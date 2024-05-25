Leadership

Amazon CEO's keys to success, Nvidia CEO's net worth, a banker stays home: Leadership news roundup

Plus, the 10 most dangerous states to work in America

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Amazon CEO&#39;s keys to success, Nvidia CEO&#39;s net worth, a banker stays home: Leadership news roundup
Photo: BreatheFitness (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Slaven Vlasic/Stringer (Getty Images), Image: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)
In This Story
SAN+0.24%AMZN-0.40%NVDA-0.93%

Bank CEO says he accepted his $4.2 million job on the condition that he can work from home

Santander Bank
Santander has adopted a hybrid work policy across its branches, requiring a minimum of two days per week in the office in the UK.
Photo: BreatheFitness (Getty Images)

Suggested Reading

Starbucks is paring down its menu. Say goodbye to these 13 drinks
Nvidia and Big Tech stocks can't escape the market's growing anxiety
Pfizer quietly made some big DEI changes
Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Starbucks is paring down its menu. Say goodbye to these 13 drinks
Nvidia and Big Tech stocks can't escape the market's growing anxiety
Pfizer quietly made some big DEI changes
Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Related Content

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on the keys to career success
Amazon employees are furious about the end of remote work: 'Rather go back to school'

While CEOs across the banking industry have been pushing for their employees to return to the office, the head of Santander Bank says he only took the job because of the work-from-home flexibility.

Advertisement

Related Content

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on the keys to career success
Amazon employees are furious about the end of remote work: 'Rather go back to school'

Read More

The 10 most dangerous states to work in America

Image for article titled Amazon CEO&#39;s keys to success, Nvidia CEO&#39;s net worth, a banker stays home: Leadership news roundup
Image: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)
Advertisement

Getting hurt on the job, in some instances, can turn fatal. Often times, those injuries are caused by workplace hazards, such as heavy machinery or toxic chemicals.

Advertisement

Read More

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on the keys to career success

Andy Jassy
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)
Advertisement

Andy Jassy was tapped to replace Jeff Bezos as Amazon CEO almost three years ago, after wearing various hats at the company for more than two decades. A few things set him — and his colleagues — apart when it came to climbing the ladder at the e-commerce giant and beyond, Jassy said.

Read More

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s net worth ballooned $8 billion in one day

Jensen Huang
Huang earned $34.2 million in total compensation last year, up 60% from a year earlier.
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Stringer (Getty Images)
Advertisement

Nvidia stock has had a red-hot week following a stellar first-quarter earnings report. And the chipmaker’s CEO is already reaping the rewards.

Jensen Huang’s net worth soared by more than $8 billion on Thursday, hitting $92 billion following the company’s stock rally, according to calculations by Forbes. Huang has a 3.5% stake in Nvidia, which makes up the majority of his net worth. He is currently the 17th-richest person in the world.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement