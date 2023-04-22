Do AIs dream of electric sheep?

Hi Quartz members!

On the rare days we pause to think about it, generative AI bots like ChatGPT resemble hallucinations: like a fever dream of Alan Turing, or a missing chapter from an Arthur C. Clarke science-fiction fantasy. And that’s before we consider the fact that AIs themselves hallucinate, arriving at views of the world that have no basis in any information they’ve been trained on.



Sometimes, an AI hallucination is surprising, even pleasing. Earlier this week, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, revealed that one of his company’s AI systems unexpectedly taught itself Bengali, after it was prompted a few times in the language. It hadn’t been trained in Bengali at all. “How this happens is not well understood,” Pichai told CBS’s 60 Minutes. On other occasions, AI bots dream up inaccurate or fake information—and deliver it as convincingly as a snake-oil salesman. It isn’t clear yet whether the problem of hallucination can be solved—which poses a big challenge for the future of the AI industry.

Hallucinations are just one of the mysteries plaguing AI models, which often do things that can’t be explained—their so-called black box nature. When these models first came out, they were designed not just to retrieve facts but also to generate new content based on the datasets they digested, as Zachary Lipton, a computer scientist at Carnegie Mellon, told Quartz. The data, culled from the internet, was so unfathomably vast that an AI could generate incredibly diverse responses from it. No two replies need ever be the same.

The versatility of AI responses has inspired many people to draw on these models in their daily lives. They use bots like ChatGPT or Google’s Bard as a writing aid, to negotiate salaries, or to act as a therapist. But, given their hallucinatory habits, it’s hard not to feel concerned that AIs will provide answers that sound right but aren’t. That they will be humanlike and convincing, even when their judgment is altogether flawed.



On an individual level, these errors may not be a problem; they’re often obvious or can be fact-checked. But if these models continue to be used in more complex situations—if they’re implemented across schools, companies, or hospitals—the fallout of AI mistakes could range from the inaccurate sharing of information to potentially life-threatening decisions. Tech CEOs like Pichai already know about the hallucination problem. Now they have to act on it.



LET’S INDUCE A HALLUCINATION

Queries like the ones below are part of what made ChatGPT take the world by storm.

And then, at other times, the bot provides a response so consummately and obviously wrong that it comes off as silly.

I also induced ChatGPT to hallucinate about my own work. Back in 2020, I’d written an article on the passing of Prop 22 in California, which allowed gig companies like Uber to keep their drivers classified as gig workers. ChatGPT didn’t think I wrote my own article, though. When queried, it said that Alison Griswold, a former Quartz reporter who had long covered startups, was the author. A hallucination! One possible reason ChatGPT arrived at this response is that Griswold’s coverage of startups is more voluminous than mine. Perhaps ChatGPT learned, from a pattern, that Quartz’s coverage of startups was linked to Griswold?

WHY DO AIs HALLUCINATE?



Computer scientists have propounded two chief reasons for AI hallucinations happen.

First: These AI systems, trained on large datasets, look for patterns in the text, which they can use to predict what the next word in a sequence should be. Most of the time, these patterns are what developers want the AI model to learn. But sometimes they aren’t. The training data may not be perfect, for instance; it may come from sites like Quora or Reddit, where people frequently hold outlandish or extreme opinions, so those samples work their way into the model’s predictive behavior as well. The world is messy, and data (or people, for that matter) don’t always fall into neat patterns.

Second: The models don’t know the answers to many questions, but they’re not smart enough to know whether they know the answer or not. In theory, bots like ChatGPT are trained to refuse questions when they can’t answer a question appropriately. But that doesn’t work all the time, so they often put out answers that are wrong.



DREAM A LITTLE DREAM FOR ME

Do we want AIs to hallucinate, though? At least a little, say, when we ask models to write a rap or compose poetry. Some would argue that these creative acts shouldn’t be grounded merely in factual detail, and that all art is mild (or even extreme) hallucination. Don’t we want that when we seek out creativity in our chatbots?

If you limit these models to just spit out things that are very clearly derived from its data set, you’re limiting what the models can do, Saachi Jain, a PhD student studying machine learning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told Quartz.



It’s a fine line, trying to rein in AI bots without stifling their innovative nature. To mitigate risk, companies are building guardrails, like filters to screen out obscenity and bias. In Bard, a “Google it” button takes users to old-fashioned search. On Bing’s AI chat model, Microsoft includes footnotes leading to the source material. Rather than limiting AI models to what they can and cannot do, rendering their hallucinations safe may just be about figuring out which AI apps need accurate, grounded data sets and which ones should let their imaginations soar.



ONE 🐑 THING



The Philip K. Dick book that became the movie Blade Runner was called Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Rick Deckard, the bounty hunter who pursues androids, wonders how human his quarries are:



Do androids dream? Rick asked himself. Evidently; that’s why they occasionally kill their employers and flee here. A better life, without servitude. Like Luba Luft; singing Don Giovanni and Le Nozze instead of toiling across the face of a barren rock-strewn field.

Dreaming, to Rick, is evidence of humanity, or at least of some kind of quasi-humanity. It is evidence of desire, ambition, and artistic taste, and even of a vision of oneself. Perhaps today’s AI hallucinations, first cousins to dreams, are a start in that direction.



