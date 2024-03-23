Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Boeing's brutal 2024, Wegovy gets covered, the next AI stocks, and a retail mess: Business news roundup

Business News

Boeing's brutal 2024, Wegovy gets covered, the next AI stocks, and a retail mess: Business news roundup

Plus, Nvidia's "Woodstock of AI," and Elon Musk doesn't scare MacKenzie Scott

Image for article titled Boeing&#39;s brutal 2024, Wegovy gets covered, the next AI stocks, and a retail mess: Business news roundup
Image: Staff (Reuters), Bruce VanLoon (Shutterstock), Dado Ruvic (Reuters), Reuters (Reuters), James R. Martin (Shutterstock), Graphic: USSF, Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Evan Agostini/Invision (AP), Ann Wang (Reuters), Screenshot: Hippocratic AI
The popular weight loss drug Wegovy will now be covered under Medicare — but not for weight loss

Wegovy injection pens
A clinical trail found that Wegovy could cut the risk of serious heart events by 20%
Image: Staff (Reuters)

Medicare will start covering the popular weight loss drug Wegovy for patients who are prescribed the medication as a way to reduce their risk of serious heart events such as heart attacks and strokes, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced.

America’s retailers are dealing with a tangled mess

America’s retailers are dealing with a tangled mess

Target’s Circle 360 paid membership program will go live on April 7.
Image: Bruce VanLoon (Shutterstock)

The supply chain snarls that followed the pandemic have been mostly unsnarled. Inflation has fallen far below its 2022 peak. And the economy continues to hum, with the recession forecasts that dominated last year well in the rearview mirror. But many of America’s biggest retailers are still dealing with a tangled mess: too many stores, too much product, and shoppers still too spooked by high prices to buy anything they don’t really need.

The Space Force’s rejected logo designs of course got redacted

The Space Force’s rejected logo designs of course got redacted

The Space Force’s current logo was definitely drawn up by a Trekkie.
Graphic: USSF

It’s been four years since the U.S. Space Force unveiled its all-too-familiar logo, establishing itself as the youngest military branch, but with clear signs of an identity issue. If you’ve ever wondered about the other logo designs that were considered, the Space Force clearly doesn’t want you to know what made them go with the Trekkie emblem.

A timeline of Boeing’s brutal 2024 (so far)

A timeline of Boeing’s brutal 2024 (so far)

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

This was supposed to be Boeing’s year. After putting Boeing’s last 737 Max crisis behind it, CEO Dave Calhoun had been hoping the company could chart a path toward smoother skies. But then an ill-fated Alaska Airlines flight threw Boeing’s whole year into chaos.

Nvidia was just the beginning: Goldman Sachs says AI could boost these stocks next

Nvidia was just the beginning: Goldman Sachs says AI could boost these stocks next

Nvidia logo on top of internal computer hardware
Image: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

The AI investing craze has continued to heat up in 2024. AI chip maker Nvidia’s stock alone is up 77% since of the start of the year. While some Wall Street analysts warn that the AI frenzy is a “bubble within a bubble,” others argue that the big tech stocks are actually undervalued.

Target’s new self-checkout rules have begun

Target’s new self-checkout rules have begun

Express Self-Checkout will be implemented at most of Target’s nearly 2,000 stores nationwide.
Image: Reuters (Reuters)

Target’s new self-checkout limits have officially started. Shoppers will now have to limit the number of items in their baskets to 10 items or less if they choose to use Target’s standalone kiosks.

Amazon co-founder MacKenzie Scott doubles her charitable donations after Elon Musk’s criticism

Amazon co-founder MacKenzie Scott doubles her charitable donations after Elon Musk’s criticism

Scott announced Tuesday, March 19, 2024, that she would give $640 million to more than 360 organizations in response to an application process she launched last year. The award is more than double the amount that she initially promised in an “open call” for applications.
Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision (AP)

Billionaire philanthropist and Amazon co-founder MacKenzie Scott has donated $640 million to hundreds of nonprofits in her latest round of gifts — more than twice as much as the $250 million she had initially pledged to donate.

Kroger is selling its pharmacy business — but says that has nothing to do with its Albertsons merger

Kroger is selling its pharmacy business — but says that has nothing to do with its Albertsons merger

The supermarket chain said it expects to close the sale of its speciality pharmacy business during the second half of 2024.
Image: James R. Martin (Shutterstock)

Kroger said it is planning to sell its speciality pharmacy business to pharmacy benefit manager CarelonRx, a subsidiary of Elevance Health.

Nvidia is now powering AI nurses

Nvidia is now powering AI nurses

Hippocratic’s product page advertising low-cost AI nurses.
Screenshot: Hippocratic AI

Nvidia announced a collaboration with Hippocratic AI, a healthcare company that offers generative AI nurses who work for just $9 an hour. Hippocratic promotes how it can undercut real human nurses, who can cost $90 an hour, with its cheap AI agents that offer medical advice to patients over video calls in real-time.

Nvidia’s ‘Woodstock of AI’ has begun. Here’s what to know

Nvidia’s ‘Woodstock of AI’ has begun. Here’s what to know

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Photo: Ann Wang (Reuters)

Nvidia’s been on a hot streak, becoming the first semiconductor company to reach a $2 trillion valuation in February. The company had seen its stock fall before reporting its fourth-quarter earnings, but rebounded after beating Wall Street’s expectations. The company reported revenues of $22 billion in its fourth quarter — up 270% from the previous year. Nvidia also beat out Amazon and Alphabet to become the U.S.’s third-most valuable company by market cap in February, and bested Saudi Arabia’s Aramco to become the world’s third-most valuable company in March. 

