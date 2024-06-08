GameStop frenzy, the best economies, Toyota recalls, open banking: The week's most popular stories

The latest generation of the Toyota Tundra and the Lexus LX improved over the previous models in a big way: Toyota’s ancient, gas-guzzling 5.7-liter V8 was dropped in favor of a brand new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6. With up to 409 horsepower (389 horsepower in the Tundra) it makes more power and gets better gas mileage than the V8 it replaced. Unfortunately, within a year or so of the new engine debuting in the Toyota Tundra and Lexus LX, some owners began reporting problems. They all had one thing in common: engine failure. Now, as The Drive reports, Toyota finally found a reason for the failures and is issuing a recall.

