GameStop frenzy, the best economies, Toyota recalls, open banking: The week's most popular stories
GameStop frenzy, the best economies, Toyota recalls, open banking: The week's most popular stories

Business News

GameStop frenzy, the best economies, Toyota recalls, open banking: The week's most popular stories

Plus, Google and Microsoft layoffs, and what Big Tech companies spend on private security for their CEOs

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled GameStop frenzy, the best economies, Toyota recalls, open banking: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket, Spencer Platt, Lexus, Theerayut Kaenthao
Roaring Kitty's GameStop holdings dropped by $235 million during a chaotic livestream

Keith Gill
Image: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Keith Gill, the investor and meme stock booster known by his social media persona "Roaring Kitty," held his first YouTube livestream in almost three years on Friday.

The 5 states with the best economies in the U.S. — and the 5 worst

A power plant
A power plant
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

If you're in the U.S., your economic situation probably has a lot to do with where you're located. To that end, WalletHub looked at data for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and ranked each according to the strength of its economy. The website's metrics included economic activity (exports, share of fast-growing firms, etc.), economic health (unemployment rate, median household income, and so on), and innovation potential (entrepreneurial activity, high-tech jobs, R&D investment, and the like).

Toyota recalls more than 100,000 vehicles after figuring out why the engines were failing

2024 Lexus LX600 Engine
The twin0turbo V6 of the Lexus LX600
Image: Lexus

The latest generation of the Toyota Tundra and the Lexus LX improved over the previous models in a big way: Toyota's ancient, gas-guzzling 5.7-liter V8 was dropped in favor of a brand new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6. With up to 409 horsepower (389 horsepower in the Tundra) it makes more power and gets better gas mileage than the V8 it replaced. Unfortunately, within a year or so of the new engine debuting in the Toyota Tundra and Lexus LX, some owners began reporting problems. They all had one thing in common: engine failure. Now, as The Drive reports, Toyota finally found a reason for the failures and is issuing a recall.

'Open banking' is coming to the U.S. What is it and are banks ready?

Open banking
Illustration: Theerayut Kaenthao (Getty Images)

The banking industry took its time to transition from paper bills to plastic cards. Now it's in the midst of a more rapid transformation: going digital.

Mark Zuckerberg's security costs Meta $10 million. Here's what Big Tech spends protecting CEOs

jensen huang, left, sundar pichai, center, and mark zuckerberg, right all laughing while speaking together
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the U.S. Senate bipartisan Artificial Intelligence Insight Forum at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on September 13, 2023.
Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP (Getty Images)

It's no surprise some of the world's top tech executives earn millions in compensation each year — but it's not all cash and stock rewards.

Google and Microsoft are laying off hundreds from their Cloud units as the tech giants go all in on AI

Image for article titled GameStop frenzy, the best economies, Toyota recalls, open banking: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Microsoft and Google are slashing jobs from their otherwise very successful Cloud divisions as the companies shift gears to focus on AI.

Costco bails on books because stocking them is too much work

A customer looks through stacks of books while shopping at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia.
A customer looks through stacks of books while shopping at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Costco Wholesale shoppers who are also avid readers may have to look elsewhere for books, as the retailer plans to stop selling them on a regular basis throughout the year starting in January 2025.

Google's second massive leak in a week shows it collected sensitive data from users

Image for article titled GameStop frenzy, the best economies, Toyota recalls, open banking: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Silas Stein/picture alliance (Getty Images)

What do the voices of 1,000 children and secret Nintendo company announcements have in common? They were inadvertently collected by Google, along with tons of other sensitive users' information between 2013 and 2018.

Walmart is taking its worker shortage into its own hands

Employees unload online pickup orders at a Walmart store in Grand Prairie, Texas, US, on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Employees unload online pickup orders at a Walmart store in Grand Prairie, Texas, US, on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Image: Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Walmart hopes its new program will help it offset its worker shortage.

Read More

A technical glitch sent Berkshire Hathaway stock down almost 100% before NYSE fixed the problem

Image for article titled GameStop frenzy, the best economies, Toyota recalls, open banking: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Fred Prouser (Reuters)

A technical issue at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday morning caused stock in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to plummet nearly 100%, but it was resolved later in the day. Trading was halted for some time, and the NYSE immediately investigated the issue.

