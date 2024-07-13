Boeing is stuck in space, Volkswagen's rough ride, and American Airlines' woes: Business news roundup

A mass brawl involving two families on a July 3 flight forced the pilots to make an emergency landing just 36 minutes after takeoff.



“It was like the flight from hell. And it all escalated from that one passenger wanting to change seats,” an unnamed passenger told The U.S. Sun.

It occurred on an evening London-bound Ryanair flight from Agadir, Morocco. Passengers on the flight told the Sun it started when a man in his 20s asked a woman to swap seats so he could sit next to his family. The woman refused to change seats since she already sitting with her daughter. The man then began to threaten her.

