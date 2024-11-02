A 'biohacker' tries cheating death, private train cars, and Trump's mansion: Lifestyle news roundup

Every few months, the internet explodes with news about Bryan Johnson – the tech entrepreneur who once had his son’s plasma infused with his blood in an attempt to extend his own life.
Provided you have enough time and money, a long-distance train ride is one of the most delightful ways to travel. Watching the country roll by, from a plush train car can feel almost cinematic – not to mention there’s a certain satisfaction in knowing that rail travel is more environmentally sound than its alternatives.
A Connecticut mansion once owned by former President Donald Trump and his first wife, Ivana, sold for $31.5 million this week after going on-and-off the real estate market for 15 years.
It’s a tale as old as time: you go out on a Friday night with your friends and plan to have just one drink, but things get carried away and the next morning your checking account balance is far lower than expected.
Formula 1 enthusiasts will soon have the opportunity to own a piece of racing history – for the low cost of $15 million.
A Ferrari (RACE) driven by seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, during his final season, will soon go up for sale at RM Sotheby’s in New York. While the auction house has not released a public value estimate, experts anticipate the vehicle will pull in millions, according to a report from Planet F1.
Searching for the words “Erewhon haul” on TikTok will generate two things: hundreds of thousands of results and – for those who are both on-trend and under 30 – extreme levels of envy.
While the weather getting colder brings forth many negative developments, like communicable disease, heating bills, and shorter days, one of autumn’s unmitigated delights is finding old cash that’s been lingering in your coat pockets for months on end.
A Gilded Age townhouse, a Lake Tahoe retreat, and a Georgetown mansion: This week’s luxury real estate roundup
Each week, Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations, and lavish amenities — and they’re all on the market.
With the holiday season almost upon us, more and more Americans are looking for a trip where they can explore the sights and get some shopping done.
According to travel brand Away Holidays, searches have spiked for “shopping cities” and “best cities for shopping.” The company compiled a list of the top U.S. cities for shopping lovers using data points like the number of retail stores, restaurants, malls, and cultural attractions. It also looked at how much a taxi costs in each city, how safe it is to walk around, and how many three-star or above hotels it has.
An original Star Trek phaser, Banky’s ‘Love is in the Air,’ and a 1992 Dream Team American flag: This week’s auction block roundup
Each week Quartz highlights the upcoming and ongoing sales at auction houses across the world. Among the items available are works of art, historical artifacts, and pop culture memorabilia that collectors won’t want to miss out on. While some of these objects go for millions, others are simultaneously affordable and unforgettable.