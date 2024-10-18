Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Retail

Aldi vs. Walmart for Thanksgiving, Taylor Swift's Target book drop, and pizza wars: Retail news roundup

Plus, holiday shopping is getting back to a post-pandemic normal

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled Aldi vs. Walmart for Thanksgiving, Taylor Swift&#39;s Target book drop, and pizza wars: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: Target, NurPhoto, Scott Olson, NurPhoto

Taylor Swift plans to release her very first book at Target. Starbucks needs to cool it on coffee innovations. Aldi and Walmart are competing for customers with respective Thanksgiving baskets. Check out those and more retail news highlights from this week.

Taylor Swift plans to release her very first book — at Target

Image: Target

Taylor Swift and Target (TGT) are looking to make history. On Tuesday, Swift announced plans to release her very first book, commemorating her historic and highly successful Eras Tour, which spanned five continents and over 100 shows.

Starbucks seriously needs to cool it on coffee innovations, analyst says

Image for article titled Aldi vs. Walmart for Thanksgiving, Taylor Swift&#39;s Target book drop, and pizza wars: Retail news roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) is looking to find itself – but in that search, it’s unlikely to do away with its most popular drinks, even as it phases out promotions and discounts.

Aldi is challenging Walmart with a cheaper Thanksgiving basket

Image for article titled Aldi vs. Walmart for Thanksgiving, Taylor Swift&#39;s Target book drop, and pizza wars: Retail news roundup
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

As Thanksgiving approaches, Aldi and Walmart (WMT) are competing to provide budget-friendly meals, pitching that families can celebrate without overspending.

Pizza Hut is taking aim at Domino’s with a new ‘personal pan’ pop-up

Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Pizza Hut (YUM) wants to get personal. With a pop-up concept, that is.

Holiday shopping could near $1 trillion as ‘the economy remains fundamentally healthy’

Image for article titled Aldi vs. Walmart for Thanksgiving, Taylor Swift&#39;s Target book drop, and pizza wars: Retail news roundup
Image: VIEW press (Getty Images)

U.S. shoppers cherish the holidays, and despite economic challenges such as a contentious presidential election, inflation, and severe weather disruption, families are still expected to splurge on gifts this season.

Domino’s is dishing out fighting words to its rivals

Image: Wirestock (Getty Images)

Domino’s (DPZ) says it’s winning the biggest slice of the pizza wars — and its rivals need to step up their game.

