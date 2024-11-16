Costco butter recall, Black Friday deals, and fast food service: Business news roundup

2 / 12
Costco is recalling almost 80,000 pounds of butter because apparently people don’t know butter has milk
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday fast approaching, Walmart (WMT) is offering deals across numerous categories.
Shoppers can expect lower prices on electronics, apparel, household goods, baby items, personal care products, and auto maintenance tools. Featured items include Beats (AAPL) headphones, Apple AirPods, robot vacuums, travel luggage, and kids’ tablets, which are all marked down for the event.
OpenAI is on to the next wave of artificial intelligence with an autonomous agent it reportedly plans to launch in January.
The AI agent, codenamed “Operator,” can do tasks on behalf of a person, including coding and booking travel, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.
The fast food drive-thru of today isn’t just about speed – it’s about service, too.
What was once a purely transactional experience has morphed into a more nuanced interaction, where speed, accuracy, and friendliness now take center stage.
Boeing (BA) is going ahead with its plan to lay off 10% of its global workforce. Though the company’s machinist strike ended last week, it is moving ahead with its quest to cut costs amid massive financial losses.
If you’re upset about the election results and have a significant amount of money to spare, a cruise ship is offering a four-year journey to take you anywhere but the U.S.
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, Target (TGT) is offering deals across a variety of categories.
Consumers will find price cuts on tech gadgets, clothing, home goods, toys, and personal care items. Featured products include Apple’s (AAPL) AirPods, smart TVs, body massagers, travel accessories, soda makers, and Amazon (AMZN) tablets.
Kern Schireson, chief executive officer of Known, tells Quartz about their AI tool that scoured Reddit to do market research for the fast casual restaurant
Kern Schireson, chief executive officer of marketing agency Known, breaks down how AI was used to personalize a Super Bowl ad for local audiences