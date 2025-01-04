How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Best college campuses, and the happiest and most expensive zip codes: Lifestyle news roundup

Lifestyle

Best college campuses, and the happiest and most expensive zip codes: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, which nepo babies stand to gain the most from Trump's tax reforms

The 10 college campuses most worth moving to

The 10 college campuses most worth moving to

Choosing where to attend college is one of the most impactful decisions a young person can make in their lives – but it’s also one that can be fraught with pitfalls. The ideal university for one person might leave another student unhappy and dissatisfied.

The 10 communities with the highest quality of life in America

The 10 communities with the highest quality of life in America

Out of all the decisions we make in life, there are few as important as choosing the community where we decide to set down roots. Nearly every aspect of life —from job opportunities, to the quality of education, to life expectancy — is connected to the ZIP Code that you choose to call home.

The 10 most expensive ZIP codes in America

The 10 most expensive ZIP codes in America

Rent prices may feel high just about everywhere, but in some ZIP codes, they’re downright astronomical.

RentCo analyzed more than 2.6 million rental listings to find the priciest ZIP codes in 2024. Here are the 10 most expensive neighborhoods in the U.S.

These 5 nepo babies will benefit the most from Trump’s tax reforms

These 5 nepo babies will benefit the most from Trump’s tax reforms

When Donald Trump declared victory, in the early hours of November 6, his speech highlighted many of his signature issues: there was reference to closing the borders, using Elon Musk’s technology, and – of course – cutting taxes.

9 celebrities with real-life ties to royalty

9 celebrities with real-life ties to royalty

If there’s one trope that Hollywood loves to use (and reuse) it’s the secret royal: there’s Anne Hathaway as the unsuspecting heiress in “The Princess Diaries,” Audrey Hepburn portraying a runaway princess in “Roman Holiday,” and, most recently, Paul Mescal hiding in plain sight as the Prince of Rome, in “Gladiator II.”

The 15 best luxury hotels of 2024, according to travel industry experts

The 15 best luxury hotels of 2024, according to travel industry experts

When choosing a hotel, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the options available. In an era when most people have dispensed with travel agents, the internet provides a daunting sea of possibilities.

Luxury Travel Intelligence (LTI), an invitation-only service, attempts to mitigate this issue by using an algorithm based on more than 100 data points to rank the world’s best hotels.

Trying Dry January? These celebrities have their own non-alcoholic drink brands

Trying Dry January? These celebrities have their own non-alcoholic drink brands

The start of a new year frequently coincides with people reevaluating their relationship with alcohol.

After a month of eggnog, champagne toasts, and holiday parties with open bars, January can seem like a natural time to take a break from drinking. New Year’s resolution season also inevitably brings about discussions of living a healthier lifestyle, which generally requires fewer alcohol-based indulgences.

The most popular New Year’s resolutions for 2025

The most popular New Year’s resolutions for 2025

After 12 long months, 2024 finally drew to a close on Tuesday evening, and on Wednesday morning, New Year’s resolution season started once again.

For such an innocuous tradition, New Year’s resolutions can be surprisingly controversial. Many people argue that they’re a meaningless practice that will inevitably be discarded by the start of February – 43% of Americans said they’re not planning to make a resolution for 2025, according to Statista.

How a Times Square hotel prepares for New Year’s Eve

How a Times Square hotel prepares for New Year’s Eve

Every December 31, an estimated one million people pack into Times Square to watch the Ball drop over New York City and welcome in the New Year. The annual celebration brings nearly all other activity in Midtown Manhattan to a halt: the streets are closed off and movement is limited as midnight draws closer.

