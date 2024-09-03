The Memo: Summer’s over, workcations aren’t

Hello, Memo readers!

It used to be that vacation meant logging off, ignoring your emails, and telling people you’d get back to them in a week.



Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month

Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month CC Share Subtitles Off

English Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month

But that’s changed for some remote workers, who are increasingly traveling for “workcations.”



Advertisement

Instead of spending a long weekend in a city, they might spend a week or two abroad, working from a new destination and exploring it on nights and weekends.

Advertisement

But where’s the best place to go on a “workcation”?



The International Workplace Group made a list of the 10 best cities in 2024 for a workcation, measuring factors such as climate, culture, food prices, happiness, access to Wi-Fi, and availability of flexible workspaces. The WeWork rival has long operated flexible workspaces under the name Regus.



Advertisement

The results might surprise you. Take a look at the top 10 destinations.

Labor unions are putting in the work

Some 70% of Americans now approve of labor unions, up from 67% in 2023. This marks the second-highest approval rating for unions in almost 60 years, according to a recent Gallup poll; the only year during this timeframe with a higher approval rating was 2022, when support reached 71%.

Advertisement

But unions haven’t been able to directly translate that support into growing membership; just 1 in 10 workers are members of labor unions, even as more get organized each year. According to a new report from CUNY’s School of Labor and Urban Studies, that’s because much of the recent growth has come from unions at small workplaces, such as Starbucks stores that pop up all over suburbs and major cities.



But where are labor unions most concentrated? Quartz’s Will Gavin takes a look.

More from Quartz

🤑 The 10 highest-paid CEOs, from Broadcom to Blackstone

🤔 Trump says Elon Musk is way too busy for a White House cabinet gig

😮‍💨 Almost half of workers want to find a new job in the next year

🐭 Disney is on the hunt for CEO Bob Iger’s replacement. Here’s who might succeed him

Advertisement

😟 A tech startup is ending hybrid work. The CEO says employees who don’t like it can leave

You got the Memo

Send questions, comments, and workcation tips to talk@qz.com. This edition of The Memo was written by Ben Kesslen, Will Gavin, and Morgan Haefner.