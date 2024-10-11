Costco's conundrum, store shifts at Home Depot, and McDonald's sues: Retail news roundup

McDonald’s is suing Tyson Foods (TSN), JBS, Cargill, and National Beef Packing for allegedly colluding for years to limit beef supplies. Domino’s is bringing back its ‘Emergency Pizza’ as it looks to address declining sales. Meanwhile, Amazon plans to open new pharmacies in 20 U.S. cities in 2025 to give more customers access to same-day delivery for their prescriptions.
Pizza is an emergency. At least, Domino’s thinks so. The chain is bringing back its ‘Emergency Pizza’ for a limited time.
McDonald’s is stepping into the regulatory arena alongside the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to challenge a suspected meat monopoly – an unexpected move that signals a shift in corporate responsibility.
As Costco Wholesale (COST) ventures further into e-commerce, it faces the daunting task of expanding its online presence without sacrificing the unique “treasure hunt” shopping experience that defines its warehouses.
Red Lobster’s new CEO, Damola Adamolekun, boldly declared the “Endless Shrimp” promotion a failure, citing its significant strain on the restaurant’s operations.
Panera Bread has reached an agreement with the family of an Ivy League student who tragically passed away after consuming its now-discontinued Charged Lemonade, as first reported by NBC News (CMCSA).
Inflation has taken a bite out of more than just the economy – it’s also gnawing at America’s favorite meal: a burger, fries, and soda.