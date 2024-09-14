Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
The best time to buy a new home, the happiest states, and Taylor Swift's favorite bracelet brand: Weekend lifestyle roundup

A collection of our best posts of the week in lifestyle

Image for article titled The best time to buy a new home, the happiest states, and Taylor Swift&#39;s favorite bracelet brand: Weekend lifestyle roundup
Screenshot: Reddit.com, Photo: kitzcorner (iStock by Getty Images), Jacob Wackerhausen (Getty Images), Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images (Getty Images), Sotheby’s International Realty - Bridgehampton Brokerage, ANP/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images), Sarah Stier/Getty Images (Getty Images), Elsa/Getty Images (Getty Images), Katja Rovinowicz (iStock by Getty Images)
The guy who sold Jeff Bezos a mansion is suing the real estate firm for not telling him Bezos was the buyer

Image for article titled The best time to buy a new home, the happiest states, and Taylor Swift&#39;s favorite bracelet brand: Weekend lifestyle roundup
Photo: Realtor.com/Miami MLS

A Brazilian businessman who sold his house to Jeff Bezos sued the real estate company that brokered the deal, claiming they lied about the Amazon (AMZN) founder’s involvement.  

Somehow an abandoned Tesla Cybertruck became a tourist destination

Image for article titled The best time to buy a new home, the happiest states, and Taylor Swift&#39;s favorite bracelet brand: Weekend lifestyle roundup
Screenshot: Reddit.com

Say what you will about the Tesla Cybertruck, but one thing is undeniable: the thing is attention-grabbing, and that’s especially true for one wrecked Cybertruck in Seattle, Washington. In fact, this stranded truck has become a bit of a landmark in the city with its own Google Maps pin entry. Move over Chicago’s Rat Hole, there’s a new tourist destination on the map.  

The 10 strangest items people have left behind in their hotel rooms

Image for article titled The best time to buy a new home, the happiest states, and Taylor Swift&#39;s favorite bracelet brand: Weekend lifestyle roundup
Photo: kitzcorner (iStock by Getty Images)

If you’ve ever forgotten a valuable item in your hotel room at the end of your travels, don’t feel too bad. A recent report revealed that many relaxing vacations come to a not-so-relaxing end due to hotel guests having the unfortunate habit of leaving possessions behind.

The 5 happiest states in America — and the 5 least happy

Image for article titled The best time to buy a new home, the happiest states, and Taylor Swift&#39;s favorite bracelet brand: Weekend lifestyle roundup
Photo: Jacob Wackerhausen (Getty Images)

Pretty much everyone wants to be happy, but achieving happiness is easier said than done — and a lot of it can depend on where you live.

WalletHub’s latest edition of its annual report on America’s happiest states analyzes three core categories — emotional and physical well-being, work environment, community and environment rank — to determine which states have the happiest residents and provide the best ecosystem for them to grow.  

A couple spent $400,000 trying to get back into a Disney club that banned them for public intoxication

Image for article titled The best time to buy a new home, the happiest states, and Taylor Swift&#39;s favorite bracelet brand: Weekend lifestyle roundup
Photo: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images (Getty Images)

A California couple says that their retirement plans were set back five years after they lost a lawsuit against Disneyland (DIS), following a ban from the park’s exclusive Club 33.

A converted Chicago newspaper headquarters, a 77-acre California estate, and a Montauk mansion: This week’s most fabulous real estate listings

Image for article titled The best time to buy a new home, the happiest states, and Taylor Swift&#39;s favorite bracelet brand: Weekend lifestyle roundup
Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty - Bridgehampton Brokerage

Each week Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations, and lavish amenities —and they’re on the market right now. Check out the best homes on the market with upcoming open houses.

A rare Beatles album, Eddie Van Halen’s guitar, and a $150,000 Birkin Bag: Check out this week’s auction block roundup

Image for article titled The best time to buy a new home, the happiest states, and Taylor Swift&#39;s favorite bracelet brand: Weekend lifestyle roundup
Photo: ANP/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Each week Quartz highlights the upcoming and ongoing sales at auction houses across the world. Among the items available are works of art, historical artifacts and pop culture memorabilia that you won’t want to miss out on. While some of these objects go for millions, others are simultaneously affordable and unforgettable.

Taylor Swift loves wearing this brand’s signature tennis bracelets. They were inspired by her concerts

Taylor Swift wearing her custom Wove tennis bracelet while attending the US Open with Travis Kelce on September 8, 2024.
Taylor Swift wearing her custom Wove tennis bracelet while attending the US Open with Travis Kelce on September 8, 2024.
Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images (Getty Images)

When pro golfer Michelle Wie West’s daughter joined the legions of fans attending Taylor Swift’s concerts, she participated in what has become one of the Eras Tour’s most iconic traditions: trading friendship bracelets.

Do celebrity endorsements (political or otherwise) actually work?

Image for article titled The best time to buy a new home, the happiest states, and Taylor Swift&#39;s favorite bracelet brand: Weekend lifestyle roundup
Photo: Elsa/Getty Images (Getty Images)

When discussing the finances of athletes, actors, and musicians, their primary source of income is frequently not actually the skill for which they are most famous. Instead, many celebrities tend to secure their income through lucrative endorsement deals and brand partnerships.

Thinking of buying a house? The best time to do it is almost here

Image for article titled The best time to buy a new home, the happiest states, and Taylor Swift&#39;s favorite bracelet brand: Weekend lifestyle roundup
Photo: Katja Rovinowicz (iStock by Getty Images)

If you’re looking for a new home, it might be worth it to wait until the very end of September – when the housing market is projected to be more favorable for buyers than any other week of the year.

