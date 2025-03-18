🌏 Tesla’s creepy robots

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Consumers propped up the economy as businesses struggle with tariffs. Although a U.S. recession isn’t certain, the chances of one have risen.

… Speaking of a recession, President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and others are chiming in. One cabinet chief said, “there are no guarantees,” while another remarked, “it’s worth it.”

Trump’s “tit-for-tat” trade war could be bad for business. A new report reveals the geopolitical dispute poses a hefty $9.5 trillion threat.

That isn’t stopping Temu and Shein’s big plans for U.S. supremacy. The fast-fashion giants’ push to dominate could threaten Amazon’s hold, including its budget-friendly platform, Haul.

Tesla (TSLA-4.63% ) faces new competition as BYD (BYDDY+2.53% ) unveils ultra-fast chargers. The new technology recharges electric cars in just five minutes, rivaling gasoline and surpassing Tesla’s charging speed.

Musk explains why Tesla’s Optimus robots look like “creepy” Will Smith movie robots. Sen. Ted Cruz asked, “Was that intentional?”

Starbucks (SBUX+0.99% ) has been ordered to be $50 million over a hot tea spill. The verdict stands as one of the largest personal industry settlements against a major chain in recent years.

Allegiant (ALGT-0.07% ) big airline hotel dreams crashed and burned. The airline’s ambitious SunSeeker Resort Charlotte Harbor faced a rough landing in the industry’s diversification efforts.

Patients are ‘panicking’ over a new weight loss drug reality

The soaring demand for weight-loss drugs has made Novo Nordisk (NVO+4.34% ) and Eli Lilly (LLY+1.44% ) the biggest names in pharma. However, while these companies thrive, many patients are left facing an uncertain future.

Recent shortages of popular drugs have fueled a booming market for off-brand or compounded alternatives, providing more affordable options for many. But that may soon change.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that drugs like Zepbound and Wegovy are no longer in short supply, and with this shift, it plans to crack down on the sale of off-brand versions. New restrictions set to take effect this month could cut off access to lower-cost options, leaving many patients “panicking” about what comes next.

How are patients adapting to this new reality? Quartz’s Bruce Gil has the details.

From Hooters to Waffle House, the chains with the most inflation

Food prices at casual dining chains have surged in recent years, far outpacing national inflation.

A new report from Finance Buzz reveals that average menu prices have jumped 42% over the past five years, with some chains seeking hikes as high as 96%.

Rising prices and costs have left consumers shouldering the burden, with tariffs under the Trump administration expected to add even more strain.

Which restaurant chains are experiencing the biggest price increases? Quartz’s Francisco Velasquez breaks this down.

