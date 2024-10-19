Bad EVs, a giant meat recall, Amazon goes nuclear, and the safest cities: The week's most popular stories

About 10% of electric vehicle owners regret their purchases, according to a new survey, though the figure varies significantly depending on the automaker.
Major retailers, including Amazon (AMZN), Costco (COST), Walmart (WMT), and Trader Joe’s, have issued a nationwide recall for over 300 ready-to-eat meals due to a potential outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes.
When deciding where to live in the U.S., many people take safety into consideration – not only for their families but for themselves.
The U.S. economy remains a heated topic in presidential debates and a top concern for American voters. Eight in ten registered voters say it will be crucial to their vote in the 2024 presidential elections.
Boeing (BA) is about to start the countdown clock on 10% of its workforce losing their jobs. Reuters reports that the company will begin sending 60-day notices to affected employees next month.
Elon Musk became one of the largest donors of the entire 2024 election cycle in just three months.
Lina Khan, the head of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), has emerged as one of the “most feared people in Silicon Valley” and an enemy of Wall Street.
We all deserve a vacation from time to time; the pressures of work, school, and personal relationships are enough to make anyone crave a long weekend in a new city, with high-quality meals and luxurious accommodations.
15 / 20
Hurricane Milton has blown through and the worst is over for Florida. But it’s not over for everyone. Meteorologists warn we’ll get stronger and more frequent tropical storms in the coming years, as the oceans warm and sea levels rise thanks to climate change.
Boeing (BA) rival Airbus (AIR) is slashing 2,500 jobs in its Defence and Space division as it continues to struggle to find its footing.
17 / 20
I love sports sedans. You love sports sedans. We all love sports sedans. That’s why it comes as no surprise that you folks were so passionate about the best sports sedans of all time when I asked you to tell me your favorite in last week’s question of the day.
We’ve already shown you Consumer Reports’ list of the most reliable cars for less than $30,000, but what if you care about more than just reliability? You don’t always have to sacrifice reliability to find a car that’s well-rounded and offers more in the way of features than simply not breaking.