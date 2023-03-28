Good morning, Quartz readers!



Disney’s metaverse unit became a casualty of mass layoffs. The entertainment giant’s job cuts reportedly included the team of around 50 people working on storytelling and consumer experiences.

US regulators sued Binance. The crypto exchange was accused of encouraging customers to buy unregistered commodities, an allegation that dented the price of bitcoin.

Lyft named former Amazon executive David Risher as its CEO. The ride-hailing company’s cofounders Logan Green and John Zimmer stepped down from their respective roles of CEO and president.

Benjamin Netanyahu delayed a controversial judicial reform. The Israeli prime minister’s decision was an attempt to placate widespread mass protests and work stoppages.

Can a billionaire die without anyone noticing?

Something strange happened on Feb. 28, 2023: A deposit of $7 billion was posted by the US Treasury in the category of “estate and gift” taxes, the highest collection of that kind of tax since at least 2005.

The mystery in US tax data suggests that at least one super-wealthy individual flew under the radar until the very end.



There’s about to be a lot more diabetes diagnoses

800 million: Number of people in the world who will have diabetes by 2045, up from more than 500 million today



Diabetes is one of the fastest-growing diseases in the world—and the market for diabetes drugs is projected to spike even faster, nearly doubling in the next decade. Quartz’s Annalisa Merelli explains how more diabetes diagnoses will be a boon for diagnostic companies, too.

Switzerland is past its business hub prime

Even though it feels like a billionaire can’t even skip Davos without people noticing, the demise of Credit Suisse has left Switzerland’s future as a global financial capital hanging in the balance.

Quartz’s Clarisa Diaz explains which countries in the Middle East and Asia are looking like much more attractive business hubs—maybe there’s a reason Elon Musk conferenced in Dubai instead of Davos?

The mansion in Succession’s season 4 premiere belongs to a real-life billionaire. But the view from the glass-enveloped home is much brighter than the outlook for its owner’s company.

The Mediterranean Sea may have goblin sharks. Or the first sighting of its kind could have been a plastic toy, it’s hard to say.

An ammo manufacturer is having trouble keeping up with Ukraine’s orders. It doesn’t help that it has to compete for energy with a data center that services TikTok.

Luxury gyms don’t want you if you’re not cool. Lengthy application processes create an exclusive atmosphere that only heightens the appeal.

Leather is one of the hardest items for the fashion industry to greenify. And considering fashion is one of the most polluting industries on Earth, that’s pretty bad. But fungus is among us, and it’s here to help.

