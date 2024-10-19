Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Bad EVs, a giant meat recall, Amazon goes nuclear, and the safest cities: The week's most popular stories

Business News

Bad EVs, a giant meat recall, Amazon goes nuclear, and the safest cities: The week's most popular stories

Plus, why Apple is losing to Huawei in China, and JPMorgan Chase is winning the AI banking race

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled Bad EVs, a giant meat recall, Amazon goes nuclear, and the safest cities: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: Mario Tama, Joe Raedle, AWS, SolStock
6 EV brands that owners regret buying the most

Image for article titled Bad EVs, a giant meat recall, Amazon goes nuclear, and the safest cities: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

About 10% of electric vehicle owners regret their purchases, according to a new survey, though the figure varies significantly depending on the automaker.

A meat recall for listeria has grown to 12 million pounds. Here are 15 products affected

Image for article titled Bad EVs, a giant meat recall, Amazon goes nuclear, and the safest cities: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Major retailers, including Amazon (AMZN), Costco (COST), Walmart (WMT), and Trader Joe’s, have issued a nationwide recall for over 300 ready-to-eat meals due to a potential outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes.

Amazon is joining Google and Microsoft in going big on nuclear power

view of a walkway between racks and cables in a data center
AWS data center
Photo: AWS

Amazon (AMZN) is joining its artificial intelligence competitors in the race for nuclear energy.

The 5 safest cities in America

Image for article titled Bad EVs, a giant meat recall, Amazon goes nuclear, and the safest cities: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: SolStock (Getty Images)

When deciding where to live in the U.S., many people take safety into consideration – not only for their families but for themselves.

Apple is losing to Huawei in China. Here’s why

people pass in front of an apple store with the logo in front with chinese flags displayed
The Apple Store on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street in Shanghai, China, October 12, 2024.
Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing (Getty Images)

Since releasing its Mate 60 Pro series last August, Chinese tech giant Huawei has made a comeback in China’s smartphone market, knocking Apple (AAPL) from its pedestal.

The U.S. economy under Donald Trump and Joe Biden, in 3 charts

Image for article titled Bad EVs, a giant meat recall, Amazon goes nuclear, and the safest cities: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Javier Ghersi (Getty Images)

The U.S. economy remains a heated topic in presidential debates and a top concern for American voters. Eight in ten registered voters say it will be crucial to their vote in the 2024 presidential elections.

JPMorgan Chase is winning the AI banking race — and its lead is getting bigger

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon.
Photo: Tom Williams (Getty Images)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) held onto its spot as the artificial intelligence adoption leader in the banking sector.

Elon Musk’s ‘one weird trick’ to get investors excited about Tesla’s Optimus bots

Tesla wants its Optimus robots to — eventually — be capable of doing anything from grocery shopping to babysitting. It’s still a ways away from that goal.
Tesla wants its Optimus robots to — eventually — be capable of doing anything from grocery shopping to babysitting. It’s still a ways away from that goal.
Graphic: Tesla

Tesla (TSLA) on Thursday tried to show off its Optimus project again after an event featuring them last week “tricked” some analysts who were unaware the humanoid robots were being assisted remotely.

Boeing is about to send thousands of pink slips

A Boeing building
A Boeing building
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP (Getty Images)

Boeing (BA) is about to start the countdown clock on 10% of its workforce losing their jobs. Reuters reports that the company will begin sending 60-day notices to affected employees next month.

Meta fired dozens of employees for using $25 food credits to buy wine glasses and toothpaste

A pedestrian walks in front of a new logo and the name ‘Meta’ on the sign in front of Facebook headquarters on October 28, 2021 in Menlo Park, California.
A pedestrian walks in front of a new logo and the name ‘Meta’ on the sign in front of Facebook headquarters on October 28, 2021 in Menlo Park, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Meta (META), the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, fired over 20 employees last week for abusing the company’s food credit system to buy household items.

We finally know how much Elon Musk is spending to elect Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk cheers behind Former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk cheers behind Former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

Elon Musk became one of the largest donors of the entire 2024 election cycle in just three months.

FTC chair Lina Khan has big enemies on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley. Here’s why

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan
Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Lina Khan, the head of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), has emerged as one of the “most feared people in Silicon Valley” and an enemy of Wall Street.

The 10 best cities in America for vacationing on a budget

Image for article titled Bad EVs, a giant meat recall, Amazon goes nuclear, and the safest cities: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

We all deserve a vacation from time to time; the pressures of work, school, and personal relationships are enough to make anyone crave a long weekend in a new city, with high-quality meals and luxurious accommodations.

Hurricanes Milton and Helene showed the problem of insurance and moral hazard. Here’s how to fix it

A vehicle is stranded on a water-flooded street after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Brandon, Florida
A vehicle is stranded on a water-flooded street after Hurricane Milton made landfall in Brandon, Florida
Photo: MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP (Getty Images)

Hurricane Milton has blown through and the worst is over for Florida. But it’s not over for everyone. Meteorologists warn we’ll get stronger and more frequent tropical storms in the coming years, as the oceans warm and sea levels rise thanks to climate change.

Airbus is cutting jobs as it struggles to take advantage of rival Boeing’s woes

Image for article titled Bad EVs, a giant meat recall, Amazon goes nuclear, and the safest cities: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Ed Jones/AFP (Getty Images)

Boeing (BA) rival Airbus (AIR) is slashing 2,500 jobs in its Defence and Space division as it continues to struggle to find its footing

Almost 10 million pounds of meat are being recalled at Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and other stores

Frozen food section of a supermarket
Image: John Greim / Contributor (Getty Images)

Hundreds of products sold in the nation’s top grocery chains, including Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR), 7-Eleven (SVNDY), and Trader Joe’s, have been recalled over concerns of listeria contamination. 

20 of the best sports sedans ever made

Image for article titled Bad EVs, a giant meat recall, Amazon goes nuclear, and the safest cities: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

I love sports sedans. You love sports sedans. We all love sports sedans. That’s why it comes as no surprise that you folks were so passionate about the best sports sedans of all time when I asked you to tell me your favorite in last week’s question of the day. 

The 19 best new cars and SUVs for less than $30,000, according to Consumer Reports

Subaru Crosstrek
Photo: Subaru

We’ve already shown you Consumer Reports’ list of the most reliable cars for less than $30,000, but what if you care about more than just reliability? You don’t always have to sacrifice reliability to find a car that’s well-rounded and offers more in the way of features than simply not breaking. 

