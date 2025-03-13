🌏 Google, Amazon, and Meta’s AI bet

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Inflation dips, but President Trump’s policies may keep the Fed from reaching its goal. The path to 2% inflation is complicated by external factors like tariffs and immigration.

Elon Musk faced growing criticism. Despite dwindling patience, Trump’s Tesla buy could spark a sales rebound.

… Meanwhile, Musk’s Starlink lands new deals in India. The nation’s leading wireless carriers are jumping onboard, embracing the satellite service.

Google, Amazon, and Meta are hungry for nuclear energy. The tech giants have teamed up to back a plan to triple nuclear energy production by 2050.

Trump’s tariffs resemble economic turmoil in 1930s Germany, says billionaire Ray Dalio. The investor warns that the president’s trade war mirrors conditions from a precarious era.

Southwest Airlines has heavy baggage. Delta and United CEOs believe the move will give them runway in a competitive market.

Boeing could suffer from Trump’s trade war, potentially giving Airbus a big boost. The back-and-forth tariffs could drive away customers.

Walmart’s in hot water with Chinese officials over tariffs. The government calls the retailer’s approach of passing costs onto suppliers “irresponsible and unfair.”

Canada strikes back. The country imposed 25% tariffs on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods in response to Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs.

What are the friendliest U.S. colleges?

Choosing a college isn’t just about academics – culture matters too.

While many students focus on programs and career opportunities, the atmosphere on campus can play a huge role in the overall experience.

Kansas State University stands out for its friendly and welcoming environment, consistently ranking as one of the happiest colleges in the nation.

What other schools have earned top marks for friendliness? Quartz’s Madeline Fitzgerald has the details.

The luxury goods that millennials and Gen Z-ers want

Older generations often stereotype Millennials and Gen Z-ers as addicted to screens and bad in the workplace.

While many of these assumptions are off, one thing is clear: They prefer experiences over material goods.

A recent Knight Frank survey of young adults with household incomes over $125,000 found nearly half would spend a windfall on experiences, with health and wellness topping the list for those earning over $1 million.

What are the top five material possessions wealthy 18 to 35-year olds buy? Quartz’s Madeline Fitzgerald also breaks this down.

