives and 18% of HR employees surveyed expected “voluntary turnover” of their employees after implementing RTO policies. - Ben Kesslen Read More

Elon Musk says his transgender child was figuratively 'killed by the woke mind virus'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at The New York Times Dealbook Summit in November 2023.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at The New York Times Dealbook Summit in November 2023.
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/The New York Times (Getty Images)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his estranged transgender daughter was “killed” after she received gender-affirming care, which caused him to vow to “destroy the woke mind virus.” - William Gavin Read More

Elon Musk says he doesn't believe in Donald Trump's MAGA or his 'cult of personality'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Photo: Britta Pedersen-Pool (Getty Images)

Elon Musk — a man who has himself been described as a “cult leader” — said he won’t donate tens of millions of dollars to former President Donald Trump because he doesn’t subscribe to a “cult of personality.” - William Gavin Read More

From Melinda Gates to Reed Hastings, here's what business leaders are saying about Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris
Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP (Getty Images)

Vice President Kamala Harris exists in the context of all in which she lives and what came before her — at least when it comes to shoring up support from the business world. - Rocio Fabbro Read More

Disney heiress Abigail Disney will give to Democrats again after Joe Biden dropped out

Image for article titled Weekend Leadership Roundup July 27, 2024
Photo: JP Yim (Getty Images)

Heiress Abigail Disney said she will resume donations to the Democratic Party now that President Joe Biden has dropped his reelection bid.

Disney, whose grandfather co-founded The Walt Disney Co., said earlier this month that she would “stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket.” - Ben Kesslen Read More

Kamala Harris and the Democrats have raised hundreds of millions of dollars since Biden dropped out

Vice President Kamala Harris is widely expected to be the Democratic nominee for president.
Vice President Kamala Harris is widely expected to be the Democratic nominee for president.
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Just a day after President Joe Biden declared he would no longer seek re-election, Democrats raised $100 million from donors through its main fundraising platform. - William Gavin Read More

Rupert Murdoch is fighting with his kids over the future of his media empire

Rupert Murdoch retired from Fox and News Corp last year.
Rupert Murdoch retired from Fox and News Corp last year.
Image: Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

Rupert Murdoch and three of his heirs are in engaged a secret legal battle over the future of his expansive conservative media empire.

The battle was set off late last year when Murdoch filed to change the terms of an irrevocable family trust, according to sealed court documents obtained by the New York Times. - Bruce Gil Read More

