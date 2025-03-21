Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Costco's Walmart strategy, Nike's turnaround, and Taco Bell's Nvidia play: Retail news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Retail

Costco's Walmart strategy, Nike's turnaround, and Taco Bell's Nvidia play: Retail news roundup

Plus, egg prices are finally going down — but it may take a while to see

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Costco&#39;s Walmart strategy, Nike&#39;s turnaround, and Taco Bell&#39;s Nvidia play: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: Ethan Miller / Staff, Clive Mason, Brandon Bell, David Ryder

Costco (COST) is reportedly following Walmart’s lead in demanding price cuts from its Chinese suppliers as U.S. tariffs impact costs. Meanwhile, chipmaker Taco Bell is teaming up with chipmaker Nvidia on new AI tech to boost its global restaurant operations. Nike’s turnaround is showing signs of progress, with its new CEO Elliot Hill attributing the improvement on a renewed focus on sports. On the other hand, egg prices have dropped significantly, but consumers may not see savings at checkout just yet.Checkout these stories and more in this week’s retail roundup.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Costco follows Walmart’s lead on tariffs

Costco follows Walmart’s lead on tariffs

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s Walmart strategy, Nike&#39;s turnaround, and Taco Bell&#39;s Nvidia play: Retail news roundup
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Costco is reportedly demanding price cuts from its Chinese suppliers as U.S. tariffs continue to take a toll.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Chipmaker Taco Bell taps chipmaker Nvidia

Chipmaker Taco Bell taps chipmaker Nvidia

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s Walmart strategy, Nike&#39;s turnaround, and Taco Bell&#39;s Nvidia play: Retail news roundup
Image: Ethan Miller / Staff (Getty Images)

Two chipmaking giants are joining forces.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Nike’s turnaround is starting to work, thanks to sports

Nike’s turnaround is starting to work, thanks to sports

Clay falls from a pair of Nike shoes on June 04, 2024 in Paris, France.
Clay falls from a pair of Nike shoes on June 04, 2024 in Paris, France.
Image: Clive Mason (Getty Images)

Nike’s (NKE) turnaround plan is beginning to show results, thanks to a renewed focus on sports, its new CEO Elliott Hill said while unveiling better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Egg prices are finally going down. It may take a while to see

Egg prices are finally going down. It may take a while to see

A customer shops for eggs at an H-E-B grocery store in Austin, Texas.
A customer shops for eggs at an H-E-B grocery store in Austin, Texas.
Image: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Egg prices have dropped sharply, but consumers won’t see relief at the checkout counter just yet.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Amazon’s top 10 Big Spring Sale deals

Amazon’s top 10 Big Spring Sale deals

Amazon
Amazon
Image: David Ryder (Getty Images)

Amazon’s (AMZN) Big Spring Sale 2025 is just around the corner, running from March 25 through 31, giving shoppers an opportunity to score big deals across a wide range of categories.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Amazon’s super-cheap Haul is struggling to keep up with Temu and Shein

Amazon’s super-cheap Haul is struggling to keep up with Temu and Shein

Amazon’s Haul.
Amazon’s Haul.
Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon’s (AMZN) Haul, the retail giant’s attempt at offering low-cost products, has yet to capture the attention of U.S. consumers in the way it bargained for.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Starbucks has to pay California driver $50 million over hot tea spill

Starbucks has to pay California driver $50 million over hot tea spill

A Starbucks in Chicago, Illinois.
A Starbucks in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Starbucks has been ordered to pay $50 million to a California delivery driver who suffered severe burns when a hot drink spilled onto his lap at a Los Angeles drive-through in Feb. 2020.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 big changes Starbucks has made this year

5 big changes Starbucks has made this year

A Starbucks coffee cup in Chicago, Illinois.
A Starbucks coffee cup in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Starbucks has been making big changes as part of its “Big Fix.”

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Temu and Shein aim for U.S. market supremacy — challenging Amazon’s hold

Temu and Shein aim for U.S. market supremacy — challenging Amazon’s hold

Temu
Temu
Image: Ben Montgomery / Stringer (Getty Images)

Temu and Shein, two Chinese fast-fashion giants, are determined to increase their dominance in the U.S. market, challenging Amazon’s efforts to capture a share of the budget-friendly e-commerce space.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Forever 21, Hooters, and 7 other restaurant and retail chains going bankrupt right now

Forever 21, Hooters, and 7 other restaurant and retail chains going bankrupt right now

A Forever 21 store in Herald Square in New York City.
A Forever 21 store in Herald Square in New York City.
Image: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

2024 was a tough year for retailers and restaurants across the U.S., and 2025 may present a similarly challenging landscape.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

From Hooters to Waffle House, the 10 restaurant chains seeing the biggest price increases

From Hooters to Waffle House, the 10 restaurant chains seeing the biggest price increases

Image for article titled Costco&#39;s Walmart strategy, Nike&#39;s turnaround, and Taco Bell&#39;s Nvidia play: Retail news roundup
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Food prices at casual dining chains have surged in recent years, far outpacing the national inflation rate.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement