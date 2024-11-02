A 'biohacker' tries cheating death, private train cars, and Trump's mansion: Lifestyle news roundup

Formula 1 enthusiasts will soon have the opportunity to own a piece of racing history – for the low cost of $15 million.



A Ferrari (RACE) driven by seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, during his final season, will soon go up for sale at RM Sotheby’s in New York. While the auction house has not released a public value estimate, experts anticipate the vehicle will pull in millions, according to a report from Planet F1.

