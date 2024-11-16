Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Costco butter recall, Black Friday deals, and fast food service: Business news roundup

Business News

Costco butter recall, Black Friday deals, and fast food service: Business news roundup

Plus, Boeing layoffs weren't just a strike threat, and OpenAI's new AI agents

Image for article titled Costco butter recall, Black Friday deals, and fast food service: Business news roundup
Image: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images), HJBC (Getty Images), Alexander Farnsworth (Getty Images), SOPA Images (Getty Images), Spencer Platt (Getty Images), Photo: Bryan R. Smith (AP), Jason Redmond/AFP (Getty Images), Villa Vie Residencies
2 / 12

Costco is recalling almost 80,000 pounds of butter because apparently people don’t know butter has milk

In an aerial view, the Costco logo is displayed on the exterior of a Costco store on July 11, 2024 in Richmond, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Costco (COST) recalled nearly 80,000 pounds of its store-brand butter products last month because they were missing a legally-required allergy statement.

3 / 12

Amazon’s top 10 Black Friday deals

Image for article titled Costco butter recall, Black Friday deals, and fast food service: Business news roundup
Image: HJBC (Getty Images)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here, and Amazon (AMZN) is offering discounts across a wide range of categories, giving shoppers a chance to score big on deals.

4 / 12

Walmart’s top 10 Black Friday deals

Image for article titled Costco butter recall, Black Friday deals, and fast food service: Business news roundup
Image: Alexander Farnsworth (Getty Images)

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday fast approaching, Walmart (WMT) is offering deals across numerous categories.

Shoppers can expect lower prices on electronics, apparel, household goods, baby items, personal care products, and auto maintenance tools. Featured items include Beats (AAPL) headphones, Apple AirPods, robot vacuums, travel luggage, and kids’ tablets, which are all marked down for the event.

5 / 12

OpenAI is launching an AI agent that can do work for people

sam altman wearing a white button down and black tie and suit speaking into a microphone with two men behind him in front of a backdrop
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the Advancing Sustainable Development through Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy AI Event on September 23, 2024, in New York.
Photo: Bryan R. Smith (AP)

OpenAI is on to the next wave of artificial intelligence with an autonomous agent it reportedly plans to launch in January.

The AI agent, codenamed “Operator,” can do tasks on behalf of a person, including coding and booking travel, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

6 / 12

McDonald’s, Burger King, Taco Bell, and 7 other fast food chains ranked by customer service

Image for article titled Costco butter recall, Black Friday deals, and fast food service: Business news roundup
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

The fast food drive-thru of today isn’t just about speed – it’s about service, too.

What was once a purely transactional experience has morphed into a more nuanced interaction, where speed, accuracy, and friendliness now take center stage.

7 / 12

Boeing layoffs weren’t just a strike threat

The Boeing logo
Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP (Getty Images)

Boeing (BA) is going ahead with its plan to lay off 10% of its global workforce. Though the company’s machinist strike ended last week, it is moving ahead with its quest to cut costs amid massive financial losses.

8 / 12

A cruise company is offering a 4-year journey to escape Donald Trump’s presidency

Cruise shop on the open water
Photo: Villa Vie Residencies

If you’re upset about the election results and have a significant amount of money to spare, a cruise ship is offering a four-year journey to take you anywhere but the U.S.

9 / 12

Target’s top 10 Black Friday deals

Image for article titled Costco butter recall, Black Friday deals, and fast food service: Business news roundup
Image: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, Target (TGT) is offering deals across a variety of categories.

Consumers will find price cuts on tech gadgets, clothing, home goods, toys, and personal care items. Featured products include Apple’s (AAPL) AirPods, smart TVs, body massagers, travel accessories, soda makers, and Amazon (AMZN) tablets.

10 / 12

What is ‘The Big Lebotski’ and how did it help Shake Shack shatter sales goals?

Kern Schireson, chief executive officer of Known, tells Quartz about their AI tool that scoured Reddit to do market research for the fast casual restaurant

11 / 12

Kern Schireson, chief executive officer of marketing agency Known, breaks down how AI was used to personalize a Super Bowl ad for local audiences

12 / 12