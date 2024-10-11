How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Costco's conundrum, store shifts at Home Depot, and McDonald's sues: Retail news roundup

Business News

Costco's conundrum, store shifts at Home Depot, and McDonald's sues: Retail news roundup

Plus, a study says California's fast food minimum wage hike didn't cost jobs

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled Costco&#39;s conundrum, store shifts at Home Depot, and McDonald&#39;s sues: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: NurPhoto, Matt Cardy, SOPA Image, NurPhoto


McDonald’s is suing Tyson Foods (TSN), JBS, Cargill, and National Beef Packing for allegedly colluding for years to limit beef supplies. Domino’s is bringing back its ‘Emergency Pizza’ as it looks to address declining sales. Meanwhile, Amazon plans to open new pharmacies in 20 U.S. cities in 2025 to give more customers access to same-day delivery for their prescriptions.

McDonald’s is suing Tyson Foods for allegedly choking the beef supply chain to raise prices

McDonald's is suing Tyson Foods for allegedly choking the beef supply chain to raise prices

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s conundrum, store shifts at Home Depot, and McDonald&#39;s sues: Retail news roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

McDonald’s has filed a lawsuit against Tyson Foods (TSN), JBS, and other major meat processing companies, accusing them of colluding for years to limit beef supplies.

Domino’s brings back ‘emergency pizza’ promotion that drove sales

Domino's brings back 'emergency pizza' promotion that drove sales

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s conundrum, store shifts at Home Depot, and McDonald&#39;s sues: Retail news roundup
Image: Matt Cardy (Getty Images)

Pizza is an emergency. At least, Domino’s thinks so. The chain is bringing back its ‘Emergency Pizza’ for a limited time.

California’s fast food minimum wage hike didn’t cost jobs, study says

California's fast food minimum wage hike didn't cost jobs, study says

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s conundrum, store shifts at Home Depot, and McDonald&#39;s sues: Retail news roundup
Image: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin (Getty Images)

California’s new $20 minimum wage law for fast food workers, effective April 1, 2024, raised wages without causing major price increases or job losses, according to a study by the University of California’s Berkeley Institute for Research on Labor and Employment.

Amazon is doubling down on pharmacies

Amazon is doubling down on pharmacies

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s conundrum, store shifts at Home Depot, and McDonald&#39;s sues: Retail news roundup
Image: SOPA Image (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN) wants to give more customers access to same-day delivery for their prescriptions.

McDonald’s is joining the FTC in going after an alleged meat monopoly

McDonald's is joining the FTC in going after an alleged meat monopoly

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s conundrum, store shifts at Home Depot, and McDonald&#39;s sues: Retail news roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

McDonald’s is stepping into the regulatory arena alongside the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to challenge a suspected meat monopoly – an unexpected move that signals a shift in corporate responsibility.

Costco’s conundrum: How to compete online without killing that ‘treasure hunt’ vibe

Costco's conundrum: How to compete online without killing that 'treasure hunt' vibe

a Costco (red) Wholesale (blue) sign on the exterior of a building at night
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

As Costco Wholesale (COST) ventures further into e-commerce, it faces the daunting task of expanding its online presence without sacrificing the unique “treasure hunt” shopping experience that defines its warehouses.

Red Lobster’s new CEO admits it: ‘Endless Shrimp’ was a disaster

Red Lobster's new CEO admits it: 'Endless Shrimp' was a disaster

Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun
Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun
Image: Fortress Investment Group

Red Lobster’s new CEO, Damola Adamolekun, boldly declared the “Endless Shrimp” promotion a failure, citing its significant strain on the restaurant’s operations.

Costco’s gold bars are selling out fast

Costco's gold bars are selling out fast

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s conundrum, store shifts at Home Depot, and McDonald&#39;s sues: Retail news roundup
Image: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)

In a striking display of shifting consumer behavior, Costco (COST) Wholesale gold bars are disappearing from shelves faster than they can be restocked.

Home Depot says corporate employees have to try working in actual stores

Home Depot says corporate employees have to try working in actual stores

Outside of a Home Depot building with a flag on top that's waving underneath a cloudy sky
Image: ROBYN BECK (Getty Images)

Home Depot (HD) wants its corporate employees to gain insight into the daily challenges faced by its in-store associates.

Panera Bread settled a Charged Lemonade lawsuit after a student’s death

Panera Bread settled a Charged Lemonade lawsuit after a student's death

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s conundrum, store shifts at Home Depot, and McDonald&#39;s sues: Retail news roundup
Image: Bruce Bennett (Getty Images)

Panera Bread has reached an agreement with the family of an Ivy League student who tragically passed away after consuming its now-discontinued Charged Lemonade, as first reported by NBC News (CMCSA).

15 cities with the most expensive fast food in America

15 cities with the most expensive fast food in America

Friends eating burgers and fries at an outdoor restaurant.
Friends eating burgers and fries at an outdoor restaurant.
Image: filadendron (Getty Images)

Inflation has taken a bite out of more than just the economy – it’s also gnawing at America’s favorite meal: a burger, fries, and soda.

