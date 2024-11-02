What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

A 'biohacker' tries cheating death, private train cars, and Trump's mansion: Lifestyle news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

A 'biohacker' tries cheating death, private train cars, and Trump's mansion: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, what’s inside an outrageously expensive $13,000 martini

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled A &#39;biohacker&#39; tries cheating death, private train cars, and Trump&#39;s mansion: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: YouTube/Viva Sparkle, American Association of Private Railroad Car Owners, Zillow, Marrow Fine, Michael Furman/RM Sotheby’s, Noah Sauve (iStock by Getty Images), GreatCollections, COMPASS, Richard Mackson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

This 81-year-old ‘biohacker’ spends $70,000 a year trying to reverse aging

This 81-year-old ‘biohacker’ spends $70,000 a year trying to reverse aging

Image for article titled A &#39;biohacker&#39; tries cheating death, private train cars, and Trump&#39;s mansion: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: YouTube/Viva Sparkle

Every few months, the internet explodes with news about Bryan Johnson – the tech entrepreneur who once had his son’s plasma infused with his blood in an attempt to extend his own life.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

For enough money, you can attach your own private car to the back of an Amtrak train

For enough money, you can attach your own private car to the back of an Amtrak train

Image for article titled A &#39;biohacker&#39; tries cheating death, private train cars, and Trump&#39;s mansion: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: American Association of Private Railroad Car Owners

Provided you have enough time and money, a long-distance train ride is one of the most delightful ways to travel. Watching the country roll by, from a plush train car can feel almost cinematic – not to mention there’s a certain satisfaction in knowing that rail travel is more environmentally sound than its alternatives.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Donald Trump’s Greenwich mansion finally has a buyer after 15 years

Donald Trump’s Greenwich mansion finally has a buyer after 15 years

Image for article titled A &#39;biohacker&#39; tries cheating death, private train cars, and Trump&#39;s mansion: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Zillow

A Connecticut mansion once owned by former President Donald Trump and his first wife, Ivana, sold for $31.5 million this week after going on-and-off the real estate market for 15 years.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Here’s what’s inside Chicago’s outrageously expensive $13,000 martini

Here’s what’s inside Chicago’s outrageously expensive $13,000 martini

Image for article titled A &#39;biohacker&#39; tries cheating death, private train cars, and Trump&#39;s mansion: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Marrow Fine

It’s a tale as old as time: you go out on a Friday night with your friends and plan to have just one drink, but things get carried away and the next morning your checking account balance is far lower than expected.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

How much would you pay for Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari? (Spoiler alert: You’re not even close)

How much would you pay for Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari? (Spoiler alert: You’re not even close)

Image for article titled A &#39;biohacker&#39; tries cheating death, private train cars, and Trump&#39;s mansion: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Michael Furman/RM Sotheby’s

Formula 1 enthusiasts will soon have the opportunity to own a piece of racing history – for the low cost of $15 million.

Advertisement

A Ferrari (RACE) driven by seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, during his final season, will soon go up for sale at RM Sotheby’s in New York. While the auction house has not released a public value estimate, experts anticipate the vehicle will pull in millions, according to a report from Planet F1.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Gen Z splurges more on groceries than on travel, clothing, and nights out

Gen Z splurges more on groceries than on travel, clothing, and nights out

Image for article titled A &#39;biohacker&#39; tries cheating death, private train cars, and Trump&#39;s mansion: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Noah Sauve (iStock by Getty Images)

Searching for the words “Erewhon haul” on TikTok will generate two things: hundreds of thousands of results and – for those who are both on-trend and under 30 – extreme levels of envy.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

This rare dime is worth $499,999.90 more than usual

This rare dime is worth $499,999.90 more than usual

Image for article titled A &#39;biohacker&#39; tries cheating death, private train cars, and Trump&#39;s mansion: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: GreatCollections

While the weather getting colder brings forth many negative developments, like communicable disease, heating bills, and shorter days, one of autumn’s unmitigated delights is finding old cash that’s been lingering in your coat pockets for months on end.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

A Gilded Age townhouse, a Lake Tahoe retreat, and a Georgetown mansion: This week’s luxury real estate roundup

A Gilded Age townhouse, a Lake Tahoe retreat, and a Georgetown mansion: This week’s luxury real estate roundup

Image for article titled A &#39;biohacker&#39; tries cheating death, private train cars, and Trump&#39;s mansion: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: COMPASS

Each week, Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations, and lavish amenities — and they’re all on the market.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

The 7 best cities in America for luxury shopping

The 7 best cities in America for luxury shopping

With the holiday season almost upon us, more and more Americans are looking for a trip where they can explore the sights and get some shopping done.

Advertisement

According to travel brand Away Holidays, searches have spiked for “shopping cities” and “best cities for shopping.” The company compiled a list of the top U.S. cities for shopping lovers using data points like the number of retail stores, restaurants, malls, and cultural attractions. It also looked at how much a taxi costs in each city, how safe it is to walk around, and how many three-star or above hotels it has.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

An original Star Trek phaser, Banky’s ‘Love is in the Air,’ and a 1992 Dream Team American flag: This week’s auction block roundup

An original Star Trek phaser, Banky’s ‘Love is in the Air,’ and a 1992 Dream Team American flag: This week’s auction block roundup

Image for article titled A &#39;biohacker&#39; tries cheating death, private train cars, and Trump&#39;s mansion: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Richard Mackson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Each week Quartz highlights the upcoming and ongoing sales at auction houses across the world. Among the items available are works of art, historical artifacts, and pop culture memorabilia that collectors won’t want to miss out on. While some of these objects go for millions, others are simultaneously affordable and unforgettable.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12