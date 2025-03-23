🌏 Walmart’s Costco plan

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Here’s what you need to know

Elon Musk warned Tesla (TSLA+3.88% ) staff of “Armageddon” but urged them to hold onto stock. Despite a 33% drop in Tesla stock, Musk pushed back against political backlash.

Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50% CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%

… Meanwhile, Tesla owners continue to flee as the backlash intensifies. Trade-ins for Teslas more than doubled in March compared to last year.

Advertisement

Nvidia’s (NVDA-1.54% ) CEO says sorry. Jensen Haung says he didn’t know about the publicly traded quantum computing companies that took a hit.

Advertisement

Walmart (WMT+0.51% ) is following Costco’s (COST+1.47% ) lead on gas stations. The retail giant is stepping up its gas station game to take on Costco’s fuel empire.

Advertisement

Investors aren’t buying the trade war doom. Despite fears of a recession and bear market, “Monster” stock inflows are keeping investors optimistic, says a Bank of America analyst.

Boeing’s (BA+3.83% ) got a big order. The aerospace company was awarded $20 billion by President Donald Trump to make “a lot” of new fighter jets.

Advertisement

Temu snagged Amazon (AMZN+0.37% ) and Walmart employees in a massive U.S. expansion push. Temu’s hiring blitz signals big moves as it sets its sights on dominating the American market.

Nike’s (NKE-5.58% ) trying to “Just Do It,” but it’s struggling to play ball. The apparel giant warned that looming tariffs, soft consumer spending, and a volatile market could prevent it from reaching the top spot.

Advertisement

Google’s OpenAI scramble

After OpenAI’s success with ChatGPT, Google (GOOGL+0.18% ) raced to catch up, giving its AI team just 100 days to build a competitor.

Advertisement

The result, Gemini, is now one of the top chatbots, though the journey has been far from smooth. From a bot launch blunder to problematic AI-generated images, Google has faced several challenges.

Still, with a $75 billion investment planned to accelerate AI innovation, the tech giant remains determined to dominate the AI race. Can Google shake off its setbacks and claim the lead in the AI race? Quartz’s Britney Nguyen has the details.

Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson follows Eli Lilly’s lead

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ-0.06% ) is following in Eli Lilly’s (LLY-0.12% ) footsteps, making a big play to win over Trump with a $55 billion U.S. investment.

Advertisement

The pharma giant plans to build new manufacturing facilities and expand existing ones, creating thousands of jobs. This move comes just as Trump pushes for more domestic production, with tariffs looming. The investment is a 25% increase from the previous four years, bolstered by the 2017 tax cuts.

Could this new commitment to U.S. manufacturing be a strategic alignment with the Trump administration? Quartz’s Bruce Gil breaks this down.

Advertisement

More from Quartz

📦 The 5 best companies in America to work for

🧑‍✈️ The 10 best airlines in the world for flying first class

🌞 8 family-friendly spring break destinations

🧳 The 5 best cities in America for single renters

🤠 Costco, Walmart, Target, and 7 other retailers ranked by customer satisfaction

Advertisement

⚖️ Trump tries to save Tesla, recession fears, and dismantling the DOE: Politics news roundup

🤖 Nvidia’s chips, Oracle’s AI agents, and Tesla’s Optimus robots: AI news roundup

Advertisement

⛽ Costco’s Walmart strategy, Nike’s turnaround, and Taco Bell’s Nvidia play: Retail news roundup

Did you know we have two premium weekend emails, too? One gives you analysis on the week’s news, and one provides the best reads from Quartz and elsewhere to get your week started right. Become a member or give a membership as a gift!

Advertisement

Our best wishes on a safe start to the day. Send any news, comments, Walmart gas stations or Tesla cyber trucks to talk@qz.com. Today’s Daily Brief was brought to you by Francisco Velasquez and Audrey McNamara.