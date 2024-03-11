The Memo from Quartz at Work

The Memo: Boss of the bots

Plus: February was a bad month for layoffs.

This story was published on our The Memo from Quartz at Work newsletter, a dispatch from the world of modern work. Learn how you can help create a productive, creative, and compassionate work culture.
By
Morgan Haefner
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The Memo: Boss of the bots
Image: Ezra Bailey (Getty Images)

We’ll be taking a break from the Memo next week. See you back on March 25.

Hello, Memo readers!

AI is inevitably seeping into the workplace. And while some fear the technology could replace workers, an AI industry leader says workers shouldn’t worry about the new tools replacing them — they should worry about the people who know how to use them.

Suggested Reading

AI chips, robots, and reasoning models: 5 takeaways from Nvidia's GTC
Egg prices have finally gone down, the effects have yet to hatch
Meta doesn't want you to read this book. So of course it's a best-seller
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

AI chips, robots, and reasoning models: 5 takeaways from Nvidia's GTC
Egg prices have finally gone down, the effects have yet to hatch
Meta doesn't want you to read this book. So of course it's a best-seller
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Related Content

South by Southwest starts today. Here's what to watch
The Pentagon is upping its bet on AI. Here's what it means for the military

Almost half of C-suite level executives recently surveyed by Deloitte said their companies are currently training and upskilling workers to prepare for integrating AI into the workplace, acquiring other companies already using AI tools, and hiring for roles focused on AI. Nearly half (40%) of executives in the survey said they are preparing to do the same.

Advertisement

Related Content

South by Southwest starts today. Here's what to watch
The Pentagon is upping its bet on AI. Here's what it means for the military

“AI is going to impact and tweak every role, every job. I don’t think it’s AI that’s going to take away your job. It’s the people who know AI and how to use AI effectively that’s going to take away your job,” Beena Ammanath, the U.S. technology trust ethics leader at Deloitte, said in an interview.

Advertisement

“I think upskilling is no longer a choice,” Ammanath added. “Everybody has to fundamentally understand the basics of AI and how AI can help them do their job better.” Read more of executives’ survey responses here.

Advertisement

February was a bad month for layoffs

Layoffs reached their highest level since the Great Recession last month in the U.S., with tech and finance leading the pack.

Advertisement

Employers primarily cited “restructuring” as the cause of layoffs. Examples of this can be seen in high profile tech layoffs at companies such as Google. The tech giant announced layoffs in January as part of a large-scale reshuffling, saying the company is shifting to “[invest] in our company’s biggest priorities.” A month earlier, the company launched its AI bot Gemini. Other Big Tech rivals such as Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Meta have all announced cuts this year just as they look to ramp up their AI efforts.

Image for article titled The Memo: Boss of the bots
Graphic: Quartz
Advertisement

More from Quartz

🤖 Sam Altman is back on OpenAI’s board

✈️ Boeing employees bonuses will reportedly be tied to safety after a lot of safety problems

Advertisement

📈 How business leaders can accelerate performance in a winner-takes-most world

💊 Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss pill could be ‘best-in-class,’ CEO says

Advertisement

The origin of Daylight Saving Time is all about business — not farmers

You got the Memo

Send questions, comments, to talk@qz.com. This edition of The Memo was written by Morgan Haefner.