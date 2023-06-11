Good morning, Quartz readers!

We asked you what honest slogans you’d like to see from oil and gas companies. Tom suggested, “Oil and gas production: because if we don’t do it, someone else will,” which is about as simple and sad as it gets.

George Soros handed over his $25 billion empire to his son. Alexander Soros, who described himself as “more political,” will run his father’s philanthropic enterprise.



Germany is readying a new national security plan. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the country wants to reduce one-sided dependencies on technology and energy.



Binance is breaking up with the US dollar. The crypto currency exchange made the decision because the American banks it was working with were ready to stop dollar withdrawals as soon as June 13. Read more about crypto’s insecurity complex.



Netflix’s password sharing crackdown did exactly what it was supposed to. Its number of subscribers shot up sharply, with daily signups reaching as high as 100,000.



India’s engineers are looking elsewhere for work

India’s most sought- after engineering graduates are taking their talents abroad: a third of them are leaving the country after their studies are over. Such highly skilled workers make up 65% of the migrants heading to the US alone. Read more about this talent migration in a report from Quartz’s Mimansa Verma.

Zuckerberg had some thoughts about Apple’s VR headset

“Our vision of the metaverse and presence is fundamentally social and about people interacting and feeling closer in new amazing ways. By contrast, every demo Apple showed was someone sitting on a couch by themselves.”



—Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg making a jab at Apple’s new Vision Pro augmented reality headset. Read more about what he envisions for Meta’s own AI strategies.

Sam Altman’s global roadshow

The CEO of OpenAI, the organization behind ChatGPT, is on a globe-trotting mission to shape potential regulation against its technology.

Sam Altman has exchanged words with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and sat down with South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol. He’s traveled to Israel, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. And that was just last week. As Quartz’s Michelle Cheng explains, the schmoozing campaign is about striking a fine balance between public harm and innovation.

Surprising discoveries

Four kids survived in the Amazon for 40 days after a plane crash. They relied on cassava flour and fruit to stay alive.



Slamming energy drinks may not be that bad for you. At least one ingredient, taurine, is linked with longer and healthier lives in mice, monkeys, and worms.



Watch out for pyro-tornadogenesis. Yep, that’s a fire tornado, and there’ s a good chance they’ll become much more common.

Turtles can be taxis for fairy shrimp. The tiny crustaceans are ferried across African wetlands after passing through the reptiles’ digestive systems .



England’s coastal waters are full of drugs. Prescription and recreational substances in wastewater are biologically changing fish.



