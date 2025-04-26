The Gen X career crash, Sam’s Club ditches check-out, McDonald’s new thing: Business news roundup

The Gen X career crisis is having a moment — a viral one.
When The New York Times (NYT) ran a story last month about the wave of mid-career creative professionals hitting obsolescence, it quickly shot to the top of the site’s most-read list. Readers flooded social media with replies, citing the sharp irony of reaching your peak just as your industry flatlines.
If you are tired of having your receipt scrutinized on the way out of Sam’s Club like you are going through customs at a tightly controlled border, you’ll like the changes coming to the chain’s check-out.
The world’s largest supplier of batteries for electric vehicles has announced a major breakthrough that could have huge ramifications for the auto industry.
McDonald’s has added its first new permanent menu item since 2021, when they added the McCrispy chicken sandwich. This new menu item is another chicken offering: McCrispy Strips.
Rich Americans are reportedly flocking to Swiss banks amid Trump’s seesawing economic policies, looking to safeguard their assets overseas.
Josh Matthews of Maseco, a company that does wealth management for high-net-worth Americans abroad, told the Financial Times he hasn’t seen this much interest in Swiss banks since the 2008 financial crisis, when banks were failing. He attributed this resurgence to the “uncertainty” of Trump’s presidency.
DHL is suspending high-value shipments to the U.S. beginning Monday due to new restrictions on imports, according to The Wall Street Journal.
U.S. Customs regulations now require goods above $800 in value to undergo more rigorous customs processing, which took effect April 5, DHL said. The previous threshold was $2,500.
A tuition-free private elementary school co-founded by Mark Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan, which serves two disadvantaged communities in the San Francisco bay area, announced that it will close down after 10 years of operation.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that China’s current economic model — built on “exporting its way out of economic troubles” — is unsustainable, and that the U.S. wants to help it change.