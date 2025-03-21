Costco's Walmart strategy, Nike's turnaround, and Taco Bell's Nvidia play: Retail news roundup

Costco (COST) is reportedly following Walmart’s lead in demanding price cuts from its Chinese suppliers as U.S. tariffs impact costs. Meanwhile, chipmaker Taco Bell is teaming up with chipmaker Nvidia on new AI tech to boost its global restaurant operations. Nike’s turnaround is showing signs of progress, with its new CEO Elliot Hill attributing the improvement on a renewed focus on sports. On the other hand, egg prices have dropped significantly, but consumers may not see savings at checkout just yet.Checkout these stories and more in this week’s retail roundup.
Two chipmaking giants are joining forces.
Nike’s (NKE) turnaround plan is beginning to show results, thanks to a renewed focus on sports, its new CEO Elliott Hill said while unveiling better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings.
Egg prices have dropped sharply, but consumers won’t see relief at the checkout counter just yet.
Amazon’s (AMZN) Big Spring Sale 2025 is just around the corner, running from March 25 through 31, giving shoppers an opportunity to score big deals across a wide range of categories.
Starbucks has been ordered to pay $50 million to a California delivery driver who suffered severe burns when a hot drink spilled onto his lap at a Los Angeles drive-through in Feb. 2020.
Temu and Shein, two Chinese fast-fashion giants, are determined to increase their dominance in the U.S. market, challenging Amazon’s efforts to capture a share of the budget-friendly e-commerce space.
2024 was a tough year for retailers and restaurants across the U.S., and 2025 may present a similarly challenging landscape.
Food prices at casual dining chains have surged in recent years, far outpacing the national inflation rate.