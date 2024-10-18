Aldi vs. Walmart for Thanksgiving, Taylor Swift's Target book drop, and pizza wars: Retail news roundup

Taylor Swift plans to release her very first book at Target. Starbucks needs to cool it on coffee innovations. Aldi and Walmart are competing for customers with respective Thanksgiving baskets. Check out those and more retail news highlights from this week.
Taylor Swift plans to release her very first book at Target. Starbucks needs to cool it on coffee innovations. Aldi and Walmart are competing for customers with respective Thanksgiving baskets. Check out those and more retail news highlights from this week.
Taylor Swift and Target (TGT) are looking to make history. On Tuesday, Swift announced plans to release her very first book, commemorating her historic and highly successful Eras Tour, which spanned five continents and over 100 shows.
Starbucks (SBUX) is looking to find itself – but in that search, it’s unlikely to do away with its most popular drinks, even as it phases out promotions and discounts.
As Thanksgiving approaches, Aldi and Walmart (WMT) are competing to provide budget-friendly meals, pitching that families can celebrate without overspending.
U.S. shoppers cherish the holidays, and despite economic challenges such as a contentious presidential election, inflation, and severe weather disruption, families are still expected to splurge on gifts this season.