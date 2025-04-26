How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The Gen X career crash, Sam’s Club ditches check-out, McDonald’s new thing: Business news roundup

About
Business News

Plus, a big battery breakthrough could upend the auto industry

Image for article titled The Gen X career crash, Sam’s Club ditches check-out, McDonald’s new thing: Business news roundup
Illustration: ABEMOS (Getty Images), Photo: Cheng Xin (Getty Images), Sean Gallup (Getty Images), McDonald’s, Sean Gallup / Staff (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Adam Berry (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Ian Tuttle (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)
Gen X was supposed to be peaking. Instead their careers and finances are tanking

Image for article titled The Gen X career crash, Sam’s Club ditches check-out, McDonald’s new thing: Business news roundup
Illustration: ABEMOS (Getty Images)

The Gen X career crisis is having a moment — a viral one.

When The New York Times (NYT) ran a story last month about the wave of mid-career creative professionals hitting obsolescence, it quickly shot to the top of the site’s most-read list. Readers flooded social media with replies, citing the sharp irony of reaching your peak just as your industry flatlines.

Sam’s Club is ditching traditional check-out. Here’s how you’ll shop instead

Image for article titled The Gen X career crash, Sam’s Club ditches check-out, McDonald’s new thing: Business news roundup
Photo: Cheng Xin (Getty Images)

If you are tired of having your receipt scrutinized on the way out of Sam’s Club like you are going through customs at a tightly controlled border, you’ll like the changes coming to the chain’s check-out.

A big battery breakthrough could upend the auto industry

Image for article titled The Gen X career crash, Sam’s Club ditches check-out, McDonald’s new thing: Business news roundup
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

The world’s largest supplier of batteries for electric vehicles has announced a major breakthrough that could have huge ramifications for the auto industry.

McDonald’s just added its first new permanent menu item in years

Image for article titled The Gen X career crash, Sam’s Club ditches check-out, McDonald’s new thing: Business news roundup
Photo: McDonald’s

McDonald’s has added its first new permanent menu item since 2021, when they added the McCrispy chicken sandwich. This new menu item is another chicken offering: McCrispy Strips.

Swiss banks are back in style for rich Americans. Thank Trump

Image for article titled The Gen X career crash, Sam’s Club ditches check-out, McDonald’s new thing: Business news roundup
Photo: Sean Gallup / Staff (Getty Images)

Rich Americans are reportedly flocking to Swiss banks amid Trump’s seesawing economic policies, looking to safeguard their assets overseas.

Josh Matthews of Maseco, a company that does wealth management for high-net-worth Americans abroad, told the Financial Times he hasn’t seen this much interest in Swiss banks since the 2008 financial crisis, when banks were failing. He attributed this resurgence to the “uncertainty” of Trump’s presidency.

Trump’s economic approval ratings have never been worse

Image for article titled The Gen X career crash, Sam’s Club ditches check-out, McDonald’s new thing: Business news roundup
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

A new CNBC (CMCSA) poll points to trouble for President Donald Trump.

The president is registering the worst economic approval numbers of his political career as the public digests his handling of economic policy and his on-again, off-again tariff regimen.

DHL won’t deliver some packages to the U.S. because of tariffs

Image for article titled The Gen X career crash, Sam’s Club ditches check-out, McDonald’s new thing: Business news roundup
Photo: Adam Berry (Getty Images)

DHL is suspending high-value shipments to the U.S. beginning Monday due to new restrictions on imports, according to The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. Customs regulations now require goods above $800 in value to undergo more rigorous customs processing, which took effect April 5, DHL said. The previous threshold was $2,500.

Elon Musk ‘basically leaving’ DOGE is a ‘turning point’ for Tesla, analysts say

Elon Musk stands in front left of Donald Trump
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s announcement that he’d be largely stepping back from his role in the Trump administration to focus on being Tesla’s (TSLA) CEO was welcome news to investors.

Mark Zuckerberg’s pet project private school is closing

Image for article titled The Gen X career crash, Sam’s Club ditches check-out, McDonald’s new thing: Business news roundup
Photo: Ian Tuttle (Getty Images)

A tuition-free private elementary school co-founded by Mark Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan, which serves two disadvantaged communities in the San Francisco bay area, announced that it will close down after 10 years of operation.

‘China needs to change,’ Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Acott Bessent
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Wednesday that China’s current economic model — built on “exporting its way out of economic troubles” — is unsustainable, and that the U.S. wants to help it change.

