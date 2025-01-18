Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
The best states to raise a family, powerful passports, and Donald Trump's car: Lifestyle news roundup

Lifestyle

The best states to raise a family, powerful passports, and Donald Trump's car: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, check out the $100 million campus of the new Dubai private school

Image for article titled The best states to raise a family, powerful passports, and Donald Trump&#39;s car: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Sean Pavone (iStock by Getty Images), GEMS Education, Zhang Shuo/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images (Getty Images), Alena Kravchenko (iStock by Getty Images), Rhisang Alfarid (iStock by Getty Images), Rockstar Car Auctions, Mecum Auctions
The 5 best states in America to raise a family — and the 5 worst

Image for article titled The best states to raise a family, powerful passports, and Donald Trump&#39;s car: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Sean Pavone (iStock by Getty Images)

The decision on where to start your family can be fraught with challenges. A location with great schools, for example, may be lacking when it comes to easily accessible healthcare. And a community that offers engaging cultural activities might be unaffordable.

Check out the $100 million campus of the new Dubai private school

Image for article titled The best states to raise a family, powerful passports, and Donald Trump&#39;s car: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: GEMS Education

A major operator of Middle Eastern and North African private schools announced Monday that it will open a new $100 million Dubai campus in August, as wealthy families continue to flock to the United Arab Emirates.

The Andrew McNally House, the Zorthian Ranch, and other iconic sites destroyed in Los Angeles fires

Caution tape is seen in front of the scorched Bunny Museum after the Eaton fire on January 11, 2025 in Altadena, Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Zhang Shuo/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Los Angeles wildfires that swept across southern California last week destroyed more than 30 historically significant structures, including museums, houses, and religious sites, according to the Los Angeles Conservancy, a nonprofit devoted to historic preservation.

‘Sex and the City’ fans are so relentless that the owner of Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment wants to install a gate

Image for article titled The best states to raise a family, powerful passports, and Donald Trump&#39;s car: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Alena Kravchenko (iStock by Getty Images)

The owner of 66 Perry Street – the building made famous as Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment in “Sex and the City” – does not care if you’re a Samantha or a Charlotte. She is not interested in your Manolo collection. She just wants people to stay off of her stoop.

The 8 most powerful passports in the world

Image for article titled The best states to raise a family, powerful passports, and Donald Trump&#39;s car: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Rhisang Alfarid (iStock by Getty Images)

Singaporean travelers once again have access to more visa-free travel than anyone else, while the United States dropped to ninth place in the quarterly Henley & Partners rankings of the world’s most powerful passports.

Donald Trump’s 2007 Ferrari will go up for auction next month

Image for article titled The best states to raise a family, powerful passports, and Donald Trump&#39;s car: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Rockstar Car Auctions

A 2007 Ferrari (RACE) F430 coupe that once belonged to President-elect Donald Trump will go up for auction in February, just weeks after the Republican politician takes office for the second time. 

Jerry Seinfeld’s Porsche — driven by Steve McQueen — is going up for auction

Image for article titled The best states to raise a family, powerful passports, and Donald Trump&#39;s car: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Mecum Auctions

Car collectors will have a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to bid on what is believed to be the most expensive Porsche (VWAGY) in history, when a vehicle once owned by Steve McQueen and currently belonging to Jerry Seinfeld crosses the block at an upcoming Mecum auction. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More

