Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Airbus beats Boeing, Trump Media's lawsuit, Google's AI chips, Russia's rocket: Business news roundup

Business News

Airbus beats Boeing, Trump Media's lawsuit, Google's AI chips, Russia's rocket: Business news roundup

Plus, Nvidia's special stock grants, and Elon Musk’s ‘self-inflicted wounds’

Image for article titled Airbus beats Boeing, Trump Media&#39;s lawsuit, Google&#39;s AI chips, Russia&#39;s rocket: Business news roundup
Photo: Sergey Bobylev (AP), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Charly Triballeu/AFP (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Screenshot: Google Next 2024 Livestream, Image: Dado Ruvic (Reuters), Brian Snyder (Reuters)
Russia launched a post-Cold War rocket for the first time from a remote launch site

Russia launched a post-Cold War rocket for the first time from a remote launch site

The Angara-A5 rocket lifting off from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Amur Oblast, Russia, April 11, 2024.
The Angara-A5 rocket lifting off from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Amur Oblast, Russia, April 11, 2024.
Photo: Sergey Bobylev (AP)

The three-stage rocket has taken flight on three previous occasions, but its launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region marks an important first, as Russia seeks to modernize its space program and keep pace with the rest of the world.

Nvidia is giving employees a 25% stock boost and calling it the ‘special Jensen grant’

Nvidia is giving employees a 25% stock boost and calling it the 'special Jensen grant'

close up of Jensen Huang on stage holding up AI hardware
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a keynote address during the Nvidia GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference at SAP Center on March 18, 2024 in San Jose, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Demand for Nvidia’s chips led the company to become the first chipmaker to hit a $2 trillion market cap, and now it’s reportedly rewarding staff with a stock boost.

Airbus just confirmed it will leave Boeing in the dust this year

Airbus just confirmed it will leave Boeing in the dust this year

An Airbus cargo plane
An Airbus cargo plane
Photo: Charly Triballeu/AFP (Getty Images)

French aircraft giant Airbus has delivered 142 planes to customers this years, nearly twice as many as its American rival Boeing, which is struggling with production amid heightened scrutiny after a door plug fell off one of its planes mid-flight in January. And at an investor meeting, Airbus confirmed that it will keep up that dominance for the rest of the year.

Google’s new chips look to challenge Nvidia, Microsoft and Amazon

Google's new chips look to challenge Nvidia, Microsoft and Amazon

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian unveils Google Axion at Google Next 2024 in Las Vegas.
Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian unveils Google Axion at Google Next 2024 in Las Vegas.
Screenshot: Google Next 2024 Livestream

Google said one of the few alternatives to Nvidia’s popular AI chips is now available to developers — and took a shot at Microsoft and Amazon, too.

The former CEO of the company that merged with Trump Media is suing over a ‘coup d’état’

The former CEO of the company that merged with Trump Media is suing over a 'coup d'état'

The Truth social network logo is seen displayed behind a woman holding a smartphone
Trump Media, the company behind former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social, completed its merger with DWAC and went public on the Nasdaq on March 26.
Image: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

The former CEO of Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company that merged with Trump Media & Technology Group last month to take it public, is suing his replacement for allegedly hacking his files and staging an “audacious scheme to seize control” of the publicly traded company.

Janet Yellen says tariffs are on the table to stop a ‘China Shock’ as official urges U.S. not to ‘politicize’ trade

Janet Yellen says tariffs are on the table to stop a 'China Shock' as official urges U.S. not to 'politicize' trade

China is increasingly growing its influence and power in the green energy industry, leaving U.S. and European officials worried about being flooded by the country’s subsidized exports.  

Elon Musk’s ‘self-inflicted wounds’ and other highlights from a newly released deposition

Elon Musk's 'self-inflicted wounds' and other highlights from a newly released deposition

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Elon Musk has never been one for restraint, whether it be announcing his latest potential Tesla and Neuralink plans or posting on X, formerly known as Twitter.

New data on Moderna’s cancer vaccine sends stock rising

New data on Moderna's cancer vaccine sends stock rising

A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics
Moderna stock grew 6% on Tuesday, closing at $111.60
Image: Brian Snyder (Reuters)

Moderna stock jumped over 6% after the the company announced positive results for an experimental, personalized cancer vaccine in an early trial for patients living with a type of head and neck carcinoma.  

Dow closes 400 points lower on surprising inflation data

Dow closes 400 points lower on surprising inflation data

Dow closes 400 points lower on surprising inflation data
The data left investors uncertain about whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year as hoped

Janet Yellen isn’t taking China tariffs off the table

Janet Yellen isn't taking China tariffs off the table

Would Janet Yellen impose tariffs on China?
U.S. officials are concerned about China’s surging clean energy exports, such as solar power and electric vehicles

