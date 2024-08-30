🌏 A bumper crop of millionaires

The Daily Brief is taking Monday off for Labor Day. We’ll see you back in your inbox on Tuesday, Sept. 3!

There are half a million paper millionaires out there. Fidelity researchers say that 497,000 401(K) accounts have balances of at least $1 million.

The AI industry is still being very good to Nvidia. The chipmaker posted a record revenue of $30 billion last quarter.

Remote medicine is lowering drug prices IRL. Competition from elehealth firms like Hims & Hers is pressuring Big Pharma to make their products cheaper.

Elon Musk’s beef with Brazil is escalating. A judge froze Starlink’s assets amid an obstruction-of-justice investigation into Musk’s X platform.

The Boar’s Head meat story is getting grosser. Federal inspectors reportedly found mold, bugs, and dozens of other violations at the company’s facilities.

WHAT IS AMERICA’S MAXIMUM WAGE?

CEOs in the U.S. are making more money than ever, says an analysis from the AFL-CIO labor union.

The 10th-most highly paid chief executive makes $80 million a year, which more than 1,000 times the median household income.

Quartz’s William Gavin breaks out the paychecks of America’s best-paid executives and why they’re getting paid so much.

IS THE DOLLAR STORE TOO EXPENSIVE?

Dollar General stock fell more than 20% in Thursday trading because it’s sounding the alarm about its customers’ precarious finances.

The bargain store chain said that many of its customers “feel worse off” than they have in a while — and their spending reflecting that.

Quartz’s Vinamrata Chaturvedi takes a look at the company’s earnings report and tells us what it says about the state of the economy.

MORE FROM QUARTZ

🔍 Yelp says Google users are being forced to use the search giants local results even though they’re not as a good.

🚘 Polestar’s struggles continue as the electric car manufacturer posts another quarterly loss.

🥤 Capri Sun might be getting rid of its famous pouches.

⚕️Biden’s drug plan could save seniors thousands of dollars apiece.

📈 A Nobel laureate says Trump policies could bring inflation surging back.

SURPRISING DISCOVERIES

You might be able to curate your own personal SportsCenter soon. ESPN is working on creating customized offerings of the popular sports show.

Traveling exhibitions are a big business. One firm says it can bring in $100,000 each for its turnkey shows.

The secret behind Arizona’s 99-cent tea cans might soon be revealed. The drink company is suing Evercore for possibly leaking a proprietary can pricing document. tech.

The Marines upload a bunch of battle plans to the internet all the time. The information lives on a $9.95-per-month site created back in 1998.

A lot of the world’s coffee comes from not a lot of places. Brazil and Vietnam supply more than half of the global supply.

Send any news, comments, giant paychecks, or meat secrets to talk@qz.com.