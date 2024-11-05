Stocks that could move, the biggest donors, jobs for Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk: Election news roundup

Election Day is here. While the markets watch and wait for a winner, check out some of our recent coverage of the candidates, their policies, and how the results could impact business and markets.
Election Day is just hours away, and no one is really sure what will happen or who will emerge victorious. As far as the stock market is concerned, experts have one simple message — calm down.
Politics is expensive. That goes double for election years.
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) chief Jamie Dimon has publicly praised former President Donald Trump while being careful to stay neutral in this year’s presidential election. But he has privately expressed support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign — and even an openness to serving in her cabinet if she wins.
If former President Donald Trump wins the presidential election next week and returns to the White House, he’s poised to massively raise tariffs on foreign imports. U.S. companies are readying their response — raising prices on consumers.
Billionaire and major Democratic donor Michael Bloomberg said he voted for Vice President Kamala Harris “without hesitation,” accusing former President Donald Trump of making the U.S. look like a banana republic.
For more than a month, Elon Musk has been eyeing a position leading a task force under a hypothetical Trump administration. Now, it appears his role has been downgraded to “writing software” to help slash the federal budget, according to Former President Donald Trump’s transition team co-chair.
Billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson told The Wall Street Journal that he would work with Elon Musk in a potential second Trump administration as he seeks a slot in the former president’s cabinet.
Elon Musk is the richest person on the planet right now. That’s probably part of why he’s fine with former President Donald Trump’s economic plans causing, in his words, “temporary hardship” in the pursuit of a healthier economy years down the road.
With Election Day less than a full week away, no one is quite sure who will become the 47th president of the United States. For many tech CEOs, that means former President Donald Trump — a frequent critic of companies like Meta (META) and Google (GOOGL) — may return to the White House.
Jeff Bezos says there is “no connection” between the Washington Post’s decision not to endorse a presidential candidate and his space company’s meeting with former President Donald Trump.
In between belting out a 2024 version of the “Dean Scream” and asking supporters of former President Donald Trump to vote, Elon Musk claimed he could slash $2 trillion in government spending in a hypothetical federal government gig.
With Election Day just around the corner, it’s a good time to look at some of the implications of Donald Trump’s proposed tax plans, and how they’d help — or hinder — the U.S. economy.
A Nobel Prize-winning economist on Donald Trump’s tax and tariff plans: ‘This is just a really bad idea’
As the presidential election comes down to the wire, Quartz spoke with Simon Johnson, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who last month won the Nobel Prize in Economics with colleagues Daron Acemoglu, also of MIT, and James A. Robinson, of the University of Chicago. Their work focuses on how countries become prosperous.
Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio isn’t too thrilled about the prospect of either a Kamala Harris or (second) Donald Trump administration.