A major airline group will make it easier for passengers to fly between carriers

The oneworld logo
The oneworld logo
Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

It might soon become easier for people making multi-leg trips to get there without a hassle. Bloomberg reports that the CEO of Oneworld, a global airline alliance, said at the annual International Air Transport Association meeting that it is working on a new policy that would let passengers and their luggage check in once — even if they're flying on multiple airlines. Members of Oneworld include American Airlines, British Airways, Qatar Airways, and Alaska Airlines.

A flying taxi firm just got the green light to begin U.S. commercials flights

An Archer eVTOL craft
An Archer eVTOL craft
Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP (Getty Images)

One of the companies trying to mainstream the usage of so-called electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles got a key go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration. The company, Archer Aviation, which has been trying to help create a market for the aircraft as emissions-free flying taxis, announced Wednesday that it received permission to begin operating them commercially as part of a broader testing regimen.

Elon Musk's X has lost its only PR employee

Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute's Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,on May 6, 2024.
Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,on May 6, 2024.
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images)

When Elon Musk bought Twitter and turned it into X, the platform and its owner faced a lot of scrutiny. Musk whittled down the social network's staff to a skeleton crew, and big-name advertisers fled as X saw an onslaught of content flagged for misinformation and disinformation, racism, transphobia, and antisemitism.

Domino's says it uses AI to make pizzas 'before people order them'

A Domino's Pizza restaurant in Paris.
A Domino’s Pizza restaurant in Paris.
Image: Reuters (Getty Images)

Domino's is betting AI will help it make and deliver pizzas faster, according to CEO Russell John Weiner, who says the world's biggest pizza company is already using the technology.

A weight loss drug maker's stock is rising on leaked clinical data

Previous trials demonstrated that survodutide users lose nearly 15% of their weight in 46 weeks.
Previous trials demonstrated that survodutide users lose nearly 15% of their weight in 46 weeks.
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Zealand Pharma's stock initially jumped 7% on Thursday, after results from a phase 2 clinical trial of its experimental weight loss drug leaked.

15 cars people regret selling

Car for sale
Photo: tacojim (Getty Images)

Being a car enthusiast is a tough thing. Most of the time, people buy and sell cars with their heads, but not us. We will very often buy and sell cars with our hearts. That doesn't always work out, especially after you form an emotional connection with your car. That's what led me to my question from last week.

A homeowner mutiny is leaving Florida cities defenseless against hurricanes

Oceanfront properties in the Daytona Beach Shores community suffered damage from beach erosion during Tropical Storm Nicole in November 2022.
Oceanfront properties in the Daytona Beach Shores community suffered damage from beach erosion during Tropical Storm Nicole in November 2022.
Photo: The Washington Post (Getty Images)

Lisa Hendrickson is almost out of sand.

Hendrickson is the mayor of Redington Shores, Florida, a well-heeled beach town in Pinellas County. Her town occupies a small section of a razor-thin barrier island that stretches down the western side of the sprawling Tampa Bay metro area, dividing cities like Tampa and St. Petersburg from the Gulf of Mexico. Many of her constituents have an uninterrupted view of the ocean.

Get ready for some of the wildest weather ever this summer

Flooding in Houston from Tropical Storm Harvey in 2017.
Flooding in Houston from Tropical Storm Harvey in 2017.
Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times (Getty Images)

Summers keep getting hotter, and the consequences are impossible to miss: In the summer of 2023, the Northern Hemisphere experienced its hottest season in 2,000 years. Canada's deadliest wildfires on record bathed skylines in smoke from Minnesota to New York. In Texas and Arizona, hundreds of people lost their lives to heat, and in Vermont, flash floods caused damages equivalent to a hurricane.

So many cruise ship passengers got so sick that a United Airlines flight had to be deep-cleaned

Sick woman with nausea in the airplane.
No, this woman was not on the flight.
Photo: Ivan-balvan (Getty Images)

More than two dozen passengers on a United Airlines flight from Vancouver to Houston who were previously on a cruise puked so much on the plane that it had to be taken out of service for deep cleaning. No, this isn't the plot of "Airplane!" 

