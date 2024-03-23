Boeing's brutal 2024, Wegovy gets covered, the next AI stocks, and a retail mess: Business news roundup

Nvidia’s been on a hot streak, becoming the first semiconductor company to reach a $2 trillion valuation in February. The company had seen its stock fall before reporting its fourth-quarter earnings, but rebounded after beating Wall Street’s expectations. The company reported revenues of $22 billion in its fourth quarter — up 270% from the previous year. Nvidia also beat out Amazon and Alphabet to become the U.S.’s third-most valuable company by market cap in February, and bested Saudi Arabia’s Aramco to become the world’s third-most valuable company in March.

