The best states to raise a family, powerful passports, and Donald Trump's car: Lifestyle news roundup

The decision on where to start your family can be fraught with challenges. A location with great schools, for example, may be lacking when it comes to easily accessible healthcare. And a community that offers engaging cultural activities might be unaffordable.
A major operator of Middle Eastern and North African private schools announced Monday that it will open a new $100 million Dubai campus in August, as wealthy families continue to flock to the United Arab Emirates.
The Los Angeles wildfires that swept across southern California last week destroyed more than 30 historically significant structures, including museums, houses, and religious sites, according to the Los Angeles Conservancy, a nonprofit devoted to historic preservation.
‘Sex and the City’ fans are so relentless that the owner of Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment wants to install a gate
The owner of 66 Perry Street – the building made famous as Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment in “Sex and the City” – does not care if you’re a Samantha or a Charlotte. She is not interested in your Manolo collection. She just wants people to stay off of her stoop.
Singaporean travelers once again have access to more visa-free travel than anyone else, while the United States dropped to ninth place in the quarterly Henley & Partners rankings of the world’s most powerful passports.
Car collectors will have a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to bid on what is believed to be the most expensive Porsche (VWAGY) in history, when a vehicle once owned by Steve McQueen and currently belonging to Jerry Seinfeld crosses the block at an upcoming Mecum auction. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More