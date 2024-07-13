Boeing is stuck in space, Volkswagen's rough ride, and American Airlines' woes: Business news roundup

A company is rolling out ammo vending machines in grocery stores across the U.S., with six already in operation.
American Rounds installed its first Automated Ammo Retail Machine (AARM) in a Fresh Value grocery store in Pell City, Alabama in November, it told Quartz. It has since installed four in Oklahoma and one in Texas, with plans for more in Texas and Colorado.
A mass brawl involving two families on a July 3 flight forced the pilots to make an emergency landing just 36 minutes after takeoff.
“It was like the flight from hell. And it all escalated from that one passenger wanting to change seats,” an unnamed passenger told The U.S. Sun.
It occurred on an evening London-bound Ryanair flight from Agadir, Morocco. Passengers on the flight told the Sun it started when a man in his 20s asked a woman to swap seats so he could sit next to his family. The woman refused to change seats since she already sitting with her daughter. The man then began to threaten her.
The possible closure of an Audi plant and a 3.8% drop in second-quarter sales (driven mostly by China) have put Volkswagen in a bit of a tough spot right now.
Boeing and NASA still aren’t sure when they’ll bring the CST-100 Starliner home. In a news conference Wednesday, NASA said it’s targeting a return at the end of the month, but it hasn’t yet committed to a hard date. Testing that should help explain a persistent problem is expected to wrap up later this week, at which point the mission will have more clarity about an ending.
American Airlines is facing a number of challenges right now. Business-class flyers are upset with it. Its flight attendants are inching closer to a strike. Its stock is down nearly 18% for the year. “Where we stand right now, we know we dug ourselves a hole,” CEO Robert Isom said at a recent investment conference. Though American remains one of the most-liked airlines in the country, it has some work ahead of itself.
Salmonella may have been present over the past four years in an Illinois factory that was responsible for a major recall of Quaker Oats products late last year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed in warning letter it sent to Quaker Oat’s parent company PepsiCo in June.
Sandwich giant Arby’s is getting into the meal deal wars with a $9 bundle.
The promotion, dubbed the “Shake Up Your Burger Meal,” includes a deluxe burger, a choice of curly or crinkle medium fries, and a regular shake. Shake flavors include Chocolate, Orange Cream, Jamocha, or Vanilla. The deal is available for a limited time.
Justice Clarence Thomas might actually face consequences for those undisclosed trips from billionaire Harlan Crow
It would seem Supreme Court corruption is untouchable, but last week Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) introduced a formal request to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for the opening of an investigation into Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Separately, this week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York filed articles of impeachment against not only Thomas, but fellow justice Samuel Alito. Thanks to crack reporting from ProPublica, the world was made aware last year that the SCOTUS justice has been accepting millions of dollars worth of lavish vacations, yacht trips, and international jet-setting on the dime of Republican billionaire megadonor Harlan Crow, breaking with public servant laws and disclosure norms.
The new feature expands on Q&A and polls, which the platform introduced in 2021
Samsung just launched the Galaxy Ring, an AI-powered competitor to Oura smart rings