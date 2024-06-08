GameStop frenzy, the best economies, Toyota recalls, open banking: The week's most popular stories

Keith Gill, the investor and meme stock booster known by his social media persona “Roaring Kitty,” held his first YouTube livestream in almost three years on Friday.
If you’re in the U.S., your economic situation probably has a lot to do with where you’re located. To that end, WalletHub looked at data for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and ranked each according to the strength of its economy. The website’s metrics included economic activity (exports, share of fast-growing firms, etc.), economic health (unemployment rate, median household income, and so on), and innovation potential (entrepreneurial activity, high-tech jobs, R&D investment, and the like).
The latest generation of the Toyota Tundra and the Lexus LX improved over the previous models in a big way: Toyota’s ancient, gas-guzzling 5.7-liter V8 was dropped in favor of a brand new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6. With up to 409 horsepower (389 horsepower in the Tundra) it makes more power and gets better gas mileage than the V8 it replaced. Unfortunately, within a year or so of the new engine debuting in the Toyota Tundra and Lexus LX, some owners began reporting problems. They all had one thing in common: engine failure. Now, as The Drive reports, Toyota finally found a reason for the failures and is issuing a recall.
The banking industry took its time to transition from paper bills to plastic cards. Now it’s in the midst of a more rapid transformation: going digital.
It’s no surprise some of the world’s top tech executives earn millions in compensation each year — but it’s not all cash and stock rewards.
Microsoft and Google are slashing jobs from their otherwise very successful Cloud divisions as the companies shift gears to focus on AI.
What do the voices of 1,000 children and secret Nintendo company announcements have in common? They were inadvertently collected by Google, along with tons of other sensitive users’ information between 2013 and 2018.
Walmart hopes its new program will help it offset its worker shortage.
A technical issue at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday morning caused stock in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to plummet nearly 100%, but it was resolved later in the day. Trading was halted for some time, and the NYSE immediately investigated the issue.
It might soon become easier for people making multi-leg trips to get there without a hassle. Bloomberg reports that the CEO of Oneworld, a global airline alliance, said at the annual International Air Transport Association meeting that it is working on a new policy that would let passengers and their luggage check in once — even if they’re flying on multiple airlines. Members of Oneworld include American Airlines, British Airways, Qatar Airways, and Alaska Airlines.
One of the companies trying to mainstream the usage of so-called electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles got a key go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration. The company, Archer Aviation, which has been trying to help create a market for the aircraft as emissions-free flying taxis, announced Wednesday that it received permission to begin operating them commercially as part of a broader testing regimen.
When Elon Musk bought Twitter and turned it into X, the platform and its owner faced a lot of scrutiny. Musk whittled down the social network’s staff to a skeleton crew, and big-name advertisers fled as X saw an onslaught of content flagged for misinformation and disinformation, racism, transphobia, and antisemitism.
Domino’s is betting AI will help it make and deliver pizzas faster, according to CEO Russell John Weiner, who says the world’s biggest pizza company is already using the technology.
Being a car enthusiast is a tough thing. Most of the time, people buy and sell cars with their heads, but not us. We will very often buy and sell cars with our hearts. That doesn’t always work out, especially after you form an emotional connection with your car. That’s what led me to my question from last week.
Lisa Hendrickson is almost out of sand.
Hendrickson is the mayor of Redington Shores, Florida, a well-heeled beach town in Pinellas County. Her town occupies a small section of a razor-thin barrier island that stretches down the western side of the sprawling Tampa Bay metro area, dividing cities like Tampa and St. Petersburg from the Gulf of Mexico. Many of her constituents have an uninterrupted view of the ocean.
Summers keep getting hotter, and the consequences are impossible to miss: In the summer of 2023, the Northern Hemisphere experienced its hottest season in 2,000 years. Canada’s deadliest wildfires on record bathed skylines in smoke from Minnesota to New York. In Texas and Arizona, hundreds of people lost their lives to heat, and in Vermont, flash floods caused damages equivalent to a hurricane.
More than two dozen passengers on a United Airlines flight from Vancouver to Houston who were previously on a cruise puked so much on the plane that it had to be taken out of service for deep cleaning. No, this isn’t the plot of “Airplane!